19 Things Men Should Never Wear

I know some of you will say, in this day and age, I can wear whatever I want, and you’re quite right! Today, you can wear whatever you want at the same time, you can also inhale asbestos, or you can drink water from lead pipes. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
19 Things That Should Not Be In Your Classic Wardrobe
1.Sandals
They look particularly bad when you combine them with socks but even on their own, they may be something that people who are really into outdoor stuff wear, however, if you consider yourself stylish or if you care at all about your outward appearance, sandals will always make you look less smart and immature.
The same goes for flip-flops. Unless you’re at the pool or at the beach; a self-respecting man should never wear flip-flops in public. It’s always easy to say what not to wear but what should you wear instead? Well, for summer, I think an ideal shoe is alpargatas, they’re actually shoes that are originally from Majorca. Sometimes they have some rubber added to it and then it’s fabric sometimes it’s woven, sometimes it’s very thin. In any case, it’s a summer shoe, it’s airy, it serves the same purpose of sandals or flip-flops. Yes, it’s a lot more stylish.
If you want to go a notch up in formality, go with perforated punch holed leather shoes, or maybe even linen because it absorbs the moisture from your feet and it looks very summery and elegant.
2. Cargo Shorts
They just make you look like a douche bag, and I know some people love them because they’re functional. Having items in a cargo shorts pockets make you look asymmetrical and because of that, it sends a subconscious signal to others that you’re just not as well put together and they can’t put their finger on it but in any case, they will think less highly of you.
3. Matching Tie & Pocket Square
Oftentimes, they come in sets; usually in ugly, shiny satin and sometimes they even pre-fold pocket squares or pre-tie ties that you clip on and if you wear this, it just looks so cheap and like you don’t know what you’re doing, that you’re better off skipping it altogether. Of course, wearing a tie and a pocket square makes you look dapper and you should do that, however, you should always tie your own tie and fold your own pocket squares. If you’re not sure on how to do that, we have a whole series on different tie knots and how to tie them, as well as how to fold pocket square the easy way, please check them out.
4. Short Socks
My fourth style pet peeve is wearing a suit with short socks. No one wants to see your hairy calves and even if you shave them, it’s just not appropriate especially in a business setting or an office setting, and if you go with a suit, or with long pants, or trousers, or dress pants, you should always have over the calf socks.
5. Unbuttoned Dress Shirt With A Necktie
It just looks sloppy and the sole purpose of wearing a tie is to make you look more dapper and elegant. There’s no functional, no practical reason why we wear a tie, having a top button undone just looks like you don’t care about how you look and you should either wear the tie and wear properly, or not at all. So you find yourself in a situation where it’s too hot, or you feel uncomfortable around your neck, take out the tie, roll it up, put it in a pocket and unbutton the buttons, that looks much better.
6. Big Shirt Collars
I see them all over the place and sometimes you wear them with neckwear which leads to puckering because when you tighten your tie knot, there’s too much fabric and it just leaves unsightly waves. The golden rule of thumb that you read all over the place is that you can put two fingers in your collar and it should comfortably fit. The problem with that is, I’ve never found a collar where I couldn’t put two fingers in because your neck is flexible, because of that, you should wear a collar that doesn’t leave any visible gaps when you stand still. Usually, if your collar is too big, you’ll find that there’s a gap in the front and it should sit snugly against your neck, that will give you a proper look and it’s just dapper.
7. Square-toed Shoes
Usually, it’s what you find in lower end shoes under $100 and they’re just plain ugly and they show everyone around you that you have no clue about dressing well. When I grew up in Germany, there was a company named Lloyd’s and they sold tons of ugly shoes and they were actually a little more expensive so people consider them to be quality dress shoes and for that reason, that style was perpetuated. Fortunately, there are lots of other good companies out there that offer a nice round toe or if you want something a little more square, go with a chisel toe that’s very elegant.
8. Tennis Socks
Unless you’re at the gym, there’s really no reason you should ever wear them. Wearing white tennis socks with brogues, or with long pants, or even with shorts, in a public setting that is not the gym, make you look like a peasant.
9. Windsor Tie Knot
I know it’s one of the most popular tie knots around because it’s symmetrical and it’s big. The problem is, most people wear it with cheap shiny ties and it makes you look like a used car salesman or an insurance salesman, that is just very sleazy and not pretty competent instead, I suggest you look into the many different tie knots that are out there including the half-Windsor that look much better in my opinion, and are much better suited to an elegant gentleman.
