We're Hiring... 2 Youtube Personalities

…to join our YouTube team alongside me to present our content to a global audience. It’s an opportunity to live your passion for style in a creative setting where your ideas matter.

You’ll be a key part of our growth on YouTube and a face that viewers will equate with authority on men’s classic fashion and lifestyle.

Do you love… ?

Classic menswear, a gentleman’s lifestyle, and sharing it with the world?

You know the difference between a Neapolitan and a Savile Row suit and you aren’t afraid of being the most dressed up person in the room?

Do your friends make fun of you because of the way you dress but do they ask you for style advice as soon as they have to attend a black tie event or interview?

Do strangers often compliment your outfits on the street?

Do you want to be on camera?

Do you have a thick skin? (YouTube comments can be mean!)

Are you willing to share your life with our viewers?

Are you the quintessential gentleman online and offline? (we have zero tolerance for racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic, or discriminating behavior of any kind)

Are you interested in a long-term career, within our growing company?

Do you take action, and can you work well independently and with minimal oversight?

If your answer is yes, then this is the job for you!

Why not turn your lifestyle into a career with the Gentleman’s Gazette?

Where are you located?

Ideally, The first candidate would be located near Minneapolis, Minnesota and would film in our local studio.

The second candidate would be ideally based in New York or London or any other epicenter of men’s style. That being said, if you are knowledgable in classic menswear, and good on camera, we are happy to work with you. So please apply even if you do not live near one of the ideal cities.

You would need to find a local space or studio for filming, and a video assistant to assist in studio/location production

What You Would Do

Pitch ideas for video content Write pre-production scripts Film YouTube videos, at our studio/your studio, or on location Act as a brand ambassador for Gentleman’s Gazette & Fort Belvedere Supervise video editing process Engage with our YouTube audience in the comments Act and dress as a gentleman in your daily life



Who Would You Work With?

You’d be working directly with me, our content manager and our video production & editing team.

Certificates Not Needed

We care more about what you can do and have done than the certificates you have. No formal training or education is required, but the following skills are desirable:

Engaging personality

Basic understanding of video production & editing

Knowledge of classic men’s apparel and accessories

How to Apply:

Film a 5 minute (or less) video telling us why you want to work for us! Use whatever video equipment you have available – even just your phone. This video should include: Your location Your availability Why you love classic men’s style and a brief summary of your personal style Why you think you would be a good fit for the Gentleman’s Gazette YouTube channel Upload your video to YouTube as an unlisted video Share the link with us in the form below Qualified video applicants will be contacted for an interview If hired, the applicant will begin with a trial period Pay is negotiable (we can’t pay Hollywood rates but we want you to be happy, I am sure we’ll find a solution)

