We’re Hiring! Freelance Writer
Are you a professional freelance writer? Do you love our content? If so, we’d like to hear from you!
Does this sound like you?
You:
- Would rather be overdressed than underdressed
- Think denim is for breweries and state fairs, but not much else
- Don’t wait for permission to try and solve a problem
- Are skeptical when someone says something is the best but doesn’t explain why
- Think sugarcoating is for candy companies, not men’s blogs
- Think being early is on time and being on time is late
- Think a life without goals is like a jacket without a pocket square
We:
- Think being a gentleman is a lifelong pursuit, not a birthright or a one-time achievement
- The best style is simple, elegant and enduring
- Believe long term value trumps short term gain
- Care more about your intelligence, drive and values than your experience
Position: Freelance Writer
Job Description:
- Brainstorm ideas for articles
- Research, write, and select images for 2-4 articles a month.
- Load articles for publishing
We’re looking for someone who is:
- Resourceful. If it’s out there, you will find it.
- Obsessive about hitting deadlines.
- A proactive, open communicator. You can tell us things we need to know before we even ask!
- A native English speaker, or has demonstrable English proficiency
- In for the long run. We want to work with you every month, 12 months a year.
We’re not looking for someone who:
- Is a guest poster/blogger
- Wants to promote his / her brand, company or any affiliates
- Cannot adhere to deadlines
How success would be measured in this role:
- Fit with GG’s core values and culture
- Content submitted on deadline
- Content adheres to GG standards
Professional Experience:
- Currently a professional, full-time freelance writer
- Fashion, menswear, style or lifestyle writing experience preferred but not required
- If you have experience in video production and can film videos on your own, that would be a huge plus.
Starting Date: Now
Location: Remote. Work from anywhere in the world!
If this sounds like you, please scroll down and fill out and submit the form below. We will be in touch if we think you could be a good fit for our team.
Summary
Article Name
We're Hiring! Freelance Writer
Description
We're Hiring! Freelance Writer / Contributor for the Gentleman's Gazette. You have an expertise in classic men's clothing and lifestyle? Please get in touch.
Author
Sven Raphael Schneider
Publisher
Gentleman's Gazette LLC
Publisher Logo
This a wonderful opportunity. I am eager to read from new sources from one of my favourite sites, who made me more a man and hopefully a gentleman. As I cannot ask for the job ( French and currently working night full time) I really wish good luck to you and the gentlemen who will bring contents to this beautiful place of Internet.
Mathieu
Good luck to all applicants!
God Bless,
Schulz T.
My lodger would like to apply but his knowledge of politics is feeble and his knowledge of literature, philosophy and astronomy is nil
But he writes a mean monograph on tobacco ash I bet.
Clever…Holmes would smile at this.
This site is real helpful. Working for G.G. would be great.
I hope my application was received. I had a few problems with the form.
Ari
An opportunity like this only comes along every so often, and I just had to jump at this. It’s always been a dream of mine to help others who enjoy, or are learning about the dapper life style, to dress for success. I’m hoping my application was received and that I may be offered a job with gentleman’s gazette. It would truly be a dream come true.
Would like to join the team and contribute from the Southern Hemisphere. Style is here more difficult to keep up as this is an arid and farming country.
I want the job but I’m 14! Good luck to all applicants!