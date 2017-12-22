11 Must-Haves For Men In The Winter

Winter is one of the best times of the year for clothes, not just because it’s black-tie season, but also because you can layer.

That means sweaters, boots, vests, overcoats, topcoats, gloves, scarves, all those things come out of the closet and you can add them up, and because it’s cold, you can have a lot more in your outfit than during summer or spring.

11 Winter Wardrobe Essentials

1. Insulated Boots

No, I don’t mean duck boots or similar kinds of ugly boots to wear. I mean elegant men’s dress boots, some that are lined ideally with sheepskin so you look dapper, but your feet stay warm. Surprisingly, most boots in England and even in Italy are just leather lined and not sheepskin lined so you’ll have to do a little digging to find exactly what you need.

Personally, I have two pairs. One is from Morlands which is a vintage English boot, it is a caramel brown color, and then one in black which looks more like a balmoral boot with a cap toe in black from Shoe Passion.

2. Casual Warm Jacket

You need a warm jacket that is a little more casual than a traditional overcoat. By that, I mean a jacket that is slightly shorter and just reaches past the jacket if you wear it or past your bum. You want the fabric to be as heavy as it can be and quite warm. Sometimes they also come with a lining. Classic options include a pea coat.

Alternatively, if you want a hood but still stay classic, consider a duffle coat. If you live in an area that’s not quite as cold, a quilted jacket may be ideal for you especially if it contains wool because they are warmer than just the polyester filled ones.

Personally, I have one with a houndstooth pattern, and it’s quite dapper and also warm, at the same time it’s lightweight, and it’s perfect for a not so super cold days.

3. Classic Hats

The top choice would be to go with a flat cap, maybe a fedora hat. You lose a lot of heat through your head and I personally always feel much warmer and cozy with something on my head.

4. Colorful Lined Gloves

Lined because it’s cold outside and that extra layer of cashmere or wool will keep your hands warmer then let’s say an unlined glove. Of course, if you’re in a climate where it’s not so cold, an unlined glove is the way to go. While most men today wear black and brown gloves, a pair of colorful gloves not only works with the majority of the things in your wardrobe but it also makes you stand out from the crowd in an elegant way.

At Fort Belvedere, we have all kinds of men’s dress gloves in unusual colors. Both of them are treated in a certain way, so the leather is super buttery soft like a marshmallow. At the same time, it’s really water repellant and resistant which is quite nice, or if you want, we also have nice burgundy gloves including a pair of touchscreen gloves; they work at a touchscreen just like your fingers, so it’s really nice not having to pull off your gloves if you want to use your phone where it’s cold outside.

5. Textured Overcoat

Most men today wear a black overcoat, maybe a solid charcoal one, or maybe a solid navy, and while that’s okay, you can get away with different overcoats that have more texture in different colors because that way, they work with more of your outfits.

Personally, I’d go with one for business which usually should consist of somewhat gray, blue, and black tones and ideally, you combine them all in one so you have one coat that works with everything.

Alternatively, my favorite, especially from brown overcoats, are tweed coats in bold patterns may be a Donegal tweed with different flecks of color because that way, you can pretty much wear anything in your wardrobe while staying warm and stylish.

6. Dinner Jacket

As you know, winter Christmas season is Black Tie season, and because of that, you can wear a tuxedo. But over time, that may get a little boring, and if you want to be more festive, you can add more colors, you can add velvet dinner jackets.

7. Sweater Vest

It’s a mix of a vest because it has no sleeves, and a sweater because it’s knitted, so it’s very flexible, it’s warm, you can wear it with a pea coat, you could wear with a suit, you can wear with a sport coat, and it just always works, it keeps you warm. If you wear neckwear such as a tie or a bow tie, I suggest you go with a v-neck because that way you can see it better.

8. Distinct Winter Ties

That means maybe a cashmere tie, a wool tie, and that could be a printed wool challis tie such as the ones you can get from Fort Belvedere. We also have them as bow ties, or maybe if you want a little more texture, you could go with wool grenadine. Alternatively, a madder silk is perfect for the season because it has these muted earthy tones that are perfect for the fall-winter season.

One of my personal favorites for fall and winter are silk knit ties because they have a crunchy texture, they keep you warm, they’re different, they’re a little more casual than traditional ties, but they just add a different element that makes your outfit interesting and unique.

9. Dressing Gown

When it’s cold outside, it’s likely also colder on the inside of your house. Therefore, adding additional layers and adding a dressing gown is perfect for your home because you can comfortably lounge on your couch while watching TV or reading a book all the while feeling very warm.

No, a dressing-gown is not the same as a bathrobe. It’s meant to be worn on top of clothes which means the cut is a little roomier and it’s just a wonderful addition that’s elegant and comfortable yet casual.

10. Heavy Knit Sweater

Ideally, you skip cotton because it’s not as insulating. Wool, alpaca, or cashmere are what you want. If you are not sure what kind of sweater to invest in, I urge you to check out our in-depth sweater guide.

11. Gold Accessories

Gold is much warmer than silver, and it works with the brown tones you wear in your wardrobe, as well with the general season. So maybe you wear cufflinks, a collar bar, or maybe a monk strap shoe. Ideally, try to go with gold items because it just creates a warmer more wintery look.

In your opinion, what are some winter wardrobe essentials? Share your thoughts below!