Mother’s Day 2017 Gift Guide

It’s that time of year again: Mother’s Day is coming up, and the pressure is on for you to find a thoughtful gift for your mother, wife, or partner.

To make your life a little easier, here is a list of ideas to consider for Mother’s Day. At the bottom of the article, we’ve added a list that includes all the ideas from the last few years for your reference.

Venchi Premium Gianduja Spread, $16.80

Is your Mom, wife or partner a chocolate lover? Then surely, they’ve heard of (and enjoyed!) Nutella, the ubiquitous hazelnut chocolate spread that can be found in most supermarkets around the world. What you may not know is the Nutella is a branded, low-end version of Gianduja (also spelled as Gianduia), a combination of chocolate and about 30% hazelnut paste that was invented in northern Italy more than 200 years ago. Famed for the quality of its hazelnuts, real Gianduja from the Piedmontese trees bears little resemblance to mass produced Nutella, which contains large amounts of sugar, palm oil, and only about 12% hazelnuts. For a chocolate lover, buy her this premium Gianduja spread from Venchi that contains 37% IGP Piedmontese hazelnuts and olive oil.

Marble Rolling Pin, $17

If the woman in your life is a baker, then she will love owning a marble rolling pin. It may seem over the top to create a marble rolling pin, but it’s highly functional as well as beautiful. Marble stays cool even in a hot kitchen, so it is the ideal tool for rolling out doughs that need to remain chilled. It’s a simple, inexpensive gift that will delight the home baker in your life. Check out the Marble Rolling Pin here.

Spring Alpaca Scarf, Fort Belvedere, $95

In the spring, there may still be times the woman in your life still needs a scarf for warmth, and also for decoration. Like many men’s scarves out there, the problem of high prices for cheap, synthetic fibers persists. Not so with this fresh, spring-weight scarf from Fort Belvedere in a white and green shepherd’s check. Alpaca is one of the best insulating natural fibers available, so she will look ready for spring while she stays warm. The looser weave of this scarf makes it well suited to the changing seasons. Check out the Fort Belvedere White & Green Shepherd’s Check Scarf here.

Metallic Loafer by Sam Edelman, $100

Mother’s Day coincides with the spring season when wardrobe colors are becoming brighter and fresher. Treat your mom, wife or partner to a shoe classic that most men can appreciate as a spring favorite – the loafer. For her, choose a metallic leather in gold for maximum versatility with her wardrobe. Finally, don’t worry about spending a pile of cash on loafers; their simplified construction and metallic finish aren’t intended to last for more than a couple seasons, so $100 is a great price point for this particular shoe. Check out the Sam Edelman Filly Loafer here.

Texture App, $120-180 per year

For the magazine or periodical junkie, consider gifting her the Texture App this Mother’s Day. Numerous magazine subscriptions can quickly add up in cost, and they lack the convenience of being digitally accessible anywhere. Texture gives you access to 200+ publications, ranging from sports to gardening and travel to home improvement, in a single app that costs $9.99/month for the standard subscription and $14.99/month for the version that contains weekly periodicals as well. Though reviewers have noted some difficulties reading the text on smaller screens, the concept is a great one for voracious readers.

Classic Tote Bag, Kate Spade, $298

Moms schlepp around a lot of stuff on a daily basis, but they don’t have to do it without a dash of style. A classic tote bag will stand the test of time style-wise, and the coated saffiano leather will resist marking and tearing much better than a softer leather. Check out the Kate Spade Cameron Street Lucie tote here.

Monthly Flower Delivery Subscription, The Bouqs Co., $432

Fed up with traditional flower delivery services? Many of the big players feature hard to navigate websites, cheesy upsell products and photoshopped images that always seem to exaggerate the size of the real bouquet. Finally, you never seem to receive exactly what was ordered. The Bouqs Co takes a different approach. All of their bouquets are priced reasonably and transparently, and many bouquet choices will indicate the exact farmer and practices used to grow the flowers. For 12 deliveries of fresh flowers to your mother, wife or partner, choose the once a month subscription service in the original size. Check out the Bouqs Co flower subscription service here, and score 12 months of brownie points in one transaction.

Silk-Satin Pajama Set, Olivia Van Halle, $525

Does your mom, wife or partner deserve something really decadent? Fine silk satin pajamas definitely fit the bill. Olivia Van Halle draws on the decadence of the 1920’s with these floaty, two piece pajamas in a bold, floral print. They are finished with mother of pearl buttons and elegant, contrasting piping. These are definitely a gift meant just to treat her. Check out Olivia Van Halle’s silk-satin pajamas here.

Freshwater Pearl Necklace, Mizuki, $990

While a strand of pearls is the ultimate statement of feminine class, they aren’t nearly as popular today as they were 40 years ago. Pearls don’t suit every woman’s taste, but there are many interesting variations on the pearl to choose from, including this beautiful single freshwater pearl on a simple gold chain. Simple jewelry made from real materials is more likely to stand the test of time, and this irregular necklace interprets the timeless elegance of a pearl in a modern, easy-to-wear way. Suited for the office, and evening out, or even casual attire, if a splurge is in order then this pearl necklace is a great choice. Check out the Mizuki Freshwater Pearl Necklace here.