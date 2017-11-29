Holiday Gift Guide for Gentlemen

The holidays are upon us once again, and as you join your family in celebration as the snow graces the ground with a glass of fine brandy and a roaring fire warming you, we hope that everyone’s wishes are met this year. Therefore, we proudly present a curated selection of the most magnificent products we’ve seen this year and ones we are certain will cast a warm glow as they are opened this holiday season.

The gifts listed here are not intended for short-term use. These are all heirloom quality products with the exception of some fine consumables. With prices ranging from just a few dollars to many thousands of dollars, this list is sure to meet every budget for the most discerning gentlemen this holiday season.

From our family to yours, we wish you the warmest of holiday greetings to everyone celebrating this festive season.

$0 – $100

Highball Wood Cocktail Muddler, $27

Muddling cocktails helps to release the fragrant oils of citrus fruits and herbs. Some muddlers can be too narrow or slippery, which makes a simple Mojito far more work than it should be. This muddler is nearly as wide as a typical highball glass, offering a better grip and preventing the fruits and herbs from escaping being crushed. For the home cocktail enthusiast, this Highball Wood Cocktail Muddler tool is as attractive as it is functional.

Fort Belvedere Black Tie Accessories $35-105

Black tie events are a dapper man’s time to shine. Help him look his best with a selection of black tie accessories they need to look their best on a night when everyone is paying attention.

The Oxford Companion to Cheese Book, $39

For the foodie in your life, give the gift of the first truly comprehensive reference guide to cheese. Winner of the James Beard Foundation Award, this book contains the contributions of 325 authors from 35 countries. It explores everything from the science behind cheese to the endless varieties, known and lesser known, of cheese that can be found around the world. Few tomes are as encyclopedic as this one, and besides, who doesn’t love cheese? Check out the Oxford Companion to Cheese here.

Rope Dog Leash, $54

Not many things are as utilitarian as a dog leash, but their functionality doesn’t mean that they can’t also be attractive. Blending form and function, this handsome leash is constructed from a marine-grade rope and solid brass hardware for long-lasting quality that can withstand the elements. It comes in 16 colors, though we are partial to the rich forest green. Check out this Rope Dog Leash from Found My Animal.

Leatherman Rebar Multi-Tool, $60

We may not be the place you’d look for serious tools, it goes without saying that some basic tools are essential even for a gentleman. This classic leatherman tool crams a lot of function into one small package, one we daresay is small enough to fit in a pants pocket or a briefcase. Use it to trim loose threads, remove tags with ease, open beer bottles, cut the foil from a wine bottle, file a ragged nail, or tighten a loose screw. It may the motto of the Boy Scouts, but the gentleman must also be prepared. Check out the essential Leatherman combo tool here.

Feeding Hannibal Cookbook

It wasn’t featured in our list of the top cookbooks for the home chef, but that’s only because it wasn’t out at the time. From the hit TV-series Hannibal, comes the official cookbook written by Janice Poon, the celebrated food stylist from a show that was as much about savoir vivre and food as it was about Hannibal Lecter and the FBI. With all of the recipes from the show, plus inside stories and tips from the cast and crew, this pictorial book is ideal for any Hannibal fan who enjoys fine dining and considers themselves a connoisseur. Feeding Hannibal.

Fiskars PowerGear2 Gardening Tools

If you enjoy gardening or just tinkering in the backyard, Fiskar PowerGear2 tools are some worth having around. In particular, the lopper and the pruner are handy for getting tasks done. Their patented gear technology multiplies your leverage to give you up 3X more power on every cut. We tested it against other brand name tools and found that we were able to consistently power through tough stems and thick branches that we weren’t able to cut with traditional pruners. PowerGear2 Pruner. PowerGear2 Lopper.

Peterson Holiday Season Pipe Tobacco

Each year, Peterson releases their Holiday Season branded pipe tobacco. For many men, a cold winter night by a warm fire is the perfect excuse to enjoy their pipe. This year’s selection is a warm-hearted blend of ribbon-cut Burley, mixed with black Cavendish and bright Virginia tobaccos. Sweet and soft on the palate, it is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. It is also a wonderful start to a new tradition of buying the Peterson Holiday Season Tobacco when it comes out this time each year.

