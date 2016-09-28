Men’s Fashion Illustration Guide

Fashion illustrations have always been an integral part of the Gentleman’s Gazette, because we adore the classic 1930’s men’s style and at that time fashion illustrations were probably at their peak. Over more than a decade Sven Raphael Schneider built a huge archive with fashion illustrations from the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy which contains several thousand images. He shares this collection on the Gentleman’s Gazette and explains how you can adapt the elegance of these drawings to your own style today.

Below, you will find everything we published related to Men’s Fashion Illustration but the crown jewel is certainly the ebook Gentlemen of Style, which we will send you for free if you sign up for our complimentary newsletter.

Learn more about Gentlemen of The Golden Age


Men’s Fashion Illustrations

coffee table books

Coffee Table Books for Gentlemen

September 28, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
interior decor_art & painting

Interior Decor: Art & Painting

September 14, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
The Blazer Guide

The Blazer Guide

March 12, 2016/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Cocktail Attire For Men

Cocktail Attire For Men – Dress Code Guide For Weddings, Parties & Events

September 30, 2015/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Vintage Mens Fashion Ads

Vintage Men's Fashion Ads & What You Can Learn From Them

February 11, 2015/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Overcoats & Fur Collars

Men's Overcoats with Fur Collars & 1930s Fashion

November 12, 2014/by Sven Raphael Schneider
The Charcoal Brown Suit

The Charcoal Brown Suit

September 15, 2014/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Spring Style for Men in the 1930's & The Short Peaked Lapel

Spring Style for Men in the 1930's & the Short Peaked Lapel

April 20, 2014/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Classic Men's Style in Fashion Illustration Ads

1930s Fashion Ads & Hats

January 27, 2014/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Overcoats from the Fifties

50s Clothing – Men's Overcoats & Suits

October 20, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Cover Suit Silhouettes 1934

1930 Fashion Styles & Men's Suit Silhouettes

September 17, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Men's Summer Fashion 1930's

Men's Summer Fashion & How to Dress in the Thirties & Forties

August 18, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
1930's Summer Suits

Linen & Wool Summer Suit Fashions in the 1930's

June 9, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Norfolk Jacket Guide

The Norfolk Jacket Guide – History, Style & How to Buy

April 5, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
15 Style Mistakes & How To Avoid Them

Gentlemen of Style & 15 Style Mistakes Ebook

March 31, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Brooks Brothers History

Brooks Brothers – The History of an American Haberdashery

March 8, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Der Herr - One of History's Earliest Men's Fashion Magazines

Der Herr – One of History's Earliest Men's Fashion Magazines

January 28, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Matching Colors - Blue & Brown

Matching Colors For Men – Blue & Brown

December 12, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
1930s Fashion Ads

1930s Fashion Ads

October 31, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Ivy Style Book Review

Ivy Style Book Review

October 21, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Hänsel Echo

Hänsel Echo & German Fashion in the 1930's

October 15, 2012/by Moritz Kickhöfen
Viennesse Suit Styles in the 1930's

Viennese Suit Styles of the 1930's

September 30, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Summer Outfits 1934 by Fell Sharp

Beach Clothing Summer 1934 By Fell Sharp

August 1, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Alan Flusser

Alan Flusser, Custom Suits & The Shop

July 21, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Fresco & Flannel Combination

Fresco & Flannel Summer Outfit

July 17, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Alternative Summer Outfits 1930's Style

Safari Jacket & Alternative Summer Outfits

June 29, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Cuffs on Jacket Sleeves

Jacket Sleeves With Cuffs

June 4, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Summer Accessories and Style 1930's

Summer Accessories & Styles 1937

June 3, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Fashion Illustraions in 1930's Ads

Fashion Illustrations in 1930's Ads

May 7, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pattern Matching - Good Taste Test

Pattern Matching – Good Taste Test

April 17, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Laurence Fellows - An Iconic Fashion Illustrator

Laurence Fellows – An Iconic Fashion Illustrator

April 3, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
1940s Style

1960s Style: English Suits

March 12, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
1940s Fashion for Men

