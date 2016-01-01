Holiday Gift Ideas for Ladies

In this year’s holiday gift guide for ladies, we’ve hand selected a variety of products that are certain to woo and charm the most important women in your life. Each item has been uniquely curated based on information received by our readers over the years. We hope this gift guide will help cure any doubts that you will give her a gift that is anything short of perfect.

$0 – $100

Umbra Bath Reading Tray

If she enjoys hot baths on a cold evening, this caddy is a perfect gift. Capable of holding a book or tablet, there is a spot for her wine glass and a dish to hold her soap. Made from bamboo and steel, this is an item that will get regular use. Umbra Bath Caddy.

belif Korean Cosmetics The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb

If the lady in your life is partial to skincare, then this is the “it” product of the year. Korean skincare is the latest trend, and belif Korean Cosmetics has created a truly unique moisturizing cream that boasts a cult following for its long-lasting non-greasy moisture. It’s the perfect gift for the dry winter season. Get a jar of belif Korean Cosmetics The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb for her.

HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker

This simple and easy-to-use device stays cold in your freezer and allows you to cool hot coffee up to 130+ degrees in under a minute without diluting it. In addition to coffee and tea, the HyperChiller can also be used to chill whiskey, wine, juices, water and a variety of other beverages without watering it down or changing the flavor. HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker.

Pendelton Knitted Wool Mittens

Made from 100% merino wool, these warm mittens feature a bold geometric pattern with the comfort of a soft, fleecy lining. Pendelton Knitted Wool Mittens.

Smart Thermos

This water bottle from Thermos has a wifi-enabled lid that provides real-time metrics to ensure you’re drinking enough water each day. The bottle measures your intake of liquids and provides you with key information to let you know how many ounces you’ve consumed, how many sips you’ve taken, and the exact temperature of the liquid inside. The app works with you to develop a daily hydration goal and helps to ensure you meet it each day. Works exclusively with Apple products. Smart Lid Thermos Water Bottle.

Derek Rose Workout Gear

Hitting the gym or yoga class doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Our favorite purveyor of sleepwear recently launched a line of workout apparel for women that is both functional and beautiful. Derek Rose Gym Attire.

Marc Jacobs Foundation Brush

Every woman needs a good quality foundation brush. Made from synthetic hairs, this antibacterial brush gives you a flat, tapered side for overall coverage, with sides of the brush for contouring areas such as your cheekbones, jawline, and nose. Easy to apply with any powder, liquid, or mousse foundation, the brush will take her makeup ritual to the next level. Marc Jacobs Foundation Brush.

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses

We have long been fans of Ray-Ban and have published a number of guides detailing their various makes and models. For the sporty woman in your life, a pair of aviators is the perfect choice for daily use. This style endures year after year! Get her a standard size pair of Ray-Ban Aviators or a smaller pair of Ray Ban Aviators for petite faces. Read our in-depth guide to learn more.

Hunter Rain Boots

Considered some of the best rain boots on the market, Hunter is well known as a boot purveyor for gentlemen and ladies. Perfect for the damp seasons, these boots will keep her feet dry and will last for years to come. Hunter Rain Boots.

Cire Trudon Josephine Candle

One of the most historic candle makers in the world, Cire Trudon has been making some of the finest candles in France that are used around the world by some of the most prominent churches, royal palaces, and estates. If the lady in your life loves scented candles that look as beautiful as they smell, this is the one worth getting her. Cire Trudon Josephine Candle.

$100 – $300

Faber Castell Ambition Fountain Pen

Slim and contemporary, this elegant fountain pen is perfect for the woman in your life. With a rich pearwood barrel and high-gloss chrome-plated accents, this fine writing instrument is certain to become her favorite EDC pen. Faber Castell Ambition Fountain Pen.

Jo Malone Cologne Collection

For women who are fans of Jo Malone fragrances, this sample collection features their Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne, the Basil & Neroli Cologne, Pomegranate Noir Cologne, Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne, and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne. Worn individually or combined for a unique effect, Jo Malone is a renowned perfumer worthy of any lady’s attention. Jo Malone Cologne Collection.

Prynt for Smartphones

Prynt is more than just a case for your smartphone. It’s also a digital printer that turns your phone into a Polaroid-style camera. Now, when she takes a selfie or a picture, she can instantly print it right from her phone and place it in a frame or give it to a friend. Prynt Case for Smartphones.

Fort Belvedere Business Card Case

A business card case not only protects her cards but also ensures she will have a place to put a business partner’s card. In some cultures, it is tremendously important to accept the card with both hands, and to store it in a safe place in front of them. For example in Japan, it would be a faux pas to stuff a business card into your jacket pockets. Bring a card case because as the saying goes: “You never get a second chance to make a first impression”. Our Fort Belvedere business cases stand out from the crowd with beautiful color combinations.

Hanro Pyjamas

Elegant pyjamas from Hanro are sure to be a hit with any woman in your life. Made from the finest materials available, these beautifully constructed pyjamas will make want to stay in bed. Hanro Pyjamas.