Hydrea London 3-in-1 Clothes Brush

If the gentleman in your life uses a lint roller on his clothes, you need to get him this brush, stat. Unlike tape, which only removes some surface lint, the bristles of a brush can reach into the weave of a fabric to eject trapped dust and fibers. The 3-in-1 brush is made from wood that comes from FSC certified forests and is hand finished to create a clothes brush, lint remover, and a shoe horn in one. It is an ideal stocking stuffer or gift for any gentleman who cares about maintaining his wardrobe. Hydrea London 3-in-1 Clothes Brush.

Cuban Crafters Perfecto Cigar Cutter

Whether you’re a cigar enthusiast or a newcomer getting his feet wet, the Perfecto cutter is the one cutter worth having on hand. With a patent pending, this cutter is truly like no other. The guillotine cutter opens with an O round design made to cut the exact amount from the head of any cigar, including figurado and torpedo shaped cigars. No longer will you have to worry about taking too little or too much off the top. Even if you’re an aficionado and don’t plan to use it, take our word that it comes in handy time and time again when sharing a cigar with someone who isn’t quite as proficient as you. Cuban Crafters Perfecto Cigar Cutter.

Fall- Winter Pocket Squares in Wool Silk Blend

During the colder days of the year pocket squares in a wool-silk blend look particularly dapper because they are less shiny than their all silk counterparts and the colors are still vivid, but a bit more subdued and hence perfectly fitting for the season. Take a look at the selection of NEW Fort Belvedere Fall Winter Squares here.

Butler Stick

A tool originally used by highly trained butlers, today the butler stick is kept in use by those who enjoy hosting with finesse. Designed to set a table accurately, this butler stick will ensure that every piece of silverware, China and stemware is perfectly spaced and symmetrical. During the holidays, many will often use it to confirm perfect alignment and spacing between decorative ornaments. It is a grand stocking stuffer or gift for the perfectionist dinner host in your life. Today, they are hard to find, but butler sticks can be purchased from Charles McPherson, the author of The Butler Speaks and a leading butler who has worked for some of the world’s most prominent families and hoteliers. You can call his office at (416) 369-1146 to place your order for $44.95.

$100 – $300

100% Merino Wool Shawl Collar Sweater, $129

We’ve covered sweaters extensively, and one of the most classic and enduring sweater styles out there is the fisherman-inspired Aran sweater. This particular one from Blarney Woolen Mills features a shawl collar, which is great for layering with a tie and a collared shirt. Constructed from 100% Merino wool, this sweater is soft and warm for the cold winter months. For only $129, this authentic Irish-made wool sweater from Blarney Woolen Mills is a bargain that will last you for years.

Real Balsamic Vinegar, $180

When we say “real” balsamic vinegar, we don’t mean the kind you buy at the grocery store, or even on the shelves of your local Italian specialty store. The vast majority of “balsamic vinegar” isn’t the real thing; they are similar products that are labeled to benefit from the prestige of genuine product. Authentic balsamic vinegar is produced in a strictly regulated, time-intensive process that results in a product named Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale and carries a D.O.P., or Denominazione di Origine Protetta, stamp. This guarantees the product’s quality, ingredients, and origin. Grape must is the only ingredient, and the final product is always bottled in one of two distinctive bottles. Balsamic vinegar is rich, glossy and thick, so it should be used in simple preparations (not cooked), that highlight it’s wonderful characteristics, such as over fresh strawberries. This product is sure to delight the foodie in your life. Check out real balsamic vinegar here.

Fair Isle Vest, $195

Fair Isle is definitely a pattern in menswear that has stood the test of time. From the Duke of Windsor’s iconic portrait wearing pattern in the 20’s to today, fair isle is a great way to add color and texture to your winter wardrobe. This vest is made with 100% Shetland wool for an authentic look and feel that will last for years. Layer it under sports coats for an alternative business casual look or over dark denim and work boots for a more modern look. Check out this genuine Scottish Fair Isle vest here.

Fort Belvedere HydroPeccary Gloves, $315

Peccary leather, on its own, is a rare, remarkable material – harvested from wild Peruvian animals, it is renowned for being both incredibly durable AND soft. It’s one of the few glove leathers that will become more beautiful with wear. Since leather gloves are often in contact with snow and water, we decided to take peccary one step further. Introducing HydroPeccary: our peccary leather is specially finished in Germany to offer a water-resistant finish, the first of its kind. Finally, our gloves are handstitched by master craftsmen with quirks for extra flexibility and a soft Italian cashmere lining for warmth. Check out these handsome gray HydroPeccary gloves from Fort Belvedere here.

