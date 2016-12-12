Have our in-house watch writer and critic, J.A. Shapira help you personally select and source your next timepiece, saving you not only time but also money. For just $300, our expert will provide you with a one-on-one consultation that will lead to him selecting three various timepieces within your budget. Whether it be $2000 Cartier or a $50k Patek Philippe, J.A. Shapira can help you find the perfect match to your life story.