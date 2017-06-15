Spirits & Cocktail Guide

Generally, brown spirits such as Bourbon or Scotch are often associated with manliness while others are neglected. This is not only said because the world has produced so many other spirits but also because each person has different taste buds and just because many men like a brown spirit doesn’t mean you should too – maybe you prefer Piña Coladas…

At the Gentleman’s Gazette, it is our goal to show you how the different spirits are made, what level of craftsmanship, expertise and history goes into each bottle, what drinks you can mix with it and what ways there are to enjoy a bottle of booze. We want to broaden your horizon and show you what’s out there, but it is your job to go out and try a few to determine if you like it or not. Of course, we also cover basics like Scotch or Bourbon extensively, though pluralism is our goal.

These articles are best read with a drink – cheers!