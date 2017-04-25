We’re Hiring! Freelance Writer

Are you a professional freelance writer? Do you love our content? If so, we’d like to hear from you!

Does this sound like you?

You:

Would rather be overdressed than underdressed

Think denim is for breweries and state fairs, but not much else

Don’t wait for permission to try and solve a problem

Are skeptical when someone says something is the best but doesn’t explain why

Think sugarcoating is for candy companies, not men’s blogs

Think being early is on time and being on time is late

Think a life without goals is like a jacket without a pocket square

We:

Think being a gentleman is a lifelong pursuit, not a birthright or a one-time achievement

The best style is simple, elegant and enduring

Believe long term value trumps short term gain

Care more about your intelligence, drive and values than your experience

Position: Freelance Writer

Job Description:

Brainstorm ideas for articles

Research, write, and select images for 2-4 articles a month.

Load articles for publishing

We’re looking for someone who is:

Resourceful. If it’s out there, you will find it.

Obsessive about hitting deadlines.

A proactive, open communicator. You can tell us things we need to know before we even ask!

A native English speaker, or has demonstrable English proficiency

In for the long run. We want to work with you every month, 12 months a year.

We’re not looking for someone who:

Is a guest poster/blogger

Wants to promote his / her brand, company or any affiliates

Cannot adhere to deadlines

How success would be measured in this role:

Fit with GG’s core values and culture

Content submitted on deadline

Content adheres to GG standards

Professional Experience:

Currently a professional, full-time freelance writer

Fashion, menswear, style or lifestyle writing experience preferred but not required

If you have experience in video production and can film videos on your own, that would be a huge plus.

Starting Date: Now

Location: Remote. Work from anywhere in the world!

If this sounds like you, please scroll down and fill out and submit the form below. We will be in touch if we think you could be a good fit for our team.

Your Name * First Last

Your Email *

Phone Number - with country code *

SKYPE ID

Website

Are You A Professional Freelance Writer? * Yes, I am No, I am not

Where has your work been published? * Please provide specifics and links if applicable.

Can you deliver two to four 2000+ word articles a month? * It usually takes 6 -12 hours to complete an article with research and writing depending on your skillset. Yes No

Why do you want to work for the Gentleman's Gazette? *

What are your 3 favorite Gentleman's Gazette articles & why? * include link URLs

Areas of Interest * What areas would you feel comfortable writing & researching about? Art Books & Literature Business - Entrepreneurship Cars & Engines Clothing & Accessories Etiquette Food & Cooking Gadgets Gentlemen Sports Interior Design & Architecture Lifestyle Luxury Movies Music Philosophy Photography Politics Private Jets Shaving & Grooming Spirits Cocktails & Wine Tobacco Travel Watches & Timepieces Yachts & Boating

Compensation * What is your rate per article?

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.