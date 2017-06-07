Father’s Day Gift Guide & Ideas

Father’s Day is just around the corner. Whether it’s a celebration of your dad or a unique list to give to loved ones seeking inspiration for your gift, here is our annual Father’s Day gift guide.



Under $100

Glyder – An Upgrade From Your Old Styptic Pencil $10

No matter if you are a beardsman or prefer a clean-shaven face, you will always use a razor of some kind. No matter how good your shaving technique is, you will cut yourself eventually, and traditionally, the only thing you had to disinfect the wound was a stinging styptic pencil.

The Problem with styptic pencils: they break very easily which makes them useless and inevitably you will drop it just before you need it. Even if it didn’t break by the time you needed it, these pencils are just a mess to use.

The Solution: Glyder, a styptic balm made of a patented formula including Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, Argan Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Jojoba and wax that leaves your skin protected, disinfected without any smell of alcohol. It comes in a handy, chapstick-style packaging ensures a mess-free application.

Verdict: It’s easy, simple and inexpensive, which is why we won’t ever go back to an old-school styptic pencil again. Just make sure not to twist too much on the ring, you just wan a few millimeters of white. Otherwise the entire balm comes out and due to its consistency, it is difficult to get back into the shaft.

If your dad shaves, this should be an add-on to every father’s day gift you are making this year. Normally it costs $9.99 for one but up until Father’s Day you can get 2 for 1 with the code: stypticpencilnomore2 meaning you can keep one for yourself and have one for your dad! Father’s Day perfected.

Flaviar – The 21st Century Speakeasy Club For Explorers At Heart $60

Does your dad have everything and you don’t know what he could possibly want? If your dad drinks liquor, he will love Flaviar.

What is it? Flaviar is the #1 place to explore and taste craft and premium spirits such as scotch, bourbon, rum, cognac and many other spirits.

How does Flaviar work? Once a quarter, you or your dad gets a beautiful box of spirits in the mail. He can have them curated or pick what he wants. Once received, he can blind test them with friends and brag about his awesome kid, host a tasting party or bond over a drink with you. Flaviar provides tasting notes and background details, and if he likes to geek-out about things, he can use their app, to explore tasting notes for over 20,000 spirits and a bunch of in-depth content.

The cool part about Flaviar is an algorithm called FlavorMatch which learns your likes and dislikes and keeps coming up with new spirits that will suit your palette. It’s like having a Whisky Concierge.

Once he knows what he likes, he can easily order the full bottle or explore The Vault, their collection of ultra rare collector’s spirts – of course, shipping on any number of bottles or tasting boxes is always free.

Cost: $60 per quarter

Flaviar Benefits: An average bar or restaurant has only 50 to 100 spirits, the largest online retailers have 3,000 spirits. Flaviar has over 15,000 spirits available that you or your dad would never otherwise be able to taste or buy anywhere else.

Hands down, this is one of the coolest gifts for Father’s Day we have seen in a while. Cheers!

Shakespearean Insult Poster

A father may be famous for his “Dad jokes,” so this year why not help him expand his repertoire with poster exploring some of Shakespeare’s greatest insults. Considered to be the greatest author in the English language, Shakespeare’s remarkable wit and creativity when crafting a good taunt ranges from classic name-calling to edgy retorts. Give the father figure in your life some literary insult inspiration with this Shakespearean Insult Poster, directly from the artist Charley Chartwell.

Gentleman: The Ultimate Companion for the Elegant Man Coffee Table Book

For a clotheshorse, it’s not every day an essential style book gets a modern update. Though he’s not as well known stateside, Bernhard Roetzel, an authority in menswear for more than two decades, has revised his style companion (originally Der Gentleman) to include many new crisp full-color images and text over 350 pages of sartorial inspiration. Unlike your typical coffee table book, Roetzel’s tome also doubles as a thorough reference tool for all things related to dressing and grooming, with a distinctively European touch. Get a copy of the Gentleman: the Ultimate Companion to the Elegant Man here.

Or, if you can bear to wait a little while, pre-order Roetzel’s next book, A Gentleman’s Look Book, featuring our very own Sven Raphael Schneider.

Yard Dice

Not every yard has the space for a volleyball net or a bocce ball court, but that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be a reason to enjoy the outdoor space you have. These giant yard dice come with instructions for 4 games, and they are sure to keep guests of all ages entertained during a barbecue. Check out these larger-than-life Yard dice here.