Savinelli Arcobaleno 626 Green Tobacco Pipe

Made in Italy from solid briar, this magnificent pipe comes in a selection of robust colors that possess an air of distinction as puffs of fine tobacco smoke billow from it. Expertly crafted and a beautiful statement piece in any collection, this pipe is surely an item to treasure for many years to come. Savinelli Archobelano Pipe in Green.

Thermapen Mk4 Thermometer

A chef favorite, the Thermapen Mk4 is quite possibly the most popular instant-read thermometer used by executive chefs. First recommended to us by celebrity chef Hugh Acheson, the Mk4 reads the temperature of just about anything in record time and with astounding accuracy. Although intended for meats, people use their Thermapens for everything that involves reading a temperature. From candy and bread to even checking the temperature of bath water, this is one example of how accurate the phrase “you get what you pay for” really is. Thermapen Mk4 Thermometer.

Blade and Bow 22 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

This gold medal winner from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is unlike most whiskeys you’ll find on the liquor store shelves. A solera-aged bourbon, it’s actually the last remaining stock of whiskey from the renowned Stitzel-Weller Distillery which was home to Pappy Van Winkle. Once this bourbon is gone, it will not be coming back. Those who enjoy historic and rare whiskeys would do well to consider a bottle of this exquisite and thoroughly enjoyable 22-year-old whiskey. Look for it at your local liquor store or at auction.

Shun Premier Chef’s Knife

We’ve tested numerous chef knives for our past articles on food and dining. There are many we like such as the Wustoff knives from Germany, the Evercut Furtif from France, but the one we like the most is the Shun 8” Premier chef’s knife from Japan. It is lightweight, surgically sharp, easy to use, and comfortable for most hands. What really makes it a stunning investment piece is how beautiful it looks on the counter with the stunning dark wood handle, its gold cap, and the layered Damascus cladding with a hammered tsuchime finish. Shun Chef’s Knife.

Anova Precision Wifi Cooker

Sous vide cooking was once only feasible – and affordable – for use in expensive fine dining establishments. Only in the last few years have sous vide machines become priced and sized for the serious home chef. The Anova Precision Wifi Cooker is one of our favorites because it is smaller than most and easy to store. Unlike other machines, it can be used with most vessels that you already own. It is operable from your smartphone or tablet and connects via wifi which allows you to operate it from the office before you come home. The app comes with a huge selection of tested recipes for various types of proteins and vegetables. There is also a large online community of foodies and chefs who use the Anova and share their experiences and recipes. If you’re looking for perfectly cooked food every single time, sous vide is the easiest way to ensure restaurant-quality results. Anova Precision Wifi Cooker.

Knot Cufflinks

Finding quality cufflinks that are not factory made with ugly t-bars and made by hand are difficult to come by today. The goal of jewelry is always to make the wearer look great, and so we decided to create our very own cufflinks that were hand carved for us and then handmade by a master goldsmith in Germany, just like a high-end custom piece of jewelry would be made.

To keep the price reasonable we decided not to offer them in solid gold but instead we opted for 925 Sterling Silver. Because silver tarnishes so quickly and eventually stains your shirt cuffs, we add a platinum plating to they always stay nice, and bright.

On top of that, we offer them in Vermeil, which is heavy yellow gold plated Sterling Silver as well as thick Rose Gold plated.

Because we are all about quality, these cufflinks are solid and weigh in at just under 24 grams / just under an ounce. That’s more than twice as much as regular cufflinks made of silver or gold and once you hold these masterpieces in your hand, you know what we are talking about.

The hand-carved rope monkey fist knot cufflinks are based on the nautical monkey fist knot. We made one end larger, and the other end smaller so you can wear them for years to come. This is an heirloom piece of jewelry that is classic and quality so you can pass it on to your children.

Fort Belvedere Leather Gloves

Gloves have been a gentleman’s accessory for centuries. Within the last few decades, the variety and elegance that once existed vanished in favor of plain black and brown gloves. During the heyday of classic menswear in the 1930s, no well-dressed man would have worn black gloves. Instead, beige, yellow, gray, burgundy, dark blue, green and tan gloves with button closures (often hand stitched) would have been the gloves of choice.

To counter such tristesse in the modern glove world, Fort Belvedere offers gloves that combine functional fit and comfort with the elegance of the bygone era. Choose from a curated selection of elegant colors and materials such as peccary gloves, lamb suede leather or lamb nappa.

