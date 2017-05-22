Should You Wear Crazy Socks?

Learn all about crazy socks, the pros and cons, and whether you should wear them or not. Some of you may wonder, do I actually wear these socks?

The answer is, unequivocally, NO!



What Are Crazy Socks?

They are socks that have bold colors, bold patterns, and whimsical motifs such as footballs, baseballs, or a solar panel.

You can find them in nearly every color under the sun and sometimes they have comical motifs or serious motifs or just something that an artist came up with.

In the last three years, they have almost become mainstream amongst casual business cultures. Maybe inspired by Silicon Valley or just a start-up culture where formal traditional dress codes are not enforced.

Many people think crazy socks are a good way to express their unique style and personality.

Pros & Cons Of Wearing Crazy Socks

A crazy sock really makes a statement and you’re definitely different that you stand from a crowd.

If that’s your ultimate goal, crazy socks are a good way to achieve that.

Now, standing out could also mean being the odd one out or being weird and crazy socks have that potential because they’re just so bold and outlandish that they don’t work with anything. They’re just contrasting and make an extreme statement. There’s no room for subtlety at all.

I think all the men gravitate towards them because it’s relatively easy to pick up a pair of socks and then think, you’re done with your outfit. However, if you want to have an elegant stylish outfit, just changing the socks is not enough.

“Do I want to identify as a well-dressed gentleman?” If the answer is yes, you should probably not wear crazy socks because they’re simply over the top. A simple bold obnoxious accessory won’t make or break the look instead, it draws the attention to itself and so people would look at your feet rather than your eyes. You want them to look at your face and not at your feet.

A gentleman can be eccentric and you can create an entire outfit that frames you as a person even using some louder accessories but if there are two out there, it just destroys the overall harmony. Would you wear tacos, beer mugs, or dinosaurs on your ties? Probably not and therefore you also shouldn’t wear them on your socks.

It’s a cry for attention. It basically says you can’t get people to look at you or get an interest in any other way, that’s why you choose something that’s so overly bold and out there because it’s your last resort.

They are often of low quality. In order to keep the price low, you have to go with low-quality materials that mean a lot of nylon that means a very limited range of sizes because that way you can stock more and it’s easier and requires a lower capital investment.

While doing research for this video on crazy socks, we actually found, that often times they only come in short lengths and never over the calf and they have a lot of nylon and come in very limited sizes. Most of the time it’s one size fits it all or they have three sizes at the most.

So the problem is, those socks will slide down inevitably and expose your ankles which is not something you want to show to others.

The cotton used is of lower quality. It’s stretched with nylon and polyester to keep the price point down and basically what you pay for is the design or the eccentricity. In theory, you should be able to find quality crazy socks but in reality, it’s super difficult and it’s just not the case.

In essence, crazy socks are a disposable fashion item and it’s part of a throwaway culture because it won’t stand the test of time. It’s not something you can wear on and on and on. It’s not just something that combines very easily with other items in your wardrobe and for that reason, we suggest not to wear them.

Of course, the choice is entirely up to you. If you want to send a statement that way, go for it. If you want to be a well-dressed gentleman with a timeless wardrobe that is elegant and highlights the person behind it, avoid them.

Instead, go with solid color socks or maybe two-tone socks such as the shadow stripe socks.That way, you still can add some personality and color to your outfit without going overboard and looking obnoxious. Also, bear in mind that if you have crazy socks, you are less likely to be taken seriously. Usually, those socks are associated with teenagers or hipsters but not with men who work in office environments or professionals.

Who could wear crazy socks?

It’s perfect for people who want to be outlandish, geeks, or artists who have the Mona Lisa on their socks.

For example, if you have orange and gray, it has a brown tone so you could wear it with brown tones. You could wear it with a pair of denim, and they’re colorful so you could pick up an accessory like your tie or your pocket square and combine it in a way that’s meaningful, stylish, and it will earn you compliments.

CONCLUSION

It’s okay to go with bolder socks, try to either stick to solid colors, or patterns, don’t combine them. Otherwise, it’s over the top.