It’s that time of year again: Mother’s Day is coming up, and the pressure is on for you to find a thoughtful gift for your mother, wife, or partner.

She gave birth to you or your child, raised you to be the upstanding gentleman you are, and now, we’re going to help give you Mother’s Day gift guide to make sure she knows just how much you love and admire her. With gifts for all budgets, you’ll be sure to find the perfect gift for your mom, wife or partner this May.

To make your life a little easier, here is a list of ideas to consider for Mother’s Day. At the bottom of the article, we’ve added a list that includes all the ideas from the last few years for your reference.

Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

Venchi Premium Gianduja Spread, $16.80

Is your Mom, wife or partner a chocolate lover? Then surely, they’ve heard of (and enjoyed!) Nutella, the ubiquitous hazelnut chocolate spread that can be found in most supermarkets around the world. What you may not know is the Nutella is a branded, low-end version of Gianduja (also spelled as Gianduia), a combination of chocolate and about 30% hazelnut paste that was invented in northern Italy more than 200 years ago. Famed for the quality of its hazelnuts, real Gianduja from the Piedmontese trees bears little resemblance to mass produced Nutella, which contains large amounts of sugar, palm oil, and only about 12% hazelnuts. For a chocolate lover, buy her this premium Gianduja spread from Venchi that contains 37% IGP Piedmontese hazelnuts and olive oil.

Marble Rolling Pin, $17

If the woman in your life is a baker, then she will love owning a marble rolling pin. It may seem over the top to create a marble rolling pin, but it’s highly functional as well as beautiful. Marble stays cool even in a hot kitchen, so it is the ideal tool for rolling out doughs that need to remain chilled. It’s a simple, inexpensive gift that will delight the home baker in your life. Check out the Marble Rolling Pin here.

Gardener’s Tool Seat – $35

With almost 150 reviews on Amazon averaging at just under five stars, this gardener’s tool seat is more than just a place for mom to sit as she tends her garden. The seat comes packed with a seven-piece toolkit that’s neatly organized in the attached tool bag compartments. The ultimate gift for the gardening hobbyist, this is one gift that we highly recommend. Click here to get it.

Shutterfly Photo Book – $39+

For the mom who has everything and says she doesn’t need anything, a photo book from Shutterfly can be a great way of telling her how much she means to you with a collection of memories. With hundreds of options to choose from, you can create a custom photo book with pictures from moments that mean a lot to you. It’s the perfect way to show mom you haven’t forgotten those small memories that mean so much. Click here to buy a photo book.

Dried Lavender Wreath $52

Handcrafted and beautiful for the country or suburban mom, this lavender wreath’s soothing aroma will transport your mom to a serene escape when your dad is driving her up the wall. Its rich color is due to the dried lavender being hand-selected and harvested on a family farm, and each one is made to order by the artist. A beautiful addition to any room, it even works for people who are adverse to strong aromas as a beautiful entry piece to greet guests at the front door. Click here to buy it.

Relaxation Box – $60+

If your mom is the type to spend her evening relaxing in a hot bath with a good book, putting together a custom kit for her is a gift she will truly appreciate. Consider this fantastic bath caddy from Umbra made of bamboo and chrome. With a rest for her favorite novel and a spot for her glass of wine, she’ll be transported into the relaxing escape she deserves. Consider adding a few bath bombs, some bath salts and a bubble bath to the kit. You could also consider an unbreakable wine glass and maybe a gift card to her favorite bookstore. If mom doesn’t drink wine, some coffee from Counting Sheep will help her wind down.

Spring Alpaca Scarf, Fort Belvedere, $95

In the spring, there may still be times the woman in your life still needs a scarf for warmth, and also for decoration. Like many men’s scarves out there, the problem of high prices for cheap, synthetic fibers persists. Not so with this fresh, spring-weight scarf from Fort Belvedere in a white and green shepherd’s check. Alpaca is one of the best insulating natural fibers available, so she will look ready for spring while she stays warm. The looser weave of this scarf makes it well suited to the changing seasons. Check out the Fort Belvedere White & Green Shepherd’s Check Scarf here.

