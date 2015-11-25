Overcoat, Topcoat & Jacket Guide

One of the topics that we always paid particular attention to are overcoats. Sadly, most men don’t wear them anymore and the ones who do often wear simple models in solid charcoal, black or blue. However, over the last 200 years a rich variety of overcoats has been developed and elegant men would often wear them in unique, heavy fabrics that would define their look on the street.

In the hope of bringing back some of these stuunning overcoats, we have created posts about various overcoats and topcoats explaining the specific details and history behind the garments. Before you dive into the various overcoat pieces below, we thought it was important to know the proper terminology for classic men’s outerwear.