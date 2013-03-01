David van Epps, in a duffel coat, with members of the 894 Royal Naval Air Squadron. He and other Americans chose to fight for Britain before the U.S. entered World War II.
David van Epps, in a duffel coat, with members of the 894 Royal Naval Air Squadron. He and other Americans chose to fight for Britain before the U.S. entered World War II.
The man in the duffer coat is my father.
Hi Chris,
Lost track of family when we came to Australia.
U. Niel died in 1986 and A Barbara in 2015.
Linda
Great coat. I would love to have a duffel coat.