Jabra Sport Pulse Headphones

For women who enjoy running or working out in their leisure time, these headphones from Jabra are the ideal companion whether it’s at the gym or on the road. With a built-in heart rate monitor and the Sport Life app for smartphones, these wireless earbuds help manage your training schedule with integrated fitness tests and real-time data related to your workout and health. Whether it’s listening to music or making a phone call, these buds are IP55 certified for drop, strength, dirt, temperature variation and humidity. It pairs perfectly with most of the popular fitness apps on both iOS and Android devices to provide pace and distance information. Jabra Sport Pulse Headphones.

Tri-Color Love Knot Earrings

Sophisticated and alluring, these tri-color stud earrings are sculpted from hollow 14k white, rose, and yellow gold links into a polished love knot design with a push back closure. The blend of three different tones of gold means that this pair of earrings will match what she already has. Tri-Color Love Knot Earrings.

Nixplay Frame

What sets this e-frame apart is that it looks like a normal frame, and it offers the ability to change the images from anywhere around the world via the app or website. You can create your own playlist of images and select effects, or have your social networks and cloud devices auto-upload images to the frame as you post them. Far more elegant than any other frame we’ve seen, this is one worth considering in the digital age. Nixplay Digital Copper Frame.

$300 – $500

Coravin Wine Pouring System

One of the more expensive wine accessories on the market, the Coravin is unlike any you’ve seen before. With a built in argan gas chamber, the thin needle pierces through any standard cork in a wine bottle, allowing you to draw wine by the glass, and then place the bottle back in storage without it affecting the wine or oxidation. A must-have for any wine enthusiast who doesn’t always finish the entire bottle at once. Coravin Wine Pouring System.

Crockett & Jones Tassel Loafer

Menswear shoe styles are becoming increasingly popular for women, and a tassel loafer with an elegant construction is a great place to start. The Sophie from Crockett & Jones is a tassel style loafer for women with an elegant butted seam apron that’s made from the finest calf leather with bark tanned leather soles. Crockett & Jones Tassel Loafer.

$500 – $1000

Christian Louboutin Pigalle 100 Leather Pumps

If the lady in your life is the consummate girly girl, then she’s been wanting a pair of Louboutins in her closet. With the iconic red sole, these Christian Louboutin black leather pumps are a versatile choice for the office, nights out, and elegant affairs. The high stiletto is a shoe any woman would swoon over. Christian Louboutin Leather Pumps.

Aspinal of London Bucket Bag

Handmade from fine Italian nappa calf leather, this drawstring bucket bag is a contemporary casual bag to hold everything she needs. Perfect for commuters and students, it also works well for those who work in a casual office environment. Aspinal of London Bucket Bag.

Chateau Lafite Rothschild 2010

This famous vineyard is lauded year after year for it’s remarkable Bordeaux. If she enjoys the finest wines, this collection-worthy bottle would make a great gift to age for the future. With notes of ripe black currants, violets, and vanilla, spicy, oaky scents, this wine is described as “big and bold”. With stellar reviews, this Chateau Lafite Rothschild would make an impressive gift. Chateau Lafite Rothschild 2010.

$1000 – $5000

Bedat & Co. No. 3 Ladies Watch

With a Calibre ETA 8 3/4 2000/1 automatic movement inside, this lovely timepiece is the perfect marriage of contemporary and classic style. A perfect choice for the professional at work and the mom and wife at home. Bedat & Co No. 3 Ladies Watch.

Adirondack Beaver Fur Blanket

Adirondack beaver sheared fur blankets have had the naturally longer guard hairs of the beaver cut down to the extremely soft, rich wool portion that lies underneath. A perfect complement to your couch or bed on a cold day, these supremely soft made-to-order blankets are unlike anything else on the market worldwide. Adirondack Beaver Fur Blanket.

$5000+

Bespoke Stationery from The Wren Press

A Royal Warrant holder to both Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, The Wren Press is a bespoke stationery engraver with offices in the UK and the United States. Featuring a beautiful range of traditional and colored heavy stock finished with gilt or colored bevel edges, tissue lined envelopes and meticulous hand engraving, each order is a truly bespoke product, hand crafted to the unique requirements and details of each client. Visit their website to acquire a set of your own bespoke stationery.

Bentley Bentayga

This luxury SUV is lavishly appointed with the finest materials available. Hand built in Bentley’s world famous Crewe factory, this is the epitome of rarified elegance in a vehicle that’s perfect for the whole family. If the lady in your life is in need of upgrading her Escalade, Navigator, Range Rover or Cayenne, this is one SUV that will blow them all out of the water. Learn more in our guide to SUVs. To acquire one, contact your nearest official Bentley dealership.

Steinway & Sons Spirio Piano

A masterpiece of artistry and engineering in your home, Spirio enables you to enjoy performances captured by great pianists — played with such nuance, power, and passion that it is utterly indistinguishable from a live performance. Pricing is available from select dealers upon request.

Conclusion

We hope this holiday gift guide will help you find the perfect gift for the most important women in your life. What are some gift ideas you have? In case you need more inspiration, take a look here.