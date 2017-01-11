Pitti Uomo is the world’s leading men’s clothing trade show and ever since the turn of the millenium it has been an increasingly popular destination for dapper men who love clothes. It also attracts many attention seeking personalities who try to wear loud combinations in order to gather the attention of the street style photographers from around the world who travel to this event. The new things you can see at Pitti are often what you can see a season or two from now on the streets of New York, London and Milan, and while the Gentleman’s Gazette is all about timeless clothing rather than fashion, it is always inspiring to look at the outfits at Pitti Uomo. As such, we always covered the bi-annual trends from Florence, which you can find below.