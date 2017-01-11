Pitti Uomo

Pitti Uomo is the world’s leading men’s clothing trade show and ever since the turn of the millenium it has been an increasingly popular destination for dapper men who love clothes. It also attracts many attention seeking personalities who try to wear loud combinations in order to gather the attention of the street style photographers from around the world who travel to this event. The new things you can see at Pitti are often what you can see a season or two from now on the streets of New York, London and Milan, and while the Gentleman’s Gazette is all about timeless clothing rather than fashion, it is always inspiring to look at the outfits at Pitti Uomo. As such, we always covered the bi-annual trends from Florence, which you can find below.

Pitti Uomo 91

Pitti Uomo 91 – Impressions, DO’s & DON’Ts

January 11, 2017/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pitti Uomo 90

Pitti Uomo 90 Men’s Summer Outfits

June 17, 2016/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pitti Uomo 89

Pitti Uomo 89 – Street Style Outfits & What You Can Learn From It

January 17, 2016/by Sven Raphael Schneider

Pitti Uomo 88 Street Style DO’s & DON’Ts

June 24, 2015/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pitti Uomo 87

Pitti Uomo 87

January 18, 2015/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pitti Uomo 86

Pitti Uomo 86 Street Style – Day I

June 18, 2014/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pitti Uomo 85

Pitti Uomo 85 – Wearable Looks & Outfits

January 17, 2014/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pitti Uomo Looks 85

Pitti Uomo 85 Outfits

January 9, 2014/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pitti Uomo 84 Street Style

Pitti Uomo 84 Street Style – Summer 2013

June 20, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Seasoned Gentlemen at Pitti Uomo 83

Pitti Uomo 83 & Seasoned Gentlemen

January 16, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Pitti Uomo 83

Pitti Uomo 83 Do’s & Don’ts in 2013

January 11, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Italian Industrialists

The Italian Elite & Clothing – The Opposite of Pitti Uomo

July 29, 2012/by Sven Raphael Schneider
