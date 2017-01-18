DRESS SHIRT SERIES

On the one hand, shirts are much simpler than jackets in the sense that they are just tailored from a single layer of fabric. On the other hand, it is very rare to have a well fitting dress shirt from a suitable fabric that is comfortable, doesn’t constrict movement and looks flattering at the same time. This dress shirt guide series helps you to understand all about shirts, starting with the fabrics, details, collar & cuff options as well as fit, so you get the most value for your money. Once you are done with the series, you can checkout various shirt reviews we conducted on the right.