10. Satin Silk Ties
Especially not for day wear! If you want something for the evening, or you want a little bit of shine, I could see that; but most of those ties you get at Walmart or a cheaper outlet like Men’s Wearhouse, and you name it, just look like it, and it will always identify you as a man who doesn’t have a clue about dressing well. Sure you’ve seen those ugly striped ties in multi colors and they’re just so plain ugly, I can’t even find words for it.
Instead, go with a tie that is silk, maybe wool, maybe cashmere, maybe some texture if it’s also going with the jacquard weave, or a print. Look for something more matte that is timeless that will stand the test of time and will always make you look dapper. Case in point, the tie I’m wearing here right now is vintage, I’ve had it for years it’s probably fifty years old but I can still wear it because it’s not shiny, it’s a classic small paisley pattern, and it just always looks dapper.
11. Sports Sunglasses
Yes, you know what I’m talking about. Those mirrored sunglasses that you maybe wear when you’re outdoor, sometimes they have rainbow colors, and they’re just not something you should ever wear with a formal wardrobe in public. Instead, go with classic sunglasses; they’ve stood the test of time such as maybe a pair of aviators, maybe Wayfarers, or maybe you want to be like Steve McQueen, the king of cool.
12. Jerseys
By that, I mean sports jerseys that usually only wear if you go to a sporting event and you want to support your team, otherwise, they’re wholly inappropriate and just always make you look very immature. Instead, go with any other kind of shirts you can find but a jersey is just bad.
13. Slogan T-Shirts
They just make you look like a 13-year-old boy who wants to express himself but doesn’t know quite how and it’s not just immature but it makes people laugh about you and that you actually wear the shirt. I”ve seen men actually wear t-shirts that say douchebag or haters will always hate and while that may be the case, it’s just better to not wear it, plain or in bold colors on your shirt, but to write or talk to people in person.
14. Regular Neckties For Black Tie Events
You see it on the red carpet in Hollywood every year around the Oscars, and it’s just plain wrong. This is a formal dress code and it looks like you don’t know what you’re doing. I created a video about how to find the right black bow tie for your tuxedo on your situation.
15. Belt With A Vest
A vest should be either worn with just side adjusters or suspenders because a belt will create a gap between your waistband or your pants and your vest and it just looks unsightly. You should also never have a tie that peaks out underneath of it or maybe a shirt that pokes underneath of it when the vest is too short and the rise is too low because that simply shows that you don’t know what you’re doing.
16.Backpacks
I think only school boys should wear backpacks, otherwise, there’s no place for them in public unless you go hiking, or to a expedition where that’s kind of the only practical thing to carry, otherwise, with backpacks it’s very easy to hit people without even noticing it which is not just rude, but just not polite the same time, it makes you look like a schoolboy and you rather want to look like a grown man so get a leather satchel instead, a briefcase, maybe a canvas one, or something that suits your style, and leave the backpack with schoolboys.
17. Incorrectly Sized Ties
The problem is, they come underneath your jacket, and if you don’t wear a jacket, they even accentuate your balls which is just not where you want people to look at. Ideally, they look at your face and not at your crotch. Now, I get it, all the ties are too long and especially if you’re a shorter guy it’s very hard to find a tie that actually works for you because otherwise, you have this gigantic tie knot with your tiny head and it just looks goofy so instead, buy ties and the right length for you. I think we’re one of the only stores that offer the entire threefold classic neckwear range in short, regular, and long, so every man no matter the height can find a tie that works for him.
18. Large Armholes In A Suit / Jacket
Not only do they make you look like a football player, but they’re also uncomfortable and they restrict your movement. Instead, go with smaller armholes.
19. Big Wristwatches
The 19th thing you should never wear as a self-respecting man are big, gaudy wristwatches that just scream for attention. I know they’re really popular these days but a smaller watch is just more sophisticated especially if it’s slimmer, and it serves the same purpose, and it’s just a hallmark of an elegant gentleman.
What are your style pet peeves?
If I didn’t know better, I’d think that Raphael was trolling with this list. I predict a lively debate below!
As for me, I’m never giving up my Windsor knots. I love the symmetry, and if you don’t want a huge knot, simply get thinner ties.
David – I agree with you and use both Windsor and 1/2 Windsor
I have to disagree with the SANDALS issue. Nowadays there are some very elegant sandals and depending on the occasion and where you are, they’re very welcomed. About the SQUARE-TOED SHOES, I had a situation once where my (big) toe nail was actually coming off due to my round-toed shoes, ever since I can only use square-toed shoes. It’s a health issue.