1940s Fashion for Men

March 4, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
London Men's Fashions - 1936

London Men's Fashion 1936

February 9, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
The Polo Coat

Polo Coat Guide

February 3, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Ski Suits from the 1920s

Wintersport Clothing 1928

January 27, 2012/by Moritz Kickhöfen
The Covert Coat Guide

The Covert Coat

January 24, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider

Vintage Fabrics & Fashion Illustrations From 1938

January 17, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Herrenjournal Winter 1933

Merry Christmas

December 25, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Diagonal Twill Overcoat

Diagonal Twill Weave Suits And Overcoats

December 16, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Winter Fabrics 1930's

Winter Overcoats From the 1930's

December 9, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Fleece Topcoat Fabric

Fabrics For Winter

December 8, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Hormazd Narielwalla - Artist At Work

Hormazd Narielwalla – Artist, Fashion Illustrator & Author

December 1, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Fall Suits 1934

Spun Fashions For Fall 1934

November 27, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Overcoats, Shoes And Hats

Topcoats, Shoes & Fall Accessories

November 17, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Riding, Shooting And Hunting Suits

Hunting, Riding & Shooting Suits from the 1930's

November 9, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Fall Outfits 1934 No.2

Fall Wardrobe 1934 No. 2

November 1, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Fall Suits 1930's Apparel Arts

Fall Wardrobe 1934

October 25, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Country Clothes 540

Country Clothes & Odd Jackets

October 12, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Fall Suits 540

Saxony Suit Fall Fashions Apparel Arts 1930s

September 23, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Shoes for Fall Apparel Arts 1933 540

Shoes And Hats For Fall Apparel Arts 1933

September 5, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Leslie Saalburg - Fashion Illustrator

Leslie Saalburg – Fashion Illustrator Extraordinaire

August 20, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider

Apparel Arts Summer Fashions 1935

July 25, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider

Herrenjournal – The German Apparel Arts

July 18, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
The Combined Summer Suit

The Combined Campus Style Suit

June 21, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Summer Outfits Apparel Arts 1937

1930s Outfits for Hot Summer Weather Apparel Arts

June 6, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Plaid Chalkstripe Windowpane Suits 1930s

Plaid & Chalk Stripe Spring Suits Apparel Arts 1936

May 20, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider

Spring Details in Men's Clothing

April 14, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Spring Suits 1939

Spring Suits Extraordinaire

April 4, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider

Gentleman Magazine

March 22, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider

Paddock Suit – by Robert Goodman – Apparel Arts 1939

March 10, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider

PORT Sets Sail

March 8, 2011/by Stephen Pulvirent
Shoe Sock Combinations

How To Pair Shoes & Socks

February 22, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Men's Ex

Men's Ex – a men's clothing magazine

February 12, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Dressing Gown Guide

Dressing Gown & Robes for Men

February 3, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Sportscoat & Country Style

Informal Country Style: Apparel Arts 1938

January 30, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Arbiter Magazine

Noteworthy: Arbiter magazine, Rudolph Valentino, Shoe Snob

January 24, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Winter Clothing

Winter Sports: Apparel Arts 1932

January 8, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas!

December 25, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Winter Overcoats

Winter Fashions of the Quarter: Apparel Arts 1932

November 24, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Apparel Arts College Clothes

Clothes for College Men in Fall – Apparel Arts 1933

September 20, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Outfits At Sea

Outfits At Sea

August 20, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider
The Drape Cut

The Drape Cut Explained

July 20, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Lovat Green Fabric

Lovat Green Summer Jacket – Apparel Arts 1933

July 10, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Accessories - Spring & Summer

Spring & Summer Accessories – Apparel Arts 1932 – Fell Sharp

June 15, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Summer Outfit Apparel Arts

Summer outfit – Apparel Arts 1933 by Laurence Fellows

May 26, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Stresemann Anzug

The Stresemann – A German Variety Of The Stroller

March 16, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider