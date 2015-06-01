Brock McGoff is the founder of The Modest Man, the only Men’s Style website out there focusing specifically on men of modest height. Standing just under 5’6″ tall, Brock used to be frustrated that it was so difficult to find well fitting clothes for shorter men that did not fit like tents and so he decided to create a resource that he was looking for.

On Friday, June 5th, 2015 at noon EST, 11am CST, 10am MST & 9am PST we are going to conduct a 60 minute live interview right here on this page, where you can ask Brock or me questions about anything you want.

If you already have some burning questions that you want to get answered during the interview, please ask them below.

I very much look forward to it.