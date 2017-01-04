Vest & Waistcoat Guide

You are here: Home / Vest & Waistcoat Guide

Adding a vest or waistcoat as the British would say to your outfit is one of the most inexpensive way to extend your wardrobe. At the same time, it keeps you warmer and is hence ideal for fall/winter outfit. Today, most vests are single breasted and sometimes they feature a notched lapel but 100 years ago elegant men wore all kinds of waistcoats: double breasted, single breasted, peaked label, shawl collar…

With this guide it is our goal to help you look your best in a vest, no matter if you wear it with your tweed jacket or your tuxedo.

10 Items Of Clothing Every Man Must Have_3870x1440

10 Items of Clothing Every Man Should Own

January 4, 2017/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Odd Vest Explained

How to Wear Men’s Waistcoats & Odd Vests

December 3, 2013/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Poirot in Long Overcoat

The Clothes of Hercule Poirot

December 30, 2011/by Sven Raphael Schneider
Vest button unbuttoned

Bottom Button Rules for Vest & Waistcoat

May 4, 2010/by Sven Raphael Schneider