White Linen Pocket Square with Blue Contrast X-Stitching, Fort Belvedere

Few things in a men’s wardrobe take less time to wear and have a bigger impact than a pocket square. Here is the companion for your Dad’s favorite navy blazer. This striking Italian linen pocket square features a hand-rolled edge with a contrasting x-stitch that is ideal for the coming spring and summer seasons. Check out the Fort Belvedere White Linen pocket square with Blue Contrast Stitching here.

Bartender’s Prep Board

Your dad may love a good homemade cocktail, but digging through recipe books and web search results for the basics is always a pain. For the home mixologist, this Bartender’s Board lays out a conversion chart, a glassware glossary, and garnishes so that each drink your Dad pours will look like it came from a Brooklyn speakeasy. It can even be personalized.

Davidoff Scottish Mixture Pipe Tobacco

What’s more manly than pipe tobacco infused with Scotch whisky? Pretty much nothing. This delicious and fragrant pipe tobacco is one of our highly recommended tins for the budding pipe enthusiast. Click here to get a tin.

Cigar Caddy Draw Enhancer Tool

For anyone who has ever experienced difficulty drawing from a cigar, this tool is one worth more than the price tag. This is a great gift for any dad who enjoys spending his evening with a cigar in hand. Click here to get it.

J. Herbin Stormy Grey Fountain Pen Ink

Boardroom professional and yet with a hint of sprezzatura, this is the ink any fountain pen enthusiast will be happy to receive. More unique than the traditional blacks, blues, and antique greys, this is one ink that you’ll be buying Dad year after year. Click here to get it.

The Butler Speaks

From one of the foremost experts and butlers in the world, The Butler Speaks is a handy guide for anyone who enjoys entertaining. From how to host a dinner party to small daily chores like making the bed, filling the dishwasher and polishing silver, this guide will show you how to ensure your home remains sophisticated and charming without having to employ a butler. Click here to get it.

Fort Belvedere Vintage Prints

Exquisite Men’s Fashion Illustrations by Maurice Taquoy from 1919 on the cover of the French Magazine Monsieur, Issue No. 1, January 1, 1920. You can see an elegant gentleman with gifts walking in the snow with a black bowler hat, burgundy scarf, dark blue overcoat, chamois yellow gloves, gray trim trousers with cuffs and boots with beige spats. Click here to get it.

Tani Underwear

Our favorite underwear on the market, Tani has developed a reputation as using only the softest, most color and shape resistant materials for their underwear. Their newest addition is the light, soft and breathable Micromodal Air fabric, which comes in a range of styles that are perfect for the office to workout apparel that wicks moisture. The underwear is more expensive, but you definitely get what you pay for in terms of comfort, breathability, colorfastness, and longevity. When you consider how often you wear it, it really doesn’t make sense to compromise on the quality of your underwear. Take a look at their SilkCut collection .

Spikeball

Since it debuted on Shark Tank, this game for four has gone viral with entire leagues and teams competing at beaches around the world. If your Dad enjoys playing sports and keeping active, this is a new and unique game that’s easy to pick up and can be played anywhere from the backyard to the park or the beach. You could even play it indoors. Click here to get it.

Partagas Robusto Cigars – Price Varies

Arguably one of the finest robustos, any Dad who appreciates a medium to full-bodied cigar will adore a box of Partagas. Spicy and flavourful, it has rich notes of espresso, cocoa, vanilla and sun-drenched leather that start off the smoke. Visit your local tobacconist or shop online for a good price.

$100 – $250

Persol 649 Series Sunglasses

Who can forget the effortless cool of Steve McQueen in the original Thomas Crown Affair? We can’t, and Persol 649 series sunglasses are just as edgy today as they were then. They pair equally well with a suit and a casual weekend outfit, so these classic frames are not likely to be left behind often. The frames even fold at the nose and the temples, and they come in a huge array of colors and patterns. Check out the Persol 649 Series Sunglasses here.

Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

Yeah, that’s right, a pressure cooker. You may be surprised to see this included here, but despite the previous unpopularity of the pressure cooker in the US, it’s now the darling of the home cooking world. So what’s the big deal? Adding pressure speeds up the cooking process so that Dad-approved dishes such as chili or pulled pork can be made in an (unsupervised) hour, rather than the 2-3 hours it would take in the oven. This talented little machine can also be used as a rice cooker and slow cooker, and it has passed safety standards with flying colors. Kitchen gadgets these days can be expensive single-task space wasters, but the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker is none of those things.

