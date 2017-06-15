Spirits & Cocktail Guide

Generally, brown spirits such as Bourbon or Scotch are often associated with manliness while others are neglected. This is not only said because the world has produced so many other spirits but also because each person has different taste buds and just because many men like a brown spirit doesn’t mean you should too – maybe you prefer Piña Coladas…

At the Gentleman’s Gazette, it is our goal to show you how the different spirits are made, what level of craftsmanship, expertise and history goes into each bottle, what drinks you can mix with it and what ways there are to enjoy a bottle of booze. We want to broaden your horizon and show you what’s out there, but it is your job to go out and try a few to determine if you like it or not. Of course, we also cover basics like Scotch or Bourbon extensively, though pluralism is our goal.

These articles are best read with a drink – cheers!

Scotch Whisky 101 – A Beginners Guide

June 15, 2017/by J.A. Shapira
35 Life Hacks For The Modern Gentleman

September 26, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
How to Pair Cigars with Spirits, Wine and Beer

September 23, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
Summer Cocktails & Drink Recipes by the Batch

July 1, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
How to Host a Backyard Party & BBQ

June 27, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
The Definitive Cocktail & Mixology Books for Great Drink Recipes and Summer Cocktails

May 20, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
Whiskey Tasting Guide & How To Taste Whisky

May 6, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
Home Bar Essentials – How To Stock A Bar

April 8, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
How to Buy Scotch – Whisky 103

March 25, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
Scotch Whisky 102: Beyond the Basics

February 8, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
How to Host a Poker Night

February 5, 2016/by J.A. Shapira
American Whiskey 101 – A Beginner’s Guide

August 3, 2015/by J.A. Shapira
The Glenlivet – The Single Malt That Started It All

July 18, 2015/by J.A. Shapira
The Cider Guide

July 13, 2015/by J.A. Shapira
The Well Stocked Bar – A Guide to Glasses & Drinkware For Wine, Beer & Cocktails

May 25, 2015/by J.A. Shapira
A Quick Guide to Cocktail Mixers

April 24, 2015/by J.A. Shapira
Masculine Office Decor

April 16, 2015/by J.A. Shapira
The Prosecco Wine Guide

February 13, 2015/by J.A. Shapira
The Liqueur Guide

January 13, 2015/by J.A. Shapira
Top Whiskies of the World

December 2, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Tequila Primer

October 8, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Japanese Whisky Primer

August 31, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Moscato Wine Guide

August 24, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Sangria Guide

August 8, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Gin Guide

July 14, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Sherry Guide

June 16, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Canadian Whisky Guide

May 26, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Irish Whiskey Guide

April 30, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Rum Guide Including Aged & Sipping Rums

March 31, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
Blended Scotch Whisky Explained

February 25, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Vodka Guide

February 12, 2014/by Lincoln Chinnery
The Scotch Whisky Guide

January 21, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
The Brandy Guide

January 5, 2014/by J.A. Shapira
Maker’s Mark & 46 Guide and Factory Tour

December 10, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Dewar’s Scotch Whisky – A Drinking Man’s Guide

December 6, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Top 10 Essential Cocktails & Mixology Books

August 30, 2013/by P.A. Williams
The Bourbon Whiskey Guide: America’s Native Spirit

August 15, 2013/by J.A. Shapira
Barware: Tools, Cocktail Glasses & Shakers For Gentlemen

July 22, 2013/by P.A. Williams
Churchill Style Book Review

June 18, 2012/by Guest Author
Khortytsa Vodka – The Best Ukraine Has To Offer

November 3, 2011/by Guest Author
Compass Box Whisky Tasting Notes

May 14, 2011/by Stephen Pulvirent
Whisky Tasting Basics

May 13, 2011/by Stephen Pulvirent