Great Gifts for Mom Between $100 and $250

Metallic Loafer by Sam Edelman, $100

Mother’s Day coincides with the spring season when wardrobe colors are becoming brighter and fresher. Treat your mom, wife or partner to a shoe classic that most men can appreciate as a spring favorite – the loafer. For her, choose a metallic leather in gold for maximum versatility with her wardrobe. Finally, don’t worry about spending a pile of cash on loafers; their simplified construction and metallic finish aren’t intended to last for more than a couple seasons, so $100 is a great price point for this particular shoe. Check out the Sam Edelman Filly Loafer here.

Texture App, $120-180 per year

For the magazine or periodical junkie, consider gifting her the Texture App this Mother’s Day. Numerous magazine subscriptions can quickly add up in cost, and they lack the convenience of being digitally accessible anywhere. Texture gives you access to 200+ publications, ranging from sports to gardening and travel to home improvement, in a single app that costs $9.99/month for the standard subscription and $14.99/month for the version that contains weekly periodicals as well. Though reviewers have noted some difficulties reading the text on smaller screens, the concept is a great one for voracious readers.

JBL Under Armour Wireless Headphones – $180

For the active mom who spends time at the gym, running or even just taking long walks with the dog, there is really nothing greater than the gift of music. When JBL sent these headphones, my very active wife immediately took them and hasn’t put them down since. Designed for active people, JBL specifically partnered with Under Armour because they wanted to produce a high-quality wireless headphone that could take on sweat and fast movement without dislodging or skipping a beat. JBL is owned by the same parent company as AKG and Harmon Kardon. Known for their quality, these Bluetooth headphones beat out any of the earbuds previously tested, and that’s why we’re so confident your active mom will love them and get a ton of use out of them. This is also the perfect gift if you’re shopping for your wife on behalf of the kids. Click here to get them.

Tiffany Charm Bracelet – $185

There are many charm bracelets out there, but few as elegant and covetable as the ones from Tiffany & Co. Crafted from Sterling Silver, this is the perfect gift for the modern mom who is chic and stylish. You can buy this bracelet with or without the charm, and Tiffany offers a range of charms that you can add to her collection over time. Click here to get one.

A Case of Rosé Wine – $228

For the woman who has everything, give her a consumable gift that she loves. With the weather warming up, restaurant patios opening, and spring flowers blooming, it is the definitive season to drink rosé wine. Though technically in the same category as the sickly sweet, kool-aid pink white zinfandel variety (which we certainly would not recommend!), rosé wine is tinted pink with the color of the grape skins. Highly regarded rosés are produced all over the world but consider looking at the famous rosé making region of Provence, France for dry wines with light, fruity character. Rosés are recommended to be consumed shortly after bottling, so Mom can enjoy them immediately. Head to your local wine purveyor and pick out a mixed case, or click here to order a case of great Provençal rosé wine.

Missoni Printed Silk Scarf – $250

Designed and made in Italy from 100% silk, this sophisticated and gorgeous square scarf features vibrantly intense zigzags that are sure to complete an outfit. The luminous silk is hand-selected for these scarfs, and it’s ironically understated elegance is what makes it perfect for any mother who loves wearing scarves or pashminas. Even if she’s not a scarf wearer, they are a classic accessory when tied to a handbag. Click here to get yours.

Perfect Mother’s Day Gift from $250 – $500

Illesteva Round Sunglasses – $290

Made in Italy, the Leonard II sunglasses are one of Illesteva’s best sellers. Handcrafted in a flattering round shape from Italian-made tortoiseshell acetate, the sunglasses are fitted with espresso lenses that offer 100% UV protection. Stylish and practical, these make the perfect gift for the stylish mom who has everything. Click here to get them.

Jonathan Adler Futura Feathers Vase – $298

Sculpted from high-fired porcelain, Jonathan Adler gave this stunning vase a matte black glaze that’s adorned with 24-karate gold luster feathers. Every man at some point will buy his mother flowers, and this is the perfect place to put them. Standing center stage on the dining room table or placed as a pair on opposite sides of the sitting room’s mantel, this is a gorgeous centerpiece your mother will love. Just don’t forget to fill it with flowers before you give it to her. Click here to get one.

Classic Tote Bag, Kate Spade, $298

Moms schlepp around a lot of stuff on a daily basis, but they don’t have to do it without a dash of style. A classic tote bag will stand the test of time style-wise, and the coated saffiano leather will resist marking and tearing much better than a softer leather. Check out the Kate Spade Cameron Street Lucie tote here.