Ellipse Bluetooth Bike Lock

For the Dad who loves to bike, keeping his 2-wheeled investment protected from theft is a serious concern. This Bluetooth-enabled bike lock uses a 17mm thick steel shackle, a dual locking mechanism, and bank-level encryption to protect against theft. The keyless entry is controlled by an app that takes just a few minutes to set up, so your Dad doesn’t have to spend any more time fumbling with keys. Check out the Ellipse Bluetooth Bike Lock here.

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker / Keurig K575

If you enjoy the richness of an espresso without the effort, there isn’t anything quite like the Nespresso line. However, if espresso is too strong for your tastes and you want a wider selection of coffee and teas to choose from, the new and highly improved Keurig K575 is our single-cup brewer of choice. Click here to get a Nespresso or click here for the Keurig K575.

Pit Master Crate

We normally don’t recommend monthly clubs because the quality of the boxes can vary and the items are often discontinued. However, ManCrates has adopted a different business model and their crates never change or discontinue. If you buy a crate today, you can get the same crate next year with the same items inside it. It’s literally a crate and the perfect gift for the man’s man. With the accompanying pry-bar, you have to open the wood crate to find out what’s inside. The Pit Master crate comes with a quality pair of grilling gloves that we managed to hold the accompanying cast iron pot for a considerable amount of time after we brought it up to a scorching 700°F. The Rufus Teague sauces are okay – better than most you’ll find at the store – but the Meat Rub from Rufus Teague is a decent store-bought rub. The crate also comes with strong and sharp bear claws we use to pull pork, a collapsible grill fork that has become a daily use item and a fairly decent – but not spectacular – silicone basting brush. Combine that with the two single-use wood chip packs and you get a great deal for the money. If your Dad enjoys grilling, this is a wonderful gift. Click here to get it.

Men’s Manicure Set Travel Kit Brown and Blue Leather and Stainless Steel by Fort Belvedere

This brown and blue manicure set should be every gentleman’s companion. It contains all the tools you will need for the next 20 years to keep your nails look well groomed. Best part, it just takes 5 minutes. Please watch this video to learn how:

BakerStone Pizza Oven

Outdoor pizza ovens are expensive and for the most part, they are custom built. However, this pizza oven sits directly on your existing barbecue and creates a pizza that’s almost identical to the more expensive stone pizza ovens we’ve used. Perfect for the family, the oven holds a single pizza at a time and comes in a handy case that makes it perfect for taking with to the cabin. For anyone with young kids, this will quickly become a go-to cook space for the family. Click here to buy it.

Harman/Kardon Esquire Mini

For the traveling executive, this mini Bluetooth speaker from Harman/Kardon is a fantastic gift. The speaker doubles as a portable conferencing system, and the sound is on par or better than most Bluetooth speakers in the sub $500 price range. We wouldn’t recommend it for an audiophile’s use at home, but it’s a perfect size to throw in your briefcase or carry-on and use in the hotel, at the office or even as a secondary speaker you can move from room to room in the home. Click here to buy it.

Hennessy X.O. / V.S.O.P Privilège

Hennessy has long produced one of the finest Cognacs commercially available worldwide. The X.O. is a remarkable brandy, and the V.S.O.P. Privilège is a more reasonably priced brandy that still yields exceptional depth and a range of flavours. For the Dad, who enjoys relaxing with a snifter of brandy, a bottle of Hennessy is the gift he’ll enjoy over and over again. Click here to get the X.O. or click here for the V.S.O.P. Privilège.

Slingbox M2

Another gift for the frequent flier, the Slingbox effortlessly connects to any cable or satellite provider’s box at your home and allows you to watch all your channels and programming from any device, anywhere in the world. Forget only being able to access Netflix or Hulu on your phone; now you can watch your TV package and control it on the go. It takes about five or ten minutes to set up and after that, it’s maintenance free. Click here to get a Slingbox.

Soda Stream Power

The Soda Stream and the Keurig Kold are two of the leading soda machines for the home that you can use to make flavoured sparkling water, club soda and brand name soft drinks. The Soda Stream Power is a simple to use, automatic carbonating system that transforms normal tap water into carbonated beverages with the touch of a button. We’ve tried numerous flavours and quite liked the berry and grapefruit syrups. We have not tried the licensed Pepsi products yet, but there are plenty of reviews online. We don’t recommend this instead of buying pre-made soft drinks, but it does work very well as a small appliance for the home bar and can quickly expel a litre of club soda or flavoured soda to mix a drink with. Click here to buy it.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Steak Flight

As meat providers restaurants like The French Laundry, Snake River Farms is known in the culinary industry as the go-to ranch for the high-quality American wagyu beef. This flight of steaks is a steal of a deal and the same quality you’ll find at expensive steak houses and championship pit masters using in their restaurants and on their grills. If Dad enjoys a good steak, there is nothing better than this that’s available in the United States. Click here to get the pack.