Thanks for all you do for all of us. Any advice on dress shirt collars? The spread collars just make me look like I have been rolled out flat. What’s wrong with straight collar?
My biggest pet peeves is seeing someone wear black socks and dress shoes while wearing shorts, totally tactless and uncool!!
For the sandals, I suggest another alternative: Sanuks. They’re just like sandals or flip flop (for the base material and comfort) but they have been dressed up. Granted some of the models looks sloppy more like for the surfboy on the beach (and that’s what they are for) but they have some models that I find very elegant and sober. They are not too pricey, usually pretty durable and extremely comfortable. Of course, no socks. To me it is a great shoe for summer (or at home). And no, I’m not paid by them. Note that other companies are providing similar models nowadays.
We’ll have to agree to differ on the Windsor knot, because with a quality tie, it is just the best. The writer may be airing his wrath against the knot with infers quality ties, though.
I am surprised that the writer does not include baseball caps in his hit list though. Sartorially speaking, there’s only one thing that annoys me more than a baseball cap, and that’s a baseballl cap being worn backwards or sideways. Men should have grown out of this practice by the tine they reach 16 years of age!
– Sweatpants, hoodies, and athletic sneakers (when not working out)
– Ankle-length socks (especially with trousers)
– Vests with neckties and no jackets (makes you look like a waiter or valet)
– Ball caps when there’s no sun to shade your eyes from (or when worn backwards)
– Brown belts with black shoes (or vice versa)
– Neck chains and bracelets
– Capris
– Skin-tight clothing
– Sleeveless shirts
– Denim on denim
– Man-buns
I disagree with the sandals. It’s probably the only appropriate shoe to wear with shorts. Perhaps we should rethink shorts…
While I do not favor shorts in general, I think in most combinations a pair of casual loafers or boat shoes might work even better.
To add:
French cuffs without a suit and tie. (sorry, blazers and sport jackets don’t count) And especially with an undershirt showing.
I think sandals, backpacks, hell yeah, even cargo shorts, are not pure destilled evil, but functional wear confined to activities that call for such extreme measures. I would consider them equipment, not clothing. They can be very useful and comfortable when hiking or trekking, but this is where they belong. Not in town, and certainly not at the workplace. The same might be true for tennis socks and sports sunglasses, which belong on the tennis court or the ski slope.
As for the matching tie and handkerchief set, unfortunately department stores cater to this kind of “taste”, using the all too human flaw that people do not want to think by themselves. If the manufacturer says it looks good, it automatically does? Finding a handkerchief that really complements the tie is more like an art form, or a game, if you like.
For me personally, finding a neckerchief that matches one of the colors of the necktie’s pattern (not the main color), while seeming not to similar (mostly, but not necessarily a different pattern), will do the trick with most of my outfits, although fine tuning parameters as pattern width and fabric luster can be a challenge when materials like tweed or linen come into play.
I also confess I am still a fan of the Double Windsor Knot – although definitely not to every collar form. It is a big, wide knot that needs a matching stage to play on, so I prefer it combined with wide spread-collars. When you try to squeeze a double-windsored knit tie under an elongated Kent collar, all you will archieve is to look like your shirt is to small. Sometimes a simple oriental knot might have been the better choice.
A bowler, cartoon character ties, dive watches with suits, and a live herring in lieu of a proper pocket square. No-nos all.
The ‘Tie Size’ thing (#17):
I too have noticed the extra length of President Trump’s ties and may only guess why he prefers that extra length. But one other thing about his dress that bugs me even more, is the point that he never seems to button his jacket; especially for staged photos or more ceremonial events (I think I have noticed his jacket buttoned only twice during his term).
The ‘Big Watch’ thing (#19):
Though I own a number of watches, I find that I only wear three; one is a “chunky” Submariner that I do often wear for more than just with dress jeans; usually, less formal blazers or ‘British shooting style’ wear (e.g. tweeds). For suits and business wear I have a simple antique and very slim fine gold watch that fits quite nicely under a French cuff (I have never seen another). The third is a very cheap (plastic fake diver) that I wear for outdoor work and wear, and if I break it… it’s $15.
Dear Raphael,
For me there is a #20; that is those heavy fragrance after shaves , some of which are hugely overpriced and sold on the pretext you will have women being dragged out from under you . Give them a miss lads.
The cut away collar looks like an accident going somewhere to happen .
I’m sorry, but brown shoes do NOT go with a dark blue suit!