Maria Tash Earrings – $350

Featuring Maria Tash’s unique threaded technique, these exquisite earrings are crafted from 18-karat rose gold with 0.06-carats of pavé diamonds that highlight the earring’s delicate floral design. A perfect choice for the mom that’s hard to buy for. Click here to get them.

Monthly Flower Delivery Subscription, The Bouqs Co., $432

Fed up with traditional flower delivery services? Many of the big players feature hard to navigate websites, cheesy upsell products and photoshopped images that always seem to exaggerate the size of the real bouquet. Finally, you never seem to receive exactly what was ordered. The Bouqs Co takes a different approach. All of their bouquets are priced reasonably and transparently, and many bouquet choices will indicate the exact farmer and practices used to grow the flowers. For 12 deliveries of fresh flowers to your mother, wife or partner, choose the once a month subscription service in the original size. Check out the Bouqs Co flower subscription service here, and score 12 months of brownie points in one transaction.

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream – $465

La Mer is legendary in the skincare world, and this cream is among the brand’s bestsellers. It’s a silky, intensely moisturizing treatment cream that results in radiant skin for even the driest, most sensitive skins. At $465 for 3.4 oz, it’s one of the most expensive skincare products around, but La Mer’s reputation is sure to impress Mom. Click here to check it out. Note that due to its price and cult popularity this product is often faked, so buy from a reputable dealer such as a department or beauty store.

Bottega Veneta Cosmetics Case – $500

With the iconic “intrecciato” design that Bottega Veneta is so famous for, this classic red cosmetic case is crafted from soft, supple leather in a size that’s comfortable to carry must-have makeup or used as a clutch for a cell phone, card case, and keys. This is a great gift for any mom who is on the go. Click here to get it.

Exquisite Mother’s Day Gifts Over $500

Silk-Satin Pajama Set, Olivia Van Halle, $525

Does your mom, wife or partner deserve something really decadent? Fine silk satin pajamas definitely fit the bill. Olivia Van Halle draws on the decadence of the 1920’s with these floaty, two piece pajamas in a bold, floral print. They are finished with mother of pearl buttons and elegant, contrasting piping. These are definitely a gift meant just to treat her. Check out Olivia Van Halle’s silk-satin pajamas here.

Freshwater Pearl Necklace, Mizuki, $990

While a strand of pearls is the ultimate statement of feminine class, they aren’t nearly as popular today as they were 40 years ago. Pearls don’t suit every woman’s taste, but there are many interesting variations on the pearl to choose from, including this beautiful single freshwater pearl on a simple gold chain. Simple jewelry made from real materials is more likely to stand the test of time, and this irregular necklace interprets the timeless elegance of a pearl in a modern, easy-to-wear way. Suited for the office, and evening out, or even casual attire, if a splurge is in order then this pearl necklace is a great choice. Check out the Mizuki Freshwater Pearl Necklace here.

Mauviel Cookware Set – $1299

Crafted in Normandy, France, Mauviel copper cookware is for the serious home chef. Renowned for its performance, this 10-piece set is designed with a three-layer construction that uses a stainless steel interior, a heat-responsive aluminum core and a .5mm copper finish that helps to evenly transfer and distribute heat. Although it’s designed for everyday use, it looks especially beautiful on display while entertaining. If your mom takes cooking seriously, this is a gift that everyone will be thankful for. Click here for it.

Classic Burberry Trench Coat – $1795

Despite paying homage to the military, the gabardine trench coat has become a timeless staple that looks stunning on all women. The double-breasted coat comes complete with its iconic epaulets, gun flap and a storm flap at the back. With buttons made from buffalo horn, this iconic Burberry trench doesn’t miss a beat and is instantly recognizable by the brand’s iconic check-pattern lining. Every woman should own at least one trench coat, and this is the one worth having. Click here to get it.

CONCLUSION

Even if your mom says she doesn’t want or need a gift this Mother’s Day, it never hurts to show her how much you care and how much she means to you. What gifts do you recommend for Mother’s Day? Be sure to stay tuned for our upcoming Father’s Day Gift Guide featuring some incredible gadgets, accessories and even a new supercar that’s sure to turn some heads.