After spending two weeks in London filming a range of videos, we are now coming to the end of our trip. In our London series, you have already seen our exploration of the city’s classic style. In this video, we share the exceptional items we discovered along the way.
Where to Find Classic Menswear in London
Exploring London’s Vintage and High-End Menswear Scene
Raphael and Jack spent two weeks in London in search of classic menswear treasures. They visited vintage stores and attended events such as the Goodwood Revival, where they acquired unique items ranging from rare vintage suits to practical accessories like rain boots from Barbour.
Their haul includes high-end pieces—some priced as high as £2,950—which demonstrate the value and craftsmanship behind traditional British style.
“I got lucky in Primark—the fast-fashion capital of the UK.”Jack Collins, Gentleman's Gazette
Become a Savvy Menswear Shopper: Insider Tips from London
For those who value timeless style, quality tailoring, and authentic British fashion, our classic menswear haul offers clear insights on sourcing vintage menswear, negotiating prices, and understanding the nuances of traditional menswear.
This guide covers practical tips on finding vintage clothing in London, navigating vintage stores, and appreciating English style. With a focus on quality tailoring and classic accessories, these insights will help refine your wardrobe and deepen your appreciation for heritage British fashion.
Highlights from this Video
“If you know quality, you don’t need the brand.”Sven Raphael Schneider, Gentleman's Gazette
Why Did Men Stop Carrying Canes (Walking Sticks)?
What We Were Wearing
While tabulating their account of their newfound treasures, Jack and Raphael were dressed in some of their favorite outfits from the trip.
Jack is wearing a navy blue, single-breasted, notched lapel jacket. For subtle contrast and a touch of warm color, his dress shirt is a pale pink. It has a narrow-spread pinhole collar into which Jack has inserted a Fort Belvedere Gold Ball End Collar Bar. The warm tones of the shirt are emphasized by his rusty orange silk pocket square. To harmonize with the cool tone of his jacket, Jack is wearing a Bottle Green Macclesfield Neats Madder Silk Tie, also from Fort Belvedere. Jack’s trousers are a dark charcoal gray with a broad, textured tripartite stripe. He concludes the outfit with dark socks and dark leather dress shoes.
The centerpiece of Raphael’s ensemble is a grid-check peaked-lapel brown sport coat. To add color, he is wearing a pale pink shirt with a white winchester collar. The pink in the shirt is highlighted by the richer tones of his Wine Red Rabbit Silk Wool Pocket Square. For neckwear, Raphael wears a Fort Belvedere Silk Bow Tie in Dark Navy Blue Glen Check. A White Phlox Boutonnière Flower in his lapel buttonhole provides the perfect clean and simple finishing touch to his upper half. Raphael wears slubby-textured stone gray trousers as the dominant feature of his lower half.
Jack is wearing his personal signature scent, Kitten Heel by Roberto Ugolini, while Raphael, to enliven the atmosphere, is wearing Giardino Di Boboli Cologne.
What is the secret to finding great vintage menswear in London?
Explore a variety of shops—from vintage stores to charity shops—and be open to unexpected finds. Our experience shows that quality pieces are often hidden in plain sight, and a little negotiation goes a long way.
What are the benefits of shopping at charity shops for vintage finds?
Charity shops often offer rare, well-priced items that might otherwise be hard to find. You can discover quality pieces at a fraction of the cost while supporting a good cause.
How do you negotiate prices at vintage markets?
Always be prepared to negotiate. For example, when you see a high price tag—as we did with a £2,950 item—it’s an invitation to discuss the price. Confidence and a good knowledge of the item’s value are key.
How do you decide which vintage pieces are worth investing in?
Look for quality details such as respected brand labels, fine craftsmanship (like handmade buttons or genuine luxury fabric), and unique features like a royal label or distinctive design. Remember that minor alterations are part of the process of purchasing something secondhand.
“You can tell quality when you see it—all handmade buttons, nice mother-of-pearl buttons, neat hand-work and stitching.”Sven Raphael Schneider, Gentleman's Gazette
