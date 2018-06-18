Blog - Latest News
Lounge Suit Dress Code

Lounge Suit: Dress Code

Have you ever gotten an invitation that stated lounge suit as a dress code? Have you ever wondered why those two terms are combined together and what it means for your outfit?

A navy three-piece suit

A navy three-piece suit

First of all, with two words lounge and suit, suit means you have a matching pair of pants and a jacket. It comes from the French term suivre which means to follow. So your jacket follows your pants, your pants follow your jacket. A suit is not a combination, meaning a jacket, like a blazer or an orphaned suit jacket that is then combined with a contrasting pair of pants or a different color or pattern. Now sometimes, people also wear a dark blue pair of slacks with a dark blue jacket but they’re not made of the same fabric, that’s not a suit either. So when you have a suit, make sure the fabric is the same for the jacket and for the pants.

A suit is never made out of different fabrics

A suit is never made out of different fabrics

Today, when people think of a lounge, they assume a more casual outfit and a suit to them is a more formal outfit. In fact, for most men out there, wearing a suit is likely the most formal garment they will wear on a regular day-to-day basis.

A beautiful lounge

A beautiful lounge

What Is A Lounge Suit?

1930's Lounge Suits

The term lounge suit was coined in the beginning of the early 20th century. At that time, a regular suit was rather casual and so that’s what you would wear to a lounge. Obviously, things haven’t changed in the sense that lounges were considered casual yet the whole formality scale of clothes was very different. In those times, Gentlemen mostly wore frock coats, as well as morning coats, and a lounge suit was a new casual kid on the block.

Lounge suit appropriate attire

Lounge suit appropriate attire

So today, when it says lounge suit, don’t be confused. You actually have to wear a dark suit that is rather formal and very similar to what you wear when a dress code would call for business attire or if you’d go to a funeral.

Most of the time, you’ll find a lounge suit dress code on written invitations, for example, you’re invited to the Embassy or let’s say at Buckingham Palace.

What Do You Need To Wear When The Dress Code States Lounge Suit?

A dark suit with Fort Belvedere micropattern tie

A dark suit with Fort Belvedere micropattern tie

Basically, a dark suit with a necktie. It can either be single-breasted or double-breasted, a two-piece suit or a three-piece suit. Unlike the dress code black tie, which is very formal and very distinct, the lounge suit dress code gives you a little more flexibility and room to mix up your outfit. For ladies, lounge suit means either a cocktail dress or some form of a gown.

Charcoal brown is an acceptable color

Charcoal brown is an acceptable color

For color, you should go with either navy or charcoal, maybe dark gray can work. Stay clear of any bright and loud colors. Subtle patterns like a pinpoint are okay, maybe a very subtle non-contrasting houndstooth, maybe a faint stripe, but I would stay clear of wide rope stripes or big contrasting white stripes in a dark background because that’s too loud for a lounge suit dress code.

Ascots should be avoided at all cost

Ascots should be avoided at all cost

Likewise, stay clear of very casual suits, other materials such as tweed or bold patterns with a very casual structure and texture. The suit should always be worn with a necktie; it can be a regular classic necktie or if you want to, also a bow tie. Stay clear of ascots or an open neck since it’s too formal of an occasion to go without proper neckwear.

Patterned shirts are a faux pas for the lounge suit dress code

Patterned shirts are a faux pas for the lounge suit dress code

In terms of patterns, keep it classic and conservative, meaning go with maybe a blue tie, a red tie, or something in darker shades. Stay clear of the bright orange or yellow ties. For your shirt, a plain solid white or a plain solid light blue are your best options. Patterned shirts should be avoided, checked shirts or anything that is quite bold such as blue and white stripes.

Semi spread collar on a white dress shirt

Semi-spread collar on a white dress shirt

The collar of your shirt should be a classic turndown collar. The spread can vary and it depends a bit on your face. With a rounder face, you can go for a smaller spread and a bigger collar. With an oval face, you can have a more spread collar but you definitely want to avoid a button-down collar since it would be too casual. The goal is to look appropriate and respectful without being flashy.

socks-shoes-pants-trousers-combinations-9624 Oxblood Derby shoes with navy pants and Shadow Stripe Ribbed Socks Navy Blue and Red Fil d'Ecosse Cotton - Fort Belvedere Brown derby shoes with Dark Green and Purple shadow stripe ribbed socks by fort belvedere

 

So for shoes, that means go with a pair of oxfords, maybe some derbies in either black, a form of brown, or maybe dark burgundy. Stay clear of loafers, casual textures such as suede or full brogues since that would be not formal enough.

