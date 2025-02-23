Spring & Fall in London Lookbook

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

When we visited London for two weeks in the fall of 2024, we didn’t hold back on packing. Here are some of our favorite outfits that Jack and Raphael wore during their time in the city. Let us know in the comments which look is your favorite!

Outfit #1: Tonal in Town

When traveling, comfort can be as important as style. Fortunately, Raphael compromises on neither in this ensemble, built around breathable fabrics. He wears a brown shirt with button-down collar set off by a taupe sport coat in linen. A Straw Yellow Art Deco Egyptian Scarab Pocket Square from Fort Belvedere harmonizes with the warm tones in the jacket for a cohesive appearance.

A pair of off-white seersucker trousers ensures a laidback and casual look because they make Raphael’s lower half lighter in tone than his upper. Fort Belvedere Khaki and Dark Red Two-Tone Cotton Socks set off the colors in his pocket square, uniting his two halves while building a bridge to his brown shoes. As a final nod to the warm tones of this ensemble, Raphael has tied his oxfords with Round Burgundy Waxed Cotton Shoelaces from Fort Belvedere.

Fort Belvedere Straw Yellow Art Deco Egyptian Scarab Pocket Square shop the look Fort Belvedere Round Burgundy Waxed Cotton Shoelaces shop the look Fort Belvedere Khaki and Dark Red Two-Tone Cotton Socks shop the look

Outfit #2: Classically Casual

Jack is ready for a day on the town in this elegant ensemble, built around a navy sport coat. Eschewing neckwear, he adds color to his top half with an Antique Gold Medallion Printed Silk Wool Pocket Square from Fort Belvedere that pops against his white shirt and blue jacket.

A pair of neutral light gray slacks grounds the ensemble, with an unexpected dash of color from his tobacco brown derbies worn with cream socks to emphasize the color shift. Round Bordeaux Waxed Cotton Shoelaces from Fort Belvedere further highlight the warm tones of the outfit.

Antique Gold Medallion Printed Silk Wool Pocket Square Shop the Look Round Bordeaux Waxed Cotton Shoelaces Shop the Look

Outfit #3: Pastels and Pink

This fun ensemble relies on neutral tones and unexpected shades of green for a creative daytime look. Raphael sets off the slightly greenish undertone of his light sport coat with a white shirt featuring broad, light mint green stripes. The shirt has French cuffs, into which he has inserted Monkey Fist Knot Platinum Cufflinks from Fort Belvedere. A Fort Belvedere Green Wave Edge White Linen Pocket Square reiterates the importance of green to the overall look, while tan and yellow diamond detailing on his tie introduces new colors that are tonally similar to the rest of the ensemble.

Checked light gray and white trousers establish a neutral but tonally united look for the lower half, with dark, pebbled leather loafers to ground the entire ensemble. To create a connection between these elements, Raphael wears Khaki & Navy Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks from Fort Belvedere.

Fort Belvedere Green Wave Edge White Linen Pocket Square Shop the Look Fort Belvedere Monkey Fist Knot Platinum Cufflinks shop the look Fort Belvedere Khaki & Navy Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks shop the look

Outfit #4: Navy, Naturally

Jack is all business in this two-piece navy suit, with a few pops of color to keep things interesting. The cool tones of the navy jacket are reiterated by the Bottle Green Macclesfield Neats Madder Silk Tie from Fort Belvedere, which maintains the elevated, formal color selection. A plain white shirt maintains the conventional air, but there’s just a hint of the unexpected: a Fort Belvedere Antique Gold Medallion Printed Silk Wool Pocket Square, with an orange tinge to complement the navy blue.

A crocodile skin-style belt coordinates with the band on Jack’s Cartier Tank Louis wristwatch and sets off the dark leather of his shoes. As a final point of unity in the ensemble, Jack is wearing Orange & Blue Navy Blue Two-Tone Cotton socks, bringing together the two most noticeable colors in his look.

Fort Belvedere Bottle Green Macclesfield Neats Madder Silk Tie shop the look Fort Belvedere Antique Gold Medallion Printed Silk Wool Pocket Square shop the look Fort Belvedere Orange & Navy Blue Two-Tone Cotton Socks shop the look

Outfit #5: Bold at the Bar

Raise your glasses for stylish jackets! A brown sport coat with window paning is the star of this ensemble, but Raphael knows how to dress it up with just the right accessories. A white shirt draws no additional attention, and the eschewing of neckwear keeps all eyes on the jacket. Accordingly, Raphael has opted for subtle accessories: a simple Navy Blue X Stitch Edge Blue Linen Pocket Square from Fort Belvedere, with a tiny Dark Blue Mini Delphinium Boutonniere.

