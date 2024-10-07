The Gentleman’s Gazette in London

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

In the fall of 2024, three members of the Gentleman’s Gazette staff – Raphael Schneider, Jack Collins, and Chris Dummer – set off for an incredible two weeks in London, England, one of the world’s most prestigious and celebrated style destinations.

Join us on our London adventure!

During this trip, they toured iconic menswear boutiques, partook of the finer points of British culture, and savored all that London has to offer. They were especially grateful for the opportunity to connect with other figures in the Classic Style space and with fans of our content just like you.

On this page, you can find links to all of the videos and articles that we produced while in London as they are published. We created a massive amount of content on this trip, so it will takes months to publish it all, but from this page, you can come along for the journey and not miss a single thing!

To get you started, below you will find the trailer for this one-in-a-lifetime experience.

London Trailer Transcript

Raphael: Welcome back to the Gentleman’s Gazette! I’m Sven Raphael Schneider.

Jack: I’m Jack Collins.

Raphael: And we’re here in London.

Jack: In the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.



Raphael: And we came here to embark on an interesting journey for classic menswear enthusiasts.

When it comes to classic style and traditional tailoring, there’s nowhere in the world like England. Unshroud the mysteries of bespoke as we invite you behind the scenes of Savile Row, the home of exquisite tailoring with centuries of history to discover.

Explore the quintessentially British stores on Jermyn Street, the most incredible shopping destination, where you’ll be greeted by passionate shopkeepers and shoe shiners to boot. Unveil exquisite vintage treasures where quality and rarity meet in a truly unique fashion.

We’ll also hear from other men’s style creators and, of course, friends of the Gentleman’s Gazette and Fort Belvedere you’ve yet to meet. We’ll talk to dapper personalities and discover what they—and viewers like you—really wear.

So, have you hailed a cab yet?

London’s calling!