Gift Shopping at Bentleys Antiques in London

During our London trip in 2024, Raphael stopped by Bentleys Antiques, an antique and secondhand shop specializing in leather goods and travel paraphernalia like luggage.
Shopping for the Person Who Has Everything
Learn to Identify Quality from a Connoisseur of Fine Leather Goods
Today, Raphael interviews Tim Bent, owner and founder of Bentleys, a premier antique store specializing in travel goods, luggage, and leather products, which has been operating in London for over thirty years. While touring the shop, they examine countless treasures during their numerous discussions.
Why an Antique Store Can Be the Perfect Place for Gifts
In addition to specific suggestions on how to identify quality vintage luggage, assess leather, and evaluate antique pieces in general, Tim and Raphael touch on how to shop for thoughtful and unique gifts. Whether you’re buying for a “difficult-to-shop-for” person or seeking that perfect gift for a certain special someone, Tim and Raphael illustrate how valuable antique shops can be in the pursuit of the unexpected and wonderful.
“‘My husband has everything!’ Well, he probably doesn’t have an inkwell with a clock in it!”Tim Bent, on the selection available at Bentleys
Highlights from this Video
"The central theme … is involving travel"
03:08
The origins of the store and Tim’s interest in collecting
“I was able to sell it and finance my trips to the US”
5:28
Raphael reveals he owned luggage previously owned by a famous Italian actor
"I think you can always judge a case by its handle"
14:57
Assessing a leather bag made by a modern British artisanal craftsman
"A new version of this would be more than 20… probably 20, 30,000 pounds"
17:31
How Louis Vuitton’s quality standards have changed
"A wonderful case, and it has a clever design"
21:08
Cigar cases lined in exotic leather
"This is incredibly heavy! I would guess it is, what, three pounds, maybe?"
28:17
Raphael ups the ante when he discovers this unique item
"I love this finish; it's a molten silver, they call it samorodok … it's a Russian technique"
30:05
A silver case that looks like nothing you’ve seen before
What We Were Wearing
When running errands like shopping, even for antiques, Raphael prefers to be comfortable. He is, therefore, wearing a simple linen taupe sports coat and striped seersucker trousers. He has on a chocolate brown shirt and has opted to go without neckwear.
To add personality to his ensemble, Raphael is wearing his wedding ring, a signet ring, and a yellow pocket square with colorful red and blue detailing.
“This strikes me as the perfect gentleman’s gift store”Raphael, on Bentleys
Shop at Bentleys Yourself!
Ask the Expert
What is Bentleys Antiques?
Bentley’s is an antique shop that has been operating in London, England, for over thirty years. Although its inventory includes an expansive collection of treasures, the general theme of the shop is the art of traveling well and quality leather goods, especially luggage. The shop was founded and is currently owned by Tim Bent.
Why can antiques be a good gift choice?
Antiques offer uniqueness and history, making them special and meaningful gifts. They often have stories behind them, adding depth and character that modern items might lack.
Is it okay to give gifts from antique stores or thrift stores?
Yes, it is. Just because a gift is technically pre-owned doesn’t mean that you are being cheap or “re-gifting” it; when properly selected with care and genuine affection, a secondhand gift is just as meaningful as something bought new.
How do I choose the right antique for someone?
Consider the recipient’s interests and tastes. Think about their hobbies, favorite historical periods, or any collections they might have. This can guide you to find an antique that resonates with them.
Are antiques expensive?
Antiques can vary widely in price. While some items are costly, many affordable options exist. It’s possible to find beautiful, unique pieces that fit within your budget. Locating a dependable dealer or antique shop can help you ensure that you’re getting a good value.
Where can I buy antiques?
You can find antiques at local antique shops, flea markets, estate sales, and online marketplaces. Each source offers different selections, so explore a few to find the perfect gift.
How can I ensure the authenticity of an antique?
Research the item and ask for provenance or documentation if available. Buying from reputable dealers and getting a second opinion from an expert can also help verify authenticity.
What are the current trends in antiques?
Antique trends come and go, changing almost as rapidly as other trends. Therefore, do not focus on the trendiness of an antique intended as a gift but on how significant it will be for the person to whom you are giving it.
How should I present an antique gift?
Proper presentation can enhance the gifting experience. Consider wrapping the antique in vintage-style paper or placing it in a decorative box. Include a note explaining the item’s history or significance for a personal touch.
“The joy of the business is, you never know what you’re going to find next”Tim Bent
What To Watch Next
Our Gentlemen's Shopping Guide
Louis Vuitton Duffle Bag: Is It Worth It?
Eight Buys to Celebrate Success
Reader Comments
Dear Gentelmans Gazette
Thank you for the informative and interesting video, Bentley’s is truly unique.
I hope it is not inappropriate to ask, but the sports coat looks fantastic, if I may ask where it is from, is it vintage?
Kind regards
02:04 The term “art deco” was derived from the Exposition des Arts Décoratifs in Paris in 1925. The Hiller exhibit in Minneapolis in 1971 may be what made the term widely known among English speakers, but the term was already in use long before that time.