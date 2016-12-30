Grooming & Shaving Guide

Most men today either shave with an electric razor or a cartridge Razor. While an electric razor is quick and sometimes convenient, cartridge razors are just expensive and provide a mediocre shave.

On the other hand, there are razors out there that provide you a much better quality shave and a fraction of the cost.

All it takes is knowledge and a bit of practice to master these fine instruments. We created the ultimate shaving guide that provides you with all the information you need to get the perfect shave for your skin type.