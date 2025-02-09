Why Did Men Stop Wearing Top Hats?

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Top hats were once the “tops” when it came to formal headwear, but they’ve since largely vanished. Why? We’ve identified six key reasons why top hats have largely disappeared from everyday menswear.

1. Changes in Silhouettes

The top hat first gained popularity between 1800 and 1830, evolving from the earlier Sugarloaf hat. Its tall, structured form and sleek silk finish complemented the frock coat, the dominant menswear silhouette of the Victorian era.

Classic Victorian-era attire (1800s): Top hats with frock coats.

The taller the hat, the greater the prestige—leading to the even loftier stovepipe hat, famously worn by Abraham Lincoln as a way to enhance his statesmanlike image.

Abraham Lincoln’s iconic stovepipe hat.

By the early 20th century, however, the lounge suit replaced frock coats as the standard of dress. With its shorter jacket and softer silhouette, the top hat suddenly seemed overly stiff and formal, making way for more relaxed styles like the bowler and homburg.

2. Formal Dress Became Less Common

As menswear became more relaxed, the top hat was gradually confined to formal dress codes.

By the Golden Age of Menswear (1920–1965), top hats were primarily reserved for white tie and morning dress, while the rise of black tie attire, which did not require a hat, further eroded its relevance.

The top hat’s role narrowed to complementing traditional formalwear during the Golden Age of Menswear.

A defining moment came when John F. Kennedy removed his top hat during his 1961 inaugural address, a moment that symbolized the end of traditional headwear as a necessity.

As formality declined in ‘everyday’ fashion, the top hat became increasingly rare, surviving only in the most ceremonial settings.

3. Top Hats Are Difficult to Manufacture

Part of the appeal of top hats was their exclusivity. Each hat required precise bespoke craftsmanship, often using a device called a conformateur to ensure a perfect fit.

Traditional top hats were made from a rare silk plush, a special fabric that depended on lac bug shellac from India. Today, this special silk is no longer in production, making authentic vintage top hats incredibly rare.

The conformateur ensured a precise fit for bespoke top hats. Rare silk plush for top hats relied on lac bug shellac from India.

Most modern versions are made from wool or fur felt, but they lack the signature sheen and structure of their historical counterparts.

Close-up of a silk plush top hat, revered for its striking sheen.

Even when available, silk top hats were prone to fraying and cracking, requiring extensive care—something that became increasingly impractical as clothing trends favored durability and ease of maintenance. With dwindling demand, silk top hats became rarities, turning well-preserved vintage models into coveted collector’s items.

4. Top Hats Were Impractical to Store and Wear

Top hats were not only difficult to make but also inconvenient to store and maintain. Their rigid structure meant they couldn’t simply be tossed on a shelf or folded away like a soft felt hat.

Marcel Proust In Search of Lost Time In his magnum opus, In Search of Lost Time, Marcel Proust recounts how, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, men at social gatherings often stored their top hats on the floor because there wasn’t enough table space to accommodate them.

This widespread inconvenience led to the creation of the collapsible opera hat, also known as the chapeau claque (named for the sound it made when opened) or the gibus (after its inventor, Antoine Gibus). The hat’s ability to fold down flat made storage much easier at venues like the opera or formal events. However, the repeated folding and unfolding weakened the structure, limiting the hat’s durability over time.

The gibus, an ingenious opera hat that folds flat for easy storage. The collapsible opera hat, folded and stored in its compact case.

Transportation also played a role in the decline of the top hat. In the horse-drawn carriage era, top hats had ample headroom, but as automobiles evolved, lower ceilings made them impractical. Getting in and out of a car while wearing a rigid, oversized hat was simply not convenient for the modern man.

5. Clothing Became More Equal

In the 19th century, top hats symbolized wealth and aristocracy, worn by businessmen, politicians, and members of high society. This association with power and prestige persists today—after all, Rich Uncle Pennybags (the Monopoly Man) still sports a top hat as a signifier of old-money excess.

However, World War I and II fundamentally reshaped attitudes toward fashion. With wartime rationing and postwar austerity, people prioritized practicality over ostentation.

'Do with less': A call to support the war effort through practical living. 'Make It Do': A call to conserve clothing during wartime shortages. Wartime rationing encouraged mindful shopping and practicality.

Elaborate clothing that reinforced class distinctions—such as morning coats, tailcoats, and top hats—began to disappear from everyday life. By the 1950s, black tie had largely replaced white tie, eliminating the last common setting where top hats were standard.

6. People Stopped Wearing Hats

For much of history, hats were considered an essential part of a gentleman’s wardrobe, but by the late 1950s and early ‘60s, this long-standing tradition began to fade.

The Peacock Revolution of the 1960s and ‘70s further encouraged self-expression in fashion, steering younger generations away from rigid formalwear.

The Peacock Revolution celebrated vibrant, expressive fashion in the 1960s and ’70s, but hats were not a regular part of it.

By the 1970s, even once-common styles like the fedora were seen as eccentric, making the top hat practically extinct. From this point on, the average person would only see top hats in:

Museum exhibits

Old photographs of historical figures

Among the very old-fashioned or members of ‘Old Money’ circles

Costumes worn by entertainers, magicians, and musicians

Cartoon characters often depicted as wealthy, eccentric, or villainous

Cartoon characters are often shown wearing top hats.

Can You Wear Top Hats Today?

The short answer: Yes, but only in the right setting.

A top hat remains the perfect finishing touch for properly executed white tie attire. It is still worn in settings such as:

Royal Ascot

Vienna opera ball

Japan & UK formal weddings

Scandinavian academic ceremonies

During our Fort Belvedere Bash event in the fall of 2023, several guests astounded us with their exceptional top hats, proving that, while rare, they can still make a striking statement in the right setting.

The Belvedere Bash 2023 proved top hats can still turn heads in the right setting.

However, finding an authentic silk plush top hat is no easy task. Well-preserved vintage models—particularly in larger sizes (7 ⅜ or bigger)—can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Even collapsible models, like Raphael’s European vintage find, require effort to acquire.

Where to Buy Top Hats

For those wanting to wear a top hat today, vintage options or collapsible opera hats offer the best chances. Here are some reputable top-hat retailers to consider:

Lock & Co. Hatters (UK) – One of the world’s oldest hatmakers, offering luxury fur felt top hats.

(UK) – One of the world’s oldest hatmakers, offering luxury fur felt top hats. Christys’ London – Well-known for their classic formal hats, including wool felt top hats.

– Well-known for their classic formal hats, including wool felt top hats. Top Hatters (Vintage & Collectibles) – For those seeking authentic vintage silk plush models, vintage stores and auction houses like Etsy, eBay, and Christie’s Auctions may have high-quality, restored pieces.

Conclusion

Top hats are a timeless but highly niche accessory. While they remain a staple of white tie ensembles, their rarity and impracticality have made them more of a collector’s item than a practical wardrobe addition.

Do you wish top hats would make a comeback? Do you own one (or more, like Raphael)? And do you ever get the chance to wear one?

Let us know in the comments below!

