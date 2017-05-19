Introducing the Black Tie & Tuxedo Pocket Guide

Over the last few years, we have reviewed the tuxedos and dinner jackets at the Oscars. Sadly most of those men have terrible black tie outfits despite the fact they have a lot of money but as the old saying goes:”Money can’t buy you style.”

Now, it is always easy to criticize others, but doing it better is much harder. Therefore, we put together a 60+ page Black Tie Pocket Guide. That way you look your best no matter if you wear your tux at the club, your wedding, a gala or any other black tie event or affair.

At the launch, we will make it available to you for free, but it won’t always be like that. So get your copy while you can.

Of course, I am biased but I truly believe that this is the best actionable black tie dress code guide out there. Yes, there is already another source out there: Black Tie Guide and while it is extensive it has not been updated in years and the pictures are quite small. But honestly, judge for yourself, and download our complimentary guide with over 140 high-resolution images – I am certain you won’t be disappointed!

Naturally, some things are best explained in motion so we also created a Tuxedo & Black Tie Pocket Guide Video below that explains the details, DO’s & DON’Ts. It has different pictures and you should watch the video & read the guide for the ultimate experience.

If you like this guide, please give us a thumbs up, link to it and share it, thank you!

In case you want to learn more about contrasting Dinner Jackets, head over here. If you are in need of some black tie accessories such as bow ties, cummerbunds, boutonnieres… take a look here.

For proper Black Tie Watches, check out this guide.