Babolat Pure Strike Tennis Racquet

Used on the professional circuit as well as by amateur players around the world, if your Dad enjoys playing tennis, the Babolat Pure Strike 100 Series is a perfect racquet for just about any skill level. Click here to buy it.

Arccos Driver

It attaches to any standard golf driver and tracks your performance with each swing you take. The perfect way to see what you can improve on, this device is ideal for any Dad, who enjoys golfing and wants to improve his game. Works with iPhone, iPad, and the Apple Watch. Click here to buy it.

$250 – $500

Weber Smokey Mountain Charcoal Smoker

For some, smoking might fall into the “better done by a restaurant” category of food, but for the serious grill aficionado, a smoker is another toy that a Dad can use in his pursuit of the perfect meat. thankfully, tt turns out that you don’t need a $15,000 custom-made smoker to get professional results at home; this smoker from the ultimate grill authority, Weber, has been used to win BBQ championships. A quick glance at the reviews will give you an idea just how beloved this smoker is by BBQ enthusiasts. Get the Weber Smokey Mountain Charcoal Smoker here.

Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket

If you’re not familiar with the Harrington jacket, it is one of the most classic spring and fall wardrobe staples a man can own. Though they are available from many menswear brands in a wide range of prices and finishes, the Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket is one of the original producers of this jacket style. This racing green version of the Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket has a striking tartan lining. Favored by classic movie stars and modern fashion icons alike, this jacket is a worthy investment for a stylish Dad.

Lapis Lazuli Gold Eagle Claw Cufflinks, Fort Belvedere

Elegant, double-sided cufflinks are hard to find these days in a market that seems to favor cheap nickel and enamel. Cufflinks, like other men’s jewelry, should be made to wear and keep for years. These elegant cufflinks are handmade by a master goldsmith in Germany and are double-sided so that no matter the angle, the design shines through. Exclusively designed for Fort Belvedere, these Lapis Lazuli Gold Eagle Claw Cufflinks are gold-plated solid sterling silver fitted with genuine semi-precious lapis lazuli.

AudioEngine Bluetooth Speakers

Is your Dad still fiddling with cables and wires? It may be time to help him upgrade to the convenience of these Bluetooth speakers from AudioEngine, a brand adored by audiophiles for great sound quality in its size and price class. These speakers even come in a variety of finishes to match your Dad’s tastes or decor. Simple set up ensures that your Dad can start listening just a few minutes after opening the box. Check out AudioEngine Bluetooth Shelf Speakers here.

AKG N60NC Headphones / V-Moda Headphones

AKG is known for the quality of its headphones . Audiophiles and sound techs around the world praise the quality, and the N60NC noise canceling headphones are perfect for any father. Designed for travel, the noise cancelling feature blocks out the hum of the aircraft and the rattle of the train or subway. The headphones fold up and can easily be stored in a messenger bag, carry-on or coat pocket. These are perfect for the man who likes listening to music or watching movies on short commutes, international trips and at home or work.

If you don’t like the hassle of cords, we suggest the V-Moda headphones. The sound quality isn’t as good and is on par with brands like Beats. However, it’s unique in the sense that you can listen wirelessly through BlueTooth, or you can plug in the cord if the battery runs out or you want better quality sound. Click here to get the AKG’s which are our favorite headphones or click here for the V-Moda’s which allow you to pick and choose how you want to listen to music.

UE Megaboom

We tested multiple outdoor speakers, and the UE Megaboom was by far our favorite. Small and compact, the waterproof speaker packs a huge punch we weren’t prepared for. The sound quality was better than most of the outdoor speakers we tried, but the volume levels were shockingly good. Even on one of the lowest settings, the speaker was far louder than most of the others we tried. The range was also impressive as was the ability to pair multiple speakers together. It’s not the most attractive speaker on the market, but it can easily be concealed and placed out of sight. Perfect for small family dinners on the patio or large garden parties, Dad will love this when he’s grilling, tending the garden, smoking a cigar or just playing with the kids. Click here to get it.

Lagostina Grill Pan

Our go-to grill pan for steaks, chops and even a rack of lamb, the ridges keep the meat from sitting in its drippings, and the pan’s angles allow an easy pour of the au jus or the option of spooning it back over the meat. Oven safe, it’s one of the best pans we’ve ever used on the stove for restaurant-quality steaks. Click here to get it.

