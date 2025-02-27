Visiting Michael German Antiques and Its Rare Cane Collection

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Jet-lagged and with our cameraman sidelined by an escalator mishap, our first day in London was anything but smooth. Yet, stepping into Michael German Antiques—a family-run institution specializing in Victorian walking canes for over 47 years—made the chaos worthwhile.

Join us as we explore this treasure trove with Dominic Strickland, whose passion for canes ranges from hidden-compartment “gadget sticks” to gold-tipped status symbols.

Yes, there really is a cane for everything!

All You Need to Know About Vintage Canes at Michael German Antiques

A Deep Dive into Different Antique Canes and Their Fascinating History

Filmed on the first day of our Gentleman’s Gazette London series, Raphael meets Dominic at Michael German Antiques to explore an astonishing range of historic walking canes. They dive deep into the shop’s Victorian treasures, from decorative canes to functional “system” pieces and rare materials like walrus ivory and tortoise shells.

“If somebody had a magnificent cane, they would equally be magnificently dressed, because the whole ensemble, the whole etiquette thing, the whole costume for Victorian dress was so important.” Dominic Strickland, Joint Chairman of Michael German Antiques

Learn to Identify, Authenticate, and Collect Victorian Walking Canes

In this video, you’ll learn how to identify valuable Victorian-era walking sticks, spot genuine antique canes made from rare materials, and discover the difference between decorative and “system” or gadget canes. Perfect for antique collectors and history buffs alike, we also uncover the cultural significance of canes in Victorian society, illustrating how each piece reflects its owner’s social status.

Enjoy this crash course on rare walking sticks, combining historical insight with practical knowledge for your own collection!

REAL English Country Style What Men Actually Wear

Highlights from This Video 1 “They were the first true fashion accessory. You carried it as part of your dress…” 4:31 Dominic explains how fancy walking canes served no practical purpose but were carried to complete a Victorian gentleman’s outfit—much like a tie or scarf today. 2 “And when it comes to canes, the right length would depend on your height?” 8:32 Need a rule of thumb for cane length? Find the answer here. 3 “…the gentlemen felt that by carrying an umbrella, it was an outward sign that he couldn’t afford a cab, should it be raining.” 14:50 Heard about this fascinating story of why umbrellas were initially frowned upon by Englishmen? If not, head to this part of the conversation! 4 “So, for example, a cane with a dog handle on it is worth X. A cane with a cat handle on it is worth 4X…” 19:57 Find out why a feline-themed cane might cost you four times more than its canine counterpart. An interesting slice of social history about canes! 5 “In our gallery, we probably start from about hundred to hundred fifty…" 23:55 Yes, canes can fetch hundreds of thousands! Learn how rarity, materials, and maker can turn a simple stick into a prized collectible. 6 “And this cane was famously made from the spear that killed Captain Cook.” 24:41 A prime example of how dramatic provenance can skyrocket an antique’s value, drawing numerous bidders and hefty sums at auction. 7 “The real dilemma and sadness that we had as antique dealers….” 59:57 Hear the challenges antique dealers face especially with controversial materials such as ivory—spoiler alert: it’s complicated. 8 “…which is one of the longest, straightest bones in the Animal Kingdom” 1:05:49 Have you ever heard of a cane made from an animal bone? It’s a fascinating story you won’t want to miss! You can share this as a fun fact to your friends as well. *wink*

Hackett London Store Tour With Jeremy Hackett

“Genuinely, we believe that canes are a very affordable thing. They’re not only affordable, they’re plentiful.” Dominic Strickland, Joint Chairman of Michael German Antiques

Ask the Expert Why were Victorian canes so popular if they weren’t always used as walking aids? Canes were considered the first “true fashion accessory” for gentlemen. In Victorian society, carrying a cane was akin to wearing a tie or having a luxurious handbag today—it completed your outfit and conveyed social status, style, and wealth. What’s the difference between decorative canes and “system” or “gadget” canes? Decorative canes were pure status symbols, while system canes hid Victorian-era ‘hacks’ like cab whistles or matchstick holders. System canes or gadget canes are known for their clever functionality. Why are cat-shaped canes four times pricier than dog canes? Blame Victorian prejudice! Cats were seen as vermin, so fewer were made—and scarcity drives value today. Is it legal to buy or sell canes made from ivory? Antique ivory laws vary by region, so always research local regulations. An expert can identify the specific type of ivory—elephant, walrus, or otherwise—and confirm if it meets legal criteria (like being pre-ban or under a certain weight percentage). Proper documentation is crucial to ensure compliance. Why did people stop using canes? By the early 20th century, changing fashions and social norms reduced the importance of formal accessories. Practicality took precedence after World War I, and men’s daily attire became more relaxed. Men’s canes and walking sticks were no longer needed as status symbols, so they fell out of mainstream use.

“I’ve always really liked history, antiques, the unusual. And I just thought, what a wonderful way to spend your days, running a business and, of course, with interesting items, you have interesting customers, you meet interesting people, fascinating stories.” Natalie, Manager at Michael German Antiques

Capes & Canes: What Would Don Draper Do? find out here

More to Explore