No matter if you have small hands with short fingers or large hands with long fingers. Our 7 sizes work for 99.5% of all men.

These exquisite gloves are hand-sewn and full of detail and we offer them lined in cashmere and alpaca for colder climates and unlined for warmer climates.

Borsalino Fedora Hat

For men who prefer elegant attire, a stocking cap is reserved for skiing weekends and long hikes in the woods. A fedora is a classic hat that still suits modern sensibilities of style, even though it has been a winter staple of well-dressed men since the Duke of Windsor popularized the style in the mid-1920’s. A fedora is an excellent way to maintain a classic look even in the depths of winter. For a more modern look, choose a narrower brim such as this Fedora from Borsalino, an Italian company that has been producing rabbit fur felt hats since 1857. For a more classic look, select a standard width brim fur felt Fedora, also from Borsalino.

Fort Belvedere Wallet

Although we live in a highly digitized world, old world items such as a nice wallet have a tremendous impact on the impression you make on other people.

A good wallet starts with great base materials. For this wallet, we use a black boxcalf leather that is dyed in Germany from German cows, and then thinned down so the final wallet won’t be too thick. Unlike most wallets, the surface of Fort Belvedere leathers is not pigment coated, which means you can actually see the fine pores. This makes for a more luxurious tactile feel and it develops a beautiful patina, whereas other leathers just look old. Fort Belvedere Wallet.

Bosch Drill/Driver Set

The brand new HDS183-01 Striker3 is Bosch’s newest MPP hammer drill and is arguably one of the best, if not the best brushless drills on the market. One of Bosch’s Compact Tough designs, it has a short head-length and is light weight but with plenty of muscle. It delivers a powerful performance, with 531 In.-Lbs. of torque, two drilling speeds (0-1,900 rpm for high speed and 0-600 rpm for high torque), an impact rate of 28,500 bpm for masonry applications and 20+1 precision clutch settings for reduced fastener damage. It’s professional gear at a price that makes it great for the home. Bosch Drill / Driver Set.

Brigg Gentleman’s Umbrella

The Brigg umbrella is the quintessential gentleman’s umbrella used by London’s aristocrats since 1750. A handcrafted mix of exquisite materials and rarefied expertise, Brigg umbrellas are a sign of impeccable taste. This one-piece umbrella has a polished stripped cherry handle and shaft. With the option of a gold or silver collar that can be monogrammed, it comes with a canopy made from your choice of black nylon or hand-woven silk in a frame that can withstand even the harshest rain storms. Briggs Gentleman’s Umbrella.

Frasco 7.5″ Double-Sides 3X Shaving Mirror

Made in Germany, this mirror from Frasco helps a gentleman safely shave and groom himself while being able to examine every hair and pore. With a normal reflection on one side and a 3x magnification on the other, the mirror can be moved up and down as well as tilted to find the best view in any bathroom. Frasco Shaving Mirror.

$300 – $500

Caviar 4-Pack Gift Set, $350

If the real balsamic vinegar isn’t enough to satisfy the foodie in your life, you can double down and buy them one of world’s most expensive delicacies – caviar. It’s certainly an acquired tastes, but for those who love the briny flavor of fish eggs then a bit of caviar is certainly a show-stopper gift. It’s even harvested using sustainable methods. Check out this Caviar 4 Pack gift set here.

Tom Ford “Newman” Sunglasses, $395

High-end sunglasses are often the domain of fleeting trends, and Tom Ford is certainly not a bargain brand. That being said, Tom Ford is known for his classic-modern style and bold taste. These elegant black acetate frames are a riff on the classic elements of vintage round and bridged aviator frames. The subtle curves of these frames are well-suited to square and heart-shaped faces. Check out the Tom Ford Newman sunglasses here.

One Blade Genesis, $399

Ever wish there was a razor with the convenience and ease of use of a cartridge razor and the performance of a safety razor? Look no further than the One Blade Genesis shaving system. It’s designed like a safety razor with a replaceable, super-sharp blade, but the head is positioned so the razor is held like a cartridge razor. For men new to safety razors, this feature makes the transition an easy one. The One Blade features many of the details that make safety razors so effective – a weighted handle, a functional storage stand, and rust-resistant stainless steel construction. Finally, One Blade’s warranty is remarkable – it’s forever. It may literally be the last razor the man in your life ever owns. Check out the One Blade Genesis razor system here.

