REAL English Country Style – What Men Actually Wear

by Sven Raphael Schneider

During our time in London, Raphael caught up with Ash from The Chaps Guide at Walker Slater, a tweed specialist shop, to discuss real-life English country style. Far from the polished “Old Money” trend seen online, Ash shares his firsthand insights on practical garments that can stand up to the environment—while still looking refined.

Table of Contents
  1. English Countryside Men’s Style: Dressing for Real-Life Country Living
  2. Highlights from this Video
  3. What We Were Wearing
  4. What to Watch Next
English Countryside Men’s Style: Dressing for Real-Life Country Living

What We’re Doing in This Video

Raphael interviews Ash of The Chaps Guide at Walker Slater in London, a leading tailor renowned for its premium tweed garments. Ash shares what constitutes real English country style and offers firsthand advice on blending functionality and style in rural settings.

In this conversation, they discuss how important corduroy trousers, overcoats, and sturdy boots are in handling British weather without sacrificing style, highlighting why practicality matters as much as appearance.

Ash discussing his preference on corduroy whales

“I like the big, thick wales. If you’re going to wear corduroy, then really go for corduroy. Don’t mess around—I want the full monty!”

Ash, on his preferences for corduroy trousers

Learn Why True Country Style Is Driven By Practicality

Because of unpredictable UK weather and Ash’s active lifestyle, durable garments are a must. From thick wool sweaters that keep you warm in subzero temperatures to brogue boots suitable for muddy fields, you’ll learn how to choose items that balance comfort and style. 

It’s a down-to-earth look at what you really need for day-to-day life in the countryside.

Is Harris Tweed Worth It?

find out here!

Highlights from this Video

1
a pair of black neoprene lined rubber Wellington boots

"You need something that keeps the elements at bay."

1:02

Ash shares why neoprene-lined wellington boots are essential for staying dry during the UK’s wet months. 

2
Ash discussing his preference on corduroy whales

"I put my clothing to the test of nature."

7:07

Learn why thick, high-quality corduroy is his go-to fabric for long-lasting trousers.

3
Ash wearing a Submariner style sweater

"Keeps me feeling happy in the winter."

11:26 

Ash shares his go-to winter essentials. Can you guess what are they?

4
Tweed fabric

"The ideal material for country life…"

15:42

Appreciate why this fabric is the top choice for braving the countryside.

5
Ash outdoors with a grey overcoat, black hat, and burgundy scarf

"I look forward to the coldest part of winter, so I can pull those overcoats out…"

19:46

According to Ash, wearing one feels like wrapping up in a warm blanket… Curious to learn more?

6
a hand holding a vintage wristwatch with a brown leather strap and a red-and-blue bezel

"A wristwatch is something which evokes that sense of passion for me."

26:34

While some invest in cars or technology, watches are his one true passion.

7
Tricker's brogue dress shoes

"For me, when you're talking about chunky brogue, there can't be anything else other than Tricker's."

35:48

Ash praises Tricker’s as the ultimate choice for chunky brogues. Find out why.

Ash discussing his preference on corduroy whales

“The modern world encourages us to buy, buy, buy and before you know it, that wardrobe is bursting at the edges.”

Ash, The Chaps Guide

What We Were Wearing

Ash (left) and Raphael (right) seated in armchairs at Walker Slater in London, discussing menswear. Ash wears a tan tweed jacket and striped tie; Raphael is in a navy double-breasted suit with a red tie. A mirror and racks of tailored garments appear in the background.
Ash (left) and Raphael (right) are seated in armchairs at Walker Slater in London, discussing what really is an English Country style.

Mindful of Walker Slater’s refined setting, Raphael (on the right) opts for a classic yet practical ensemble to greet Ash. He wears a double-breasted navy suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a red patterned tie, ensuring he looks polished without sacrificing comfort.

For footwear, he chooses brown loafers complemented by these Midnight Blue & Burgundy Red Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks from Fort Belvedere, which subtly pick up the suit and tie colors. Finishing touches include a precise pocket-square fold and a tasteful lapel pin, adding a hint of character to his polished look.

Luxury Watches as Investments

what we mean by investment

Ask the Expert

What’s the biggest difference between authentic English country style and the “old money” trend?

According to Ash, real countryside attire begins with utility. While “old money” looks may prioritize a polished aesthetic, rural living demands rugged boots and thicker fabrics to withstand daily wear and tear.

Do I really need Wellington boots?

If you spend a lot of time outdoors in wet or muddy conditions, wellies can be indispensable. However, Ash cautions against overspending because rubber eventually degrades and can’t easily be repaired.

Which sole type is best for wet country conditions?

Daynite or Commando soles give you extra traction and longevity compared to leather soles.

Are heavier tweeds better than lightweight ones?

They can be. Heavier tweeds offer more warmth, structure, and durability. In the countryside—especially in cooler climates—these benefits often outweigh the added weight or stiffness.

How do I care for muddy shoes or boots?

Ash recommends starting with saddle soap to remove dirt, followed by a nourishing conditioner like Saphir Renovateur. Brush them clean thoroughly, let them dry, then apply polish or wax as needed.

Is it worth investing in a luxury watch if I live a rugged lifestyle?

For Ash, a watch is a piece of jewelry and heritage. If you choose well (e.g., a Rolex or Cartier), it can be handed down to future generations, making it a meaningful “investment” in the family legacy.

How to prevent corduroy crotch blowouts?

Aim for dense warp threads and pre-wash heavyweight fabrics before tailoring.

Best colors for functional cords?

Embrace ochre yellows and dusty pinks – they hide dirt while adding personality.

Ash discussing his preference on corduroy whales

“I always think of my Tricker’s when the zombie apocalypse arrives, if I’ve got to reach for one pair of boots that I know I’m going to survive with on the land, it’s my Tricker’s with a commando sole.”

Ash, The Chap's Guide

Reader Comments