Questions and Answers about Gentleman's Gazette

Questions Answered About Gentleman’s Gazette Q & A Video

Just the other week, we hit a milestone of 100,000 youtube subscribers. As such, we thought it was a good idea to answer your questions about Gentleman’s Gazette and to give you a glimpse behind the scences. This is a recording of a live Q & A session we did on June 30, 2017.

 

These were the questions:

  • How did you get started with the website?
  • What was your personal favorite Fort Belvedere product?
  • Since you have clearly improved your abilities both in front of the camera and editing the videos, would you consider remaking some of your older videos?
  • Do you fear that as Gentleman’s Gazette grows, you will lose the quality and boutique nature that current subscribers like?
  • You are from Germany, nice! Do you want to start in German too?
  • From where do you get the history of the clothes, where do you do the research?
  • Would you start a warehouse in Europe?
  • I’d love to hear a bit about the design process for Fort Belvedere products, how do you go about finding such niche manufacturing processes?
  • Do you feel there is a limit on the content you can deliver?
  • Will you ever produce bespoke products?
  • How much time does it take to write an article, on average? (8-12 hours
  • Personal favorite Fort Belvedere product?
  • Do you ever think that you will start your own clothing line with shirts and suits and jackets?
  • Do you have plans to expand to retail or create your own stores?
  • Do you only wear Fort Belvedere or do you wear all kinds of brands
  • Would you design some belts and suspenders at your shop later?
  • What new products do you hope to produce in the future?
  • Which Fort Belvedere product do you think is the most useful?
  • Are you looking to tap private equity firms or other large sources of capital for your next leg of growth for Gentleman’s Gazette?
  • How many video takes do you shoot normally? Will there ever be an outtakes reel?
  • How did you learn so much about clothes? You are not even from fashion background
  • How do you know so much about classic style?
  • How do you think your products compare to other luxury brands? I know you say you are the best but do you believe you outclass brands with a heritage such as Kiton?
  • Will there be a GG for women?My wife asks: Not what to buy from Fort Belvedere for the husband, but more like classic style for women, explained by Sven (and his wife).
  • I am always impressed with the extremely specific manufacturing Sven is able to use. Such as the socks that use many needles etc. These things must be difficult to attain?
  • What led you to start producing products?
  • What was your first article? Favorite article?
  • Do you design all your products personally? Do you have an R&D team behind you?
  • Fashion illustrations – why do you use them and how do you find them?
  • Could you tell us a bit about the process of designing and producing a Fort Belvedere product?
  • What was the first product you designed? What led you to start producing products?
  • Favorite article and why?
  • What have you done to get so good at speaking, especially with little or no prep? Is it simply a talent or have you had to practice to acquire it?
  • Will GG venture into the market of image consulting?
  • Do you want to collaborate with other companies?
  • Is that someone on your logo?
  • What part of your business puts out the most money? Ad money or Fort Belvedere Products?
  • Have you considered having original illustrations for your articles?
  • Will shirt studs come to Fort Belvedere?
  • Why don’t you sponsor Aaron’s or Antonio’s video?
  • Winter socks from GG in the future?