Classic Duffle Coat, $500

A duffle coat, which we cover extensively in our Duffle Coat guide, is a classic piece of outerwear that is perfect for less formal combinations. With it’s wider cut, shorter length, patch pockets and trademark toggle closures, the Duffle coat is an excellent alternative to a pea coat or more formal overcoats. They also frequently come in a variety of rich colors, such as this Loden green or Burgundy red. Gloverall is a heritage maker of this classic coat, which is still made in England. Made of 100% wool. Check out this Gloverall Duffle Coat here.

Newbury Chelsea Boot Crockett & Jones

The Newbury is a Chelsea boot with broguing that’s made from resplendent tan scotch grain leather with a ‘Dainite’, winter-ready rubber sole. For men who read our footwear reviews and enjoy well-made shoes, this is one boot that you’ll want to reward them with this holiday season. Crockett & Jones Newbury Chelsea Boot.

Ergotron Home Lift 35 Standing Desk

For the home office or cubicle dweller, sitting all day can be boring and unhealthy. This easy-to-lift workstation converts any surface into a flexible sit-stand desk, giving you the recently proven health benefits of standing while working. Shipped ready-to-use, simply release the desk’s hand-brake levers to instantly stand up or sit down as you work. Ergotron Home Lift 35 Standing Desk.

Harman / Kardon Play+Go

Known for their high-performance sound, this modern portable speaker can connect via Bluetooth to three different sources at once. Using quad drivers, the wireless speaker fills your room with a full spectrum of sound for up to 8-hours of playtime. With a built-in conferencing system, you can also use it to make and receive calls, or charge your smartphone or tablet via USB. It is the perfect solution for those who enjoy the freedom of being able to take a quality speaker with them, either room to room or place to place. Harman / Kardon Play+Go.

$500 – $1000

Raden Suitcase Set, $595

The gift of excellent luggage will forever be remembered by the frequent traveler in your life. Suitcases are the basis of your daily life on the road, and these days, companies are taking the form and function of luggage to a new level. Enter Raden, a company that has designed sleek, lightweight luggage that offers a handful of remarkable capabilities: USB charging, an internal scale, and traceable technology. Charge your phone without an outlet? Sign us up. It’s money well spent for a set of two suitcases that remove many of the hassles of travel. They also come in 7 different colors. Get a set of Raden Suitcases here for $595.

Pelikan M600 Souveran Fountain Pen in Bordeaux

Pelikan is known for making some of the most elegant and well-respected fine writing instruments in the world. Most will recognize their hallmark striped fountain pens in green and blue, but only the most serious collectors seem to be familiar with the bordeaux version. This deep and enchanting red pen features Pelikan’s notable black pinstripes. With a black resin cap and gold clip and nib, this is one pen that will continue to fetch compliments from those you admire. The M600 Souveran is a mid-sized fountain pen that is perfect for most hand sizes. Not overly large, but not small either, it will fit perfectly in your jacket’s pen pocket, on your desk as a showpiece, or in your attache to serve you at the most important meetings of your life. Pelikan M600 Fountain Pen in Bordeaux.

Weber Genesis BBQ

If the guy you’re buying for enjoys grilling, there is no better pick than the Weber Genesis. Most grills are designed to last up to a few years. Weber designs their grills with a lifetime in mind. Today, there are many men who still have the same grill they bought thirty or forty years ago. Weber makes standout quality grills that are easy to operate, ideal to work with, and produce some of the best results in the industry. Unlike most of the grills we’ve tried, Weber is consistent and works flawlessly with easy cleanup and little to no maintenance. Weber Genesis in Espresso.

S.T. Dupont Ligne 2 Lighter

Quite possibly one of the finest lighters carried by gentlemen around the world is the S.T. Dupont Ligne 2. Refined and gracefully elegant, this lighter is as much a piece of art as it is a tool for toasting your finest cigars. The pinnacle of any collection, it is worthy of even the most discerning gentleman. Since these lighters are often counterfeited, please ensure you purchase yours from a reputable seller, or ideally, an authorized retailer or S.T. Dupont boutique. Click here to find a store near you.

