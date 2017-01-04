Vest & Waistcoat Guide

Adding a vest or waistcoat as the British would say to your outfit is one of the most inexpensive way to extend your wardrobe. At the same time, it keeps you warmer and is hence ideal for fall/winter outfit. Today, most vests are single breasted and sometimes they feature a notched lapel but 100 years ago elegant men wore all kinds of waistcoats: double breasted, single breasted, peaked label, shawl collar…

With this guide it is our goal to help you look your best in a vest, no matter if you wear it with your tweed jacket or your tuxedo.