Boots For Men – What Styles You Should Buy & What Mistakes To Avoid

In another video, we discussed the first two men’s boots every man should buy but today, we’re going to dig deeper and figure out who boots are for, who they’re not for, and what you should look for. Unfortunately, there’s not one boot that works for everybody because we all have different needs and preferences.

Chukka boot or Desert boot

It got its name from the polo field where a one-time slot is called “chukka” or “chukker”.

Who’s the chukka boot for?

Ideally, it’s a great boot for students because it pairs with a lot of outfits so if you don’t have much money, you can invest in one pair of boots and it works with a lot of combinations. It’s also a fantastic boot for men who like to wear denim or jeans because it pairs really well. It’s a boot that pairs well with corduroys when it’s cold outside during fall/winter, or with khakis when it’s warmer outside. It’s also great for men who like a soft boot because the leather is usually unlined and extremely comfortable.

Since these boots are much shorter than others, you can see your socks and it pays to have some interesting combinations to just upgrade your outfit especially when you pin roll jeans.

Overall, it’s a boot that can be dressed down with all kinds of casual wear and even with a not so formal suit or combination, it looks stunning.

What colors should you go for?

If it’s your very first boot, I suggest you go with a dark brown, a choco brown, or a mid brown because it’s most versatile. If you already have boots in those colors in your closet, I suggest you go with something lighter which is sand because it underlines the casual character of the boot and it just gives you more versatility.

Who’s this boot not for?

If you wear a lot of suits, it’s not the boot for you because it’s very suited to casual outfits. Also, if you like formal wear, be it a stroller suit or a morning wear or tuxedos, not the right boot for you.

It’s not great for the colder times of the year because it’s unlined and it doesn’t insulate very well. To learn more about chukka boots, please check out our full-fledged guide to get tips about what to buy, the history, and anything else you want to know about this wonderful boot.

Jodhpur boots

Personally, I like them a lot because they have a very clean, elegant silhouette yet, they have some history. The characteristic of Jodhpurs is the buckle and it goes around. There are lots of variations of it. Originally, it comes from horseback riding and Indian heritage just like many other menswear garments and boots or shoes.

Who’s the Jodhpur boot for?

I think it works really well with casual suits, flannel suits, and sport coat combinations. You can also pair it with a leather jacket or jeans, or chinos. Because there’s no broguing and it’s a flat boot, you can also pair them with a regular suit. It’s great for men who like clean, classic, elegant lines and you don’t just want to buy a boot anybody else has.

What color should you go for with a Jodhpur boot?

Ideally, a mid brown or something lighter, maybe tan, works best and it’s most versatile.

Who is this boot not for?

If you’re in a hurry and you don’t have the time to buckle the boot every time and take it off, it’s not a boot you should go for. Otherwise, it’s a great boot to have in your collection.

Chelsea boots

Chelsea boots have become a timeless classic because they have that insert and it’s easily recognizable especially if you have a colored insert .

Who are the Chelsea boots for?

They’re perfect for men who look for a convenient, easy slip on version of the boot. Even though they’re quick to put on, they are super elegant and classy and don’t look sloppy at all. They’re also great for eccentrics because you can add green, red, or blue inserts that really give you a personal note. They’re also great for men who want their very first boot that is quite versatile that can be worn with suits or casually and you can adapt it to your needs based on if you need a cap-toe or not, broguing or not, and so you can find exactly what you need.

In what color and what style should you get a Chelsea boot?

Well, that depends a little bit on what you already have. If it’s your very first boot, I suggest you go with something darker, maybe dark brown, or chocolate brown. You can have some broguing like a medallion, with a cap toe is good because it’s not too casual and not too formal but can be paired with a lot of things. If you like to wear suits in the evening, you may consider black Chelsea boots. If you already have a few boots in your closet, you can consider getting a little more out there and having maybe a suede Chelsea boot in brown, tan, burgundy, or even blue.

So who are the Chelsea boots not for?

Actually, I believe every man should have at least one Chelsea boot in their wardrobe because they are so timeless, versatile, and easy to use.

Balmoral boot

The Balmoral boot is a classic dress boot that works well with formal outfits.

Who is the Balmoral boot for?

It’s basically the choice of elegant gentlemen who want something like an oxford shoe as a boot version. It’s a fantastic boot if you have lots of formal outfits in charcoal, navy, and grey. It’s also fantastic with three-piece suits or you can wear it with a morning coat, or with a stroller suit. If you live in a moderate climate, it’s a perfect boot for winter because it’s warm enough and always very elegant.

What colors should you go with?

I suggest you start with black with black suede insert. If you are more advanced, you can have a contrasting insert in beige or buff or off-white and if you have that, you can move on to something in brown, burgundy, or other colors. It’s a great alternative for a button boot especially if you’re not quite sure about the whole buttoning process and it’s a little more subdued.

Who is it not for?

It’s not for people who like country outfits, who like to wear tweed, chinos, browns, and corduroys because it’s just too formal for those kinds of outfits. Luckily, there are lots of other options.

Winter boots

If you live in a climate where it gets close to freezing outside, you need winter boots. They may just look like regular boots but they have a wonderful fur lining. With fur, I usually mean sheepskin or lamb skin. It’s quite plush and insulating and cozy warm especially if you’re outside a lot when it gets cold. Of course,

Of course, there’s lots of ugly boots in polyester but as an elegant gentleman who wears a suit, those kind of boots would ruin your entire outfit. For added traction, those boots should always have a rubber sole. Obviously, they come in different styles. If you are more of a casual guy, get them in tan, if you’re more into suits, you should go with a version that’s kind of a balmoral, it’s just like an oxford but with the fur lining that keeps you warm.

Who is it for?

It’s for every man who likes warm feet and does not want to sacrifice style.

Who is it not for?

Winter boots are a high budget item and they are much harder to find so if you live in warmer climates or you’re never outside for longer than 5 minutes, you can skip them otherwise, I strongly suggest you invest in one of them.

No matter what boots you buy, one item that you should invest in is a shoe horn. If you go in without a shoe horn, you’ll damage the shoe and it’ll wear out much more quickly.

That being said, most boots would only come with black or brown shoelaces. While that works, it doesn’t give you much versatility. That’s why we offer more than a dozen different boot laces in different colors because with an investment of a few bucks, you can change the entire look of your shoe and your outfit. This comes particularly handy when you’re just starting out and you have enough money for one boot. if you invest in five or six different pairs of laces, it creates a different look and people may think you have a different boot even though it’s the same just with different shoelaces.

CONCLUSION

These are just five basic men’s boots that I think should be the first five every man should invest in. Once you have those, there are a lot more boots out there to experiment on. We’ll cover all of those in another video. So stay tuned!