$1000 – $5000

Daniel Marshall 20th Anniversary Treasure Chest Humidor

Often considered among the best makers of cigar humidors, Daniel Marshall created this beautiful 150-cigar humidor chest in burl with a Spanish cedar lined interior with two dividers and a removable tray. What makes this so special is the self-regulated hydration system and DM created humidification system. The humidor has gold plated hinges and comes with a cigar cutter, digital hygrometer, and the satisfaction of knowing your finest cigars will age splendidly in a beautiful showpiece. Daniel Marshall Treasure Chest Humidor.

Orbita Siena 3 Burlwood Watch Winder

Orbita is known in the horology community as making some of the finest watch winders in the world. This particular watch winder is made from maple burlwood and has three independently controlled watch winders with two other cushions for storage. It also features a cufflink and ring tray making it a perfect choice for a bedside valet. Orbita Watch Winder.

BDI Corridor Compact Bar

Crafted from chocolate walnut, this incredible bar is worthy of being featured in a James Bond film. Perfect for small homes, private offices,and modern-style enthusiasts, the double louvered doors swing open, providing easy access to everything that a well-stocked bar needs. The cabinet features rack space for wine bottles and storage on shelves and the doors for a host of fine whiskies, brandies and other spirits. A wood stemware rack keeps wine glasses, brandy snifters, and copita nosing glasses within easy reach and other shelves provide storage for glasses, tumblers and a host of other supplies. The black glass top is elegant and scratch resistant. BDI Corridor Bar.

SuperCar Academy, $2399

Supercars are truly exclusive vehicles; only the rich and famous can afford to own one. But, for a day, you can get a taste of what driving $1,000,000 worth of supercars is like. The car lover in your life can drive a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, and a Porsche, beginning with one-on-one coaching. No Sunday driving here! The racetrack setting (the Indy Grand Prix racetrack in New Orleans) means that each driver will get the chance to push the car to its limits with performance driving instruction and skidpad exercises. Buckle up with the SuperCar Academy experience here.

$5000+

The Man Safe by Brown

Brown has reinvented the safe, creating a vault that is as beautiful as it is secure. Designed with the gentleman in mind, it is made based on the individual interests of the owner. Many of the safes feature built in watch winders, cufflink cases, and a hub to store EDC necessities like car keys, wallet, and phone; as well as important items that aren’t accessed daily but always need to be at the ready, like passports, precious metals, family heirlooms, and important documents. It is intended to sit securely in the gentleman’s closet, office or master suite and will keep your heirlooms safe so they can be handed down to the next generation. The Man Safe by Brown.

A. Lange & Söhne Lange I Watch

If the gentleman in you life is a collector of fine timepieces, then the Lange I from A. Lange & Söhne is a gift he will treasure for a lifetime. One of our top three favorite watchmakers in the world, you can read all about this glorious heritage brand in our in-depth feature. To buy one, visit your nearest boutique or authorized retailer.

Arch KRGT-1 Motorcycle

It’s not often we recommend a product designed by a celebrity. And believe it or not, it’s a product designed by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. There is no argument that Reeves’ new company, Arch Motorcycles, has taken the industry by storm. Critics from around the world have praised his new and iconic bike that costs close to six figures to buy. Built like a fighter jet with the comforts of a Rolls Royce, the brand’s celebrated KRGT-1 is one of the most dashing and respected bikes to hit the market in years. Each one is made with the owner in mind, and for a motorcycle enthusiast, there is nothing quite like owning the American made Arch KRGT-1.

Singer of California Porsche 911

Many car experts have said that the re-imagined Porsche 911’s from Singer of California are the pinnacle of Porsche designs. The company, which is fairly young, meticulously restores and optimizes the finest Porsche 911 cars on the planet. They take an already iconic masterpiece and manage to enhance and recombine the strands of greatness that have long marked the 911 one of the greatest sports cars ever made. Click here to learn more about the Singer Porsche 911.

Riva Rivamare Speed Boat

Iconic, stylish and dashing, this looks like the kind of speedboat a James Bond villain would own. With expertly crafted mahogany paneling across the bow, this modern and sleek speed boat has an elegance and charm that takes you back to the days of Gatsby. On board the 39-foot yacht, you’ll find a number of lavishly appointed seating and sundecks where below deck you’ll find a galley, shower and a lavishly appointed living space that converts into a master stateroom with a bed for two. Click here to contact them for ownership opportunities.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed this year’s list of curated gift suggestions for the gentlemen in your life. What have been your favorite gifts to give and receive in past years? What would you select on this list if you could pick anything?