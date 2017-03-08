Etiquette Guide

Even though it may seem at times that manners & etiquette have all but disappeared in modern society, they still matter. Proper manners allow us to be comfortable around others and vice versa. Without etiquette we will inevitably insult others and hence lose a job or important client or miss out on a date with the person of your dreams. Manners are not just required in conversation but also when exchanging emails, posting on twitter or sharing photos on instagram. The one’s who understand proper etiquette will be more respected and more successful in life than the one’s who don’t and therefore we are proud to present to you our etiquette series Rules of Civility.