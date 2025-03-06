We Spent Over $3000 in London! Classic Menswear Haul

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

After spending two weeks in London filming a range of videos, we are now coming to the end of our trip. In our London series, you have already seen our exploration of the city’s classic style. In this video, we share the exceptional items we discovered along the way.

Where to Find Classic Menswear in London

Exploring London’s Vintage and High-End Menswear Scene

Raphael and Jack spent two weeks in London in search of classic menswear treasures. They visited vintage stores and attended events such as the Goodwood Revival, where they acquired unique items ranging from rare vintage suits to practical accessories like rain boots from Barbour.

Their haul includes high-end pieces—some priced as high as £2,950—which demonstrate the value and craftsmanship behind traditional British style.

“I got lucky in Primark—the fast-fashion capital of the UK.” Jack Collins, Gentleman's Gazette

Become a Savvy Menswear Shopper: Insider Tips from London

For those who value timeless style, quality tailoring, and authentic British fashion, our classic menswear haul offers clear insights on sourcing vintage menswear, negotiating prices, and understanding the nuances of traditional menswear.

This guide covers practical tips on finding vintage clothing in London, navigating vintage stores, and appreciating English style. With a focus on quality tailoring and classic accessories, these insights will help refine your wardrobe and deepen your appreciation for heritage British fashion.

Need vintage shopping tips for your London trip? we’ve got you covered!

Highlights from this Video 1 “I saw this at a Goodwood Revival and I was like…” 1:06 When the team found this remarkable cricket bat, they really hit a six! 2 “I was able to find a pair of simple black Wellingtons for £14.” 7:33 Trust us, even in London, great style can be found at a bargain price! 3 “You pull the sock all the way up… and you end up with this little flash of color.” 10:51 See a clever twist on traditional sock styling that adds a vibrant pop of color to the outfit. 4 “There was an absolute treasure trove of waistcoats for me.” 11:59 Waistcoats add instant vintage charm, don’t you think? Learn exactly what makes this one so special. 5 “I'm a big fan of attaché cases ever since From Russia with Love." 16:48 Learn why attaché cases beat briefcases every time in our books. 6 "We saw the label, and we were instantly on Google because it had a royal warrant for a duke of Edinburgh." 28:57 A piece of clothing carrying a royal warrant? Find out what we discovered! 7 “They're made as if they were a whole cut… no tongue.” 33:55 Get a closer look at innovative derbies that break traditional design norms with their unique, tongue-less construction… 8 “Ever since Florence… the passion for canes has been ignited.” 40:57 Who has a newfound passion for classic canes and rare books? Is it Jack or Raphael?

“If you know quality, you don’t need the brand.” Sven Raphael Schneider, Gentleman's Gazette

Why Did Men Stop Carrying Canes (Walking Sticks)? find answers here

Ask the Expert What is the secret to finding great vintage menswear in London? Explore a variety of shops—from vintage stores to charity shops—and be open to unexpected finds. Our experience shows that quality pieces are often hidden in plain sight, and a little negotiation goes a long way. What are the benefits of shopping at charity shops for vintage finds? Charity shops often offer rare, well-priced items that might otherwise be hard to find. You can discover quality pieces at a fraction of the cost while supporting a good cause. How do you negotiate prices at vintage markets? Always be prepared to negotiate. For example, when you see a high price tag—as we did with a £2,950 item—it’s an invitation to discuss the price. Confidence and a good knowledge of the item’s value are key. How do you decide which vintage pieces are worth investing in? Look for quality details such as respected brand labels, fine craftsmanship (like handmade buttons or genuine luxury fabric), and unique features like a royal label or distinctive design. Remember that minor alterations are part of the process of purchasing something secondhand.

“You can tell quality when you see it—all handmade buttons, nice mother-of-pearl buttons, neat hand-work and stitching.” Sven Raphael Schneider, Gentleman's Gazette

More from Our London Series

Gift Shopping at Bentleys Antiques in London check this out! Huntsman What Kingsman Did for Classic Style learn more here! Arterton, London The Secrets of a Bespoke Shoe Shine learn what’s the secret now!



