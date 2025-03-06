Clothing

We Spent Over $3000 in London! Classic Menswear Haul

by Sven Raphael Schneider

After spending two weeks in London filming a range of videos, we are now coming to the end of our trip. In our London series, you have already seen our exploration of the city’s classic style. In this video, we share the exceptional items we discovered along the way.

Table of Contents
  1. Where to Find Classic Menswear in London
  2. Highlights from this Video
  3. What We Were Wearing
  4. More from Our London Series

Where to Find Classic Menswear in London

Exploring London’s Vintage and High-End Menswear Scene

Raphael and Jack spent two weeks in London in search of classic menswear treasures. They visited vintage stores and attended events such as the Goodwood Revival, where they acquired unique items ranging from rare vintage suits to practical accessories like rain boots from Barbour.

Their haul includes high-end pieces—some priced as high as £2,950—which demonstrate the value and craftsmanship behind traditional British style.

Jack Collins - Headshot

“I got lucky in Primark—the fast-fashion capital of the UK.”

Jack Collins, Gentleman's Gazette

Become a Savvy Menswear Shopper: Insider Tips from London

For those who value timeless style, quality tailoring, and authentic British fashion, our classic menswear haul offers clear insights on sourcing vintage menswear, negotiating prices, and understanding the nuances of traditional menswear.

This guide covers practical tips on finding vintage clothing in London, navigating vintage stores, and appreciating English style. With a focus on quality tailoring and classic accessories, these insights will help refine your wardrobe and deepen your appreciation for heritage British fashion.

Need vintage shopping tips for your London trip?

we’ve got you covered!

Highlights from this Video

1
Jack in a dark navy suit smiling on the left while Raphael is in a brown checked jacket on the right holding a wooden cricket bat

“I saw this at a Goodwood Revival and I was like…”

1:06

When the team found this remarkable cricket bat, they really hit a six!

2
Jack is detailing his experience finding affordable footwear, sharing how he was able to purchase a pair of simple black Wellingtons for just £14

“I was able to find a pair of simple black Wellingtons for £14.”

7:33

Trust us, even in London, great style can be found at a bargain price!

3
Jack demonstrating how to use the tassels with the socks

“You pull the sock all the way up… and you end up with this little flash of color.”

10:51

See a clever twist on traditional sock styling that adds a vibrant pop of color to the outfit.

4
Raphael holds up a vintage waistcoat on a hanger with checkered navy and yellow lining and brown back

“There was an absolute treasure trove of waistcoats for me.”

11:59

Waistcoats add instant vintage charm, don’t you think? Learn exactly what makes this one so special.

5
Raphael examines a vintage leather attaché case in a rich tan color with brass locks and a sturdy handle

“I'm a big fan of attaché cases ever since From Russia with Love."

16:48

Learn why attaché cases beat briefcases every time in our books.

6
close-up of the label inside a vintage Stephens Brothers London dress shirt, made of 100% cotton in Ireland. The label features a royal warrant, indicating an appointment to H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh as a shirt maker and hosier

"We saw the label, and we were instantly on Google because it had a royal warrant for a duke of Edinburgh."

28:57

A piece of clothing carrying a royal warrant? Find out what we discovered!

7
Jack and Raphael examine a pair of vintage John Lobb suede derby shoes

“They're made as if they were a whole cut… no tongue.”

33:55

Get a closer look at innovative derbies that break traditional design norms with their unique, tongue-less construction…

8
Exterior of Michael German Antiques, a specialty antique shop in London

“Ever since Florence… the passion for canes has been ignited.”

40:57

Who has a newfound passion for classic canes and rare books? Is it Jack or Raphael?

Raphael in creative black tie, featuring a wide-ribbed grosgrain bow tie from Fort Belvedere

“If you know quality, you don’t need the brand.”

Sven Raphael Schneider, Gentleman's Gazette

Why Did Men Stop Carrying Canes (Walking Sticks)?

find answers here

What We Were Wearing

Raphael and Jack sitting on a couch in front of a floral-patterned wall, both wearing suit jackets and ties

While tabulating their account of their newfound treasures, Jack and Raphael were dressed in some of their favorite outfits from the trip. 

Jack is wearing a navy blue, single-breasted, notched lapel jacket. For subtle contrast and a touch of warm color, his dress shirt is a pale pink. It has a narrow-spread pinhole collar into which Jack has inserted a Fort Belvedere Gold Ball End Collar Bar. The warm tones of the shirt are emphasized by his rusty orange silk pocket square. To harmonize with the cool tone of his jacket, Jack is wearing a Bottle Green Macclesfield Neats Madder Silk Tie, also from Fort Belvedere. Jack’s trousers are a dark charcoal gray with a broad, textured tripartite stripe. He concludes the outfit with dark socks and dark leather dress shoes. 

The centerpiece of Raphael’s ensemble is a grid-check peaked-lapel brown sport coat. To add color, he is wearing a pale pink shirt with a white winchester collar. The pink in the shirt is highlighted by the richer tones of his Wine Red Rabbit Silk Wool Pocket Square. For neckwear, Raphael wears a Fort Belvedere Silk Bow Tie in Dark Navy Blue Glen Check. A White Phlox Boutonnière Flower in his lapel buttonhole provides the perfect clean and simple finishing touch to his upper half. Raphael wears slubby-textured stone gray trousers as the dominant feature of his lower half.

Jack is wearing his personal signature scent, Kitten Heel by Roberto Ugolini, while Raphael, to enliven the atmosphere, is wearing Giardino Di Boboli Cologne.

Ask the Expert

What is the secret to finding great vintage menswear in London?

Explore a variety of shops—from vintage stores to charity shops—and be open to unexpected finds. Our experience shows that quality pieces are often hidden in plain sight, and a little negotiation goes a long way.

What are the benefits of shopping at charity shops for vintage finds?

Charity shops often offer rare, well-priced items that might otherwise be hard to find. You can discover quality pieces at a fraction of the cost while supporting a good cause.

How do you negotiate prices at vintage markets?

Always be prepared to negotiate. For example, when you see a high price tag—as we did with a £2,950 item—it’s an invitation to discuss the price. Confidence and a good knowledge of the item’s value are key.

How do you decide which vintage pieces are worth investing in?

Look for quality details such as respected brand labels, fine craftsmanship (like handmade buttons or genuine luxury fabric), and unique features like a royal label or distinctive design. Remember that minor alterations are part of the process of purchasing something secondhand.

Raphael in creative black tie, featuring a wide-ribbed grosgrain bow tie from Fort Belvedere

“You can tell quality when you see it—all handmade buttons, nice mother-of-pearl buttons, neat hand-work and stitching.”

Sven Raphael Schneider, Gentleman's Gazette

Posted March 6, 2025 in ,