In terms of the rest of your accessories, go with over the calf socks so you don’t reveal your bare skin. If you want a pocket square, you can go with one. Try to keep it muted, the classic white linen pocket square with hand rolled edges is probably your best bet.  I also suggest you go with a more conservative fold such as the TV fold, not the crown fold or something more flashy.

You can wear any form of a micropattern tie, meaning small pattern, which is very formal and elegant. Personally, I would avoid a boutonniere and if you wear a belt, make sure it matches the color of your shoes.

How would you put together a great lounge suit attire?

17 replies
  1. Jim says:

    I love your newsletters. They are full of interesting info and great tips.
    I do have to admit though that I don’t fully comprehend the differences between a lounge suit and formal suit. It would seem to me, by definition, a lounge suit would be much more casual than a dark formal suit. Brighter colors, different fabrics and less formal accessories. But I do defer to the experts. Is there a name for the type of dress I described? Thanks again for the great work you do.

    Reply
      • Richie says:

        Here in the UK, it would still be classed as a lounge suit Sven. Although the general rubic in the UK was the later in the day the “invite” the darker the suit (but never black unless it’s a funeral),

        Reply
    • Nicholas says:

      ‘Lounge suit’ is just the correct name for a two-piece or three-piece suit that is made from worsted wool, which is usually worn with a tie.
      During the day, they can be light or dark but, at night, they should generally be dark.
      At funerals or ‘town’ celebrations (such as weddings), they should be dark.
      Often, people incorrectly refer to a dark suit worn at night as ‘cocktail attire’.
      A dark lounge suit is probably what you think of when you refer to a formal suit.

      Reply
  2. Ali says:

    It is perhaps fortunate that your hairy legs phobia has overtaken your fear of dancing because while refreshing my memory of the lyrics of certain songs for the communal singing around the Bandstand at Royal Ascot later this week I realised that the words of the Hokey Cokey and of Here We Go Looby Lou are almost identical. If I had mentioned the Looby Lou instead of the Hokey Cokey you would probably have understood and immediately penned one of your fine articles instructing us all in the gentlemanly art of the waltz, and I apologise for my oversight.
    And both brown suit and brown shoes are too informal for a “lounge suit” invitation

    Reply
      • Pietro Del Buono says:

        I seem to remember that a character of Wodehouse that the author described as being old, stated something to the effect that :”a gentlman would not wear brown unless he has (or was) driven past the Chiswich Rounbabout” …

        Reply
  3. Ricardo Nercolini says:

    Considering that I’m an attorney here in Brazil, that is the best way to dress in court. With these tips, you’ll never go wrong before a judge, or in a public hearing. Thanks!

    Reply
  5. Guy Graff says:

    Regrettably your blog and videos have devolved into a promotion vehicle for your Ft Belvedere products. It deminishes the quality of the views you promote.

    Best to give a review of other makers, be they off the peg. bespoke, vintage, etc. Focus on fit and make, lastly on style.

    Reply
    • ANDREW GREGG says:

      Dear Guy,

      In defense of your promotional objection, I would like to say that as a sixty-one-year-old man, many of my junior partners are at a loss when it comes to finding excellent accessories here in the provinces.

      This site provides sound advice for men whose fashion sense and personal style are developing.

      Buying accessories from Ft. Belvedere is never an obligation. Gentlemen’s Gazette and Ft. Belvedere clearly are connected enterprises, and, any man who fails to promote his own brand, especially when the advice regarding dressing well is free of charge, would be a poor example to those who aspires to become successful any endeavor.

      I would never tell a client he or she could receive a more satisfactory will or trust across the street.

      Non-profit or some kind of altruistic pursuit yours?

      Sincerely,

      Andrew Gregg,
      Vancouver, WA

      Reply
      • Sven Raphael Schneider says:

        Thanks for your support Andrew.
        We talk about items that we do not sell all the time. About shoes or how a suit should fit etc.
        If we would not sell our own products, we would be like most other youtube channels out there where every video is sponsored. We believe that creating our own products that we truly believe in is a better way to support our free content.

        Reply
    • Sven Raphael Schneider says:

      Dear Guy,
      We believe that we provide a lot of value in our videos and that we cover a lot of areas where we do not have products that we sell.
      Of course, we mention Fort Belvedere in a non-pushy way. Believe it or not, but we constantly get questions from people asking us where they can buy Fort Belvedere products.

      If you feel like you do not get value from our content, I suggest you stop consuming it. Nobody forces you to either watch or buy our products ;)

      We have a is it worth it series where we review other company’s products.
      Of course, you are welcome to do your own reviews of other products if that’s what you want.

      Reply
  6. Edward says:

    For a Midwestern perspective a Stressemann is appropriate for most cultural events at consulates in Chicago unless white or black tie is requested.

    Reply