His linen trousers are a plain oat gray, providing a subtle texture variation without being distracting. Pebbled leather loafers finish off the ensemble, with a pair of Fort Belvedere Mid Brown & Blue Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks that feature all of the colors most evident in the look.

Fort Belvedere Dark Blue Mini Delphinium Boutonnière Flower shop the look Fort Belvedere Navy Blue X-Stitch Edge Blue Linen Pocket Square shop the look Fort Belvedere Mid Brown & Blue Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks shop the look

Outfit #6: Creative Cocktail Attire

This toast-worthy outfit takes the conventions of Cocktail Attire and turns them on their head. We start with a dark gray suit jacket and trousers, a light blue shirt, and a Fort Belvedere White Italian Linen Pocket Square; that’s conventional enough.

Let’s lean into the formality by adding a double-breasted waistcoat, but then we’ll flip the script by making it brown. A tan tie with geometric figures unites all of these disparate elements. Brown monk strap leather shoes ground the ensemble, with the addition of Fort Belvedere Dark Brown & Beige Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks.

Who says no brown in town?

White Italian Linen Pocket Square A Must-Have for Every Gentleman Dark Brown & Beige Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks Only the Best—Shop Now

Outfit #7: Stylishly Strolling

When out and about, some of the best looks attract attention without evincing stares. Raphael achieves this effect by utilizing one of the oldest, and most captivating, pairings in Classic Style: red and blue. He starts with a navy blue sport coat with a prominent waffled weave. He pairs it with a white shirt that has elegant red stripes that are echoed on his Fort Belvedere Burgundy X-Stitch Edge White Linen Pocket Square. Blending the sizzling with the sedate, Raphael wears a Red & Buff Micropattern Madder Silk Tie to keep things hot.

Light gray slacks finish off the bottom of the ensemble, with textured brown leather oxfords. To unite the two halves of the ensemble into one cohesive whole, Raphael is wearing Fort Belvedere Brown & Bright Blue Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks.

Outfit #8: Fantastically Fresco

When out and about, sweat should never stand in the way of style. That’s why, while taking the air, Jack made sure to catch every breeze with this fresh and elegant ensemble. He wears a light gray suit with peaked lapels, paired with a light blue shirt. The shirt color is picked up by the blue elements in his Bottle Green Macclesfield Neats Madder Silk Tie from Fort Belvedere. A stately cream pocket square keeps everything simple. With his pebbled grain leather loafers, Jack is wearing solid dark green socks with just a bit of texture for visual interest.

Bottle Green Macclesfield Neats Madder Silk Tie Add It to Your Wardrobe

Outfit #9: Elegant Espionage

Jack plays the hero in his own spy thriller with a refined ensemble suitable for a Double O or a Kingsman. He wears a double-breasted charcoal suit with peaked lapels and an elegant trebled slim chalk stripe. A luxurious White Linen Italian Pocket Square and plain white shirt maintain an elevated appearance, but personality is added by his Purple & Blue Striped Cashmere Wool Grenadine Tie from Fort Belvedere, evocative of a traditional regimental tie.

Jack’s black leather dress shoes (Complete with homing beacon, we’re sure) have been further augmented with a pair of Round Black Waxed Cotton Shoelaces from Fort Belvedere. His ensemble is completed with tastefully engraved disc gold cufflinks and a dress watch with a dark brown leather band.

Outfit #10: The Need for Tweed

What better way for Raphael to enjoy Goodwood Revival than in a vintage three-piece Norfolk suit acquired from Victory Vintage? This incredible find merits much further discussion, so be sure to watch our dedicated unboxing video.

He pairs this impressive piece with a simple white shirt and Bottle Green Macclesfield Neats Madder Silk Tie from Fort Belvedere that is sure to get anyone’s motor running. And finally, because it rained almost all weekend, Raphael is also wearing a sturdy pair of rubber boots.

Bottle Green Macclesfield Neats Madder Silk Tie A Tie for the True Connoisseur

Outfit #11: Viva la Vintage

When at Goodwood Revival, do as the revivalists do! Jack channels vintage charm in all the best ways with this beautiful three-piece houndstooth suit. His shirt is white with slightly elongated collars and, to further decorate those collars, he has added a Small Gold 45mm Collar Clip from Fort Belvedere.

Jack’s upper half is also embellished with an Antique Gold Paisley Silk Wool Pocket Square from Fort Belvedere. Its warm tones are emphasized by a vintage red tie with organic detailing. To battle the weather, Jack is wearing a wide-brimmed felt hat and thick rubber boots.

Small Gold 45mm Collar Clip for Narrow Shirt Collars A Small Detail, A Big Statement – Own It Today Antique Gold Paisley Silk Wool Pocket Square A Statement in Every Fold

More Lookbooks You’ll Enjoy

If you enjoyed this lookbook, explore more of our expertly styled collections to refine your sartorial choices year-round.