$500 – $1000

Vitamix 7500

A fairly new design from Vitamix, the 7500 has a lower and wider profile which allows it to fit under cupboards on most kitchen counters. With the same power and capabilities Vitamix is known for, this workhorse of a blender is more powerful and consistent than any other blender we’ve tried. Revered by professional chefs and culinarians, if your Dad is a serious home cook, a Vitamix is worth every penny. Click here to get it.

Big Green Egg (Large)

There is no grill or smoker quite like the Big Green Egg. The majority of competitive grill masters will argue it’s the best barbecue ever made, and we happen to agree. If your Dad enjoys grilling, smoking or barbecuing low and slow, the Big Green Egg is one gift he will love. Sold in stores only through authorized dealers.

$1000+

Yuneec Typhoon Drone with 4K Camera

Few tech accessories are more coveted than a drone, and this one can film in ultra-high-definition 4k in a 360-degree field of view. As the winner of the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show “Best in Class” category, this is a toy that features professional-grade equipment at a consumer accessible price. Check out the impressive Yuneec Typhoon Drone with 4K Camera here.

Nikon D500 Digital SLR

A recent introduction from Nikon, this camera does it all. For the serious photographer and videographer Dad in your family, this camera can capture 4k video for up to 30 minutes. The proprietary EXCEED 5 processor can process images at up to 10 frames per second, while a tilting 3.2″ touchscreen display allows you visibility from a variety of positions. Check out the Nikon D500 Digital SLR here.

Deposit on Tesla Model 3

The car brand for the eco-friendly speedster, the Tesla Model 3 is the brand’s next car that will be priced starting at $35,000. Tesla produces some of the most tech-driven sportscars in the world, and the new affordable 3 will not be an exception. From its autopilot features to its small footprint on the environment, this is a car any Dad would love to own. Click here to reserve your Tesla for delivery in late 2017.

TourGolf Membership

Many fathers enjoy a membership at their local country club, but for those who travel, visiting private clubs can be difficult. Rather than investing in multiple memberships, this package from TourGolf gives your Dad the option of golfing at some of the most scenic private clubs in the world with the same benefits their members receive. This is one membership the traveling golfer will truly appreciate. Click here to sign up.

Omega Speedmaster Professional

The Omega Speedmaster is a watch with a remarkable history. The official Moon Watch worn by NASA Astronauts, it is one of the most popular luxury timepieces collected today. This Dark Side of the Moon watch is one any father would be honoured to receive, and one we think is worth your consideration. Click here to get it.

Van Dam Custom Wood Boat – Price Varies

For the Dad, who enjoys life on the water, owning a custom wood boat that evokes the spirit of the 1920s and 30s is one gift most GG readers would appreciate. Van Dam specializes in custom yachts, but they also sell a small selection of their vintage boats online. Click here to learn more and to schedule an appointment with your boat builder.

Experiences

For this year’s experiences section, we selected two of most charming, historic hotels in America.

Hotel Del Coronado

Located on Coronado Island where the U.S. Navy Seals train for war, this historic and elegant hotel on the water is just a stone’s throw from San Diego. One of America’s most charming hotels, it is one that any classic gentleman or dandy would love to relax at. Plus, you can watch U.S. Special Forces helicopters and ships performing training exercises in the distance. Click here to book your vacation.

Grand Hotel Mackinac Island

One of our favorite hotels in the United States, the Grand Hotel is located on the beautiful Mackinac Island in Michigan. Like a step into the past, the island doesn’t allow cars and the only transportation is on foot, by bicycle or horse-drawn carriage. A sophisticated and utterly charming summer island, a weekend in Mackinac is one you’ll remember for the rest of your life. Nightly rates start at just $304 per person and include a full breakfast, Grand Luncheon Buffet, and five-course dinner daily. The main dining room requires a coat and tie, which we definitely approve of! Click here to book your stay.

Conclusion

Father’s Day is the one day each year where we have the honor of showing Dad just how much he means to us. For the other 364 days, he is usually the one taking care of us, and he spends most of his adult life caring for us and shaping us into the men we are today. This year, take our advice and give him a gift that he will truly enjoy and ideally, one that he may remember and talk about for the rest of his life.

What gift ideas do you have for Father’s Day?

This gift guide was created by Sven Raphael Schneider, Teresa C. Schneider & J.A. Shapira