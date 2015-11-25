Overcoat, Topcoat & Jacket Guide

One of the topics that we always paid particular attention to are overcoats. Sadly, most men don’t wear them anymore and the ones who do often wear simple models in solid charcoal, black or blue. However, over the last 200 years a rich variety of overcoats has been developed and elegant men would often wear them in unique, heavy fabrics that would define their look on the street.

In the hope of bringing back some of these stuunning overcoats, we have created posts about various overcoats and topcoats explaining the specific details and history behind the garments. Before you dive into the various overcoat pieces below, we thought it was important to know the proper terminology for classic men’s outerwear.

OVERCOATS & TOPCOATS
GREATCOAT, OVERCOAT, TOPCOAT EXPLAINED
JACKETS & OUTERWEAR

OVERCOATS & TOPCOATS GUIDES

Quilted Jacket Guide

Quilted Jackets Guide – How to Buy, History & All You Need To Know

November 25, 2015/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Peacoat Guide

The Peacoat Guide: History, Sizing & Where To Buy

November 11, 2015/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Trench Coat Guide

Trench Coat Guide

October 28, 2015/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Overcoats & Fur Collars

Men’s Overcoats with Fur Collars & 1930s Fashion

November 12, 2014/by Sven Raphael Schneider
The Duffle Coat Guide

Duffle Coat History, Details & Buying Guide

January 3, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
How To Buy Quality Fur Coats

Buying & Caring for Fur

February 21, 2012/by Currier Bell
Fur Coats For Men

Fur Coats For Men

February 13, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
The Polo Coat

Polo Coat Guide

February 3, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
The Covert Coat Guide

The Covert Coat

January 24, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
The Chesterfield Overcoat

The Chesterfield Overcoat

January 19, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Paletot with Black Velvet Collar

Paletot Overcoat with Velvet Collar

December 18, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
British Warm Overcoat

The British Warm Overcoat

January 20, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
