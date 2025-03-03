Clothing

Classic Menswear in London: What Our Audience Wears

by Jack Collins

Comment

With a rich historical sartorial that continues to this day, England is home to many stylish people. When we were in town, we hosted a dinner and we also went to Goodwood Revival. Here are just a few of the classic style enthusiasts we met.

Table of Contents
  1. Jonas Froelich-Hiltner: Frankfurt, Germany
  2. Mike Lein: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  3. Luca Farullim: Florence, Italy
  4. Christiaan Kirkness: Riga, Latvia
  5. Julian Brett: Southsea, UK
  6. Antonio Jesus Barrenechea Pulache: Antwerp, Belgium
  7. Elliot: Georgia, USA
  8. What’s Your Favorite Look? Let Us Know!

Jonas Froelich-Hiltner: Frankfurt, Germany

Jonas exemplifies a refined approach to classic menswear with his made-to-measure brown suit. His ensemble reflects a deep appreciation for quality tailoring and structured silhouettes.

Jonas Froelich Hiltner walking through London in a brown made-to-measure suit
Jonas Froelich Hiltner from Germany wearing his signature brown made-to-measure suit

What Jonas Says About His Outfit

Close-up of Jonas Froelich Hiltner’s brown made-to-measure suit, featuring a white dress shirt, patterned tie, and pocket square

Shirt and Suit

“My suit is made to measure. It’s a heavier fabric—around 400 grams, I think—which is great because the weather was much colder than I expected. My shirt is made to measure as well from a large made-to-measure brand in Germany which has locations in all major cities.”

Close-up of Jonas Froelich Hiltner’s brown trousers with cuffed hems, grey socks, and dark brown tassel loafers

Shoes and Socks

“The shoes are Meermin, and I think the socks are just generic, I think. So, nothing special.”

Jonas showcasing his Mulani tie, an Italian-made accessory, tucked neatly into his tailored brown trousers

Tie

“The tie, it’s from a local store in Frankfurt. They get ties, or they procure ties from Italy and stitch their name on it. Well, I can, I can check. There it is—Mulani. And it’s a little bit long, so I have to stuff it into the trousers.”

Mike Lein: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mike’s attire seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, demonstrating a thoughtful approach to layering and texture. His use of traditional patterns and structured tailoring highlights his keen eye for menswear.

Mike Lein from Amsterdam walking through London in a vintage-inspired ensemble featuring a grey blazer, Fair Isle sweater, olive trousers, and a bow tie
Mike Lein from Amsterdam pairs a classic grey jacket with a vibrant Fair Isle sweater and olive trousers, finished with a bow tie and cap.

What Mike Says About His Outfit

“This is a jacket from Riverwoods, a pullover from Ralph Lauren, and pants from Scotland. I mean, it’s a lovely sort of winter fabric over here.

The shoes are from Magnanni. The pocket square—I got it from you guys, actually! The bow tie is from some store somewhere. My glasses are from Ace & Tate. They’re a bit modern, but I think they fit my style very well.”

Luca Farullim: Florence, Italy

Luca presents a distinguished take on classic menswear, merging Italian craftsmanship with British sartorial traditions.

Luca Farullin from Florence, Italy, walking through London in a classic menswear look featuring a green wool blazer, striped tie, and grey trousers
Luca’s choice of a textured blazer and tailored grey trousers brings a relaxed yet sophisticated menswear aesthetic.

What Luca Says About His Outfit

“I’m wearing a tweed jacket, which I bought last year simply because I liked it. It is unlined, and it just fits me very well. I have had this wool tie for many years—I bought it in Florence about ten years ago.

Close-up of Luca Farullin’s striped wool tie in green, black, and gold, paired with a blue-striped dress shirt and a tweed jacket
A closer look at Luca’s classic accessories: a wool tie with muted stripes, a Fort Belvedere pocket square, and a perfectly worn-in tweed jacket.

My belt, I bought more than 20 years ago from a very nice shop in Florence that sold custom-made suits that doesn’t exist anymore. The pants are classic grey—it’s my take on the English countryside look.

I’m wearing two-tone socks and English brogues, plus a nice Fort Belvedere pocket square, which I think is really, really wonderful. My shirt is just a simple striped one, and I like it a lot.

I have worn glasses since I was a kid, so I figured if I have to wear them, I might as well make them beautiful. These are Japanese glasses, imported by a friend of mine in Florence, and I always go to him when I need to upgrade them.

As for jewelry, I wear my wedding ring, a small bracelet here which is a very Florentine thing—at least for the Florentines of my generation—and my vintage Rolex, which I bought, I guess, more than 30 years ago with my first paycheck.”

Christiaan Kirkness: Riga, Latvia

British ensemble

What Christiaan Says About His Outfit

“I would say quintessentially British. I have lots of British style clothing and kilts, so a bit of Scottish, but, very British. I tried Italian once and I just do not like sprezzatura; doesn’t suit me.”

A close-up of a gentleman’s neckwear featuring a silk scarf with intricate clock and watch face prints, paired with a mechanical watch lapel pin on a navy blazer
A horology-inspired ascot and a watch movement pin bring a unique thematic touch to this sharp menswear look. Amazing!

Julian Brett: Southsea, UK

Julian takes a practical approach to classic menswear, curating a wardrobe of well-tailored, refined pieces. His mix of eBay finds and bespoke tailoring proves that great style is about fit and quality, not just labels.

Julian Brett from Southsea, UK, wearing a tailored Ralph Lauren Green Label jacket, bespoke wool twill trousers with turn-ups, a vintage Dunhill tie, a Charles Tyrwhitt shirt, and Joseph Cheaney shoes
Julian’s Ralph Lauren Green Label jacket, Charles Tyrwhitt shirt, and vintage Dunhill tie—an elegant combination of classic menswear staples.

What Julian Says About His Outfit

“My jacket comes straight from eBay. It’s a Ralph Lauren Green Label, tailored by my local tailor, who’s nipped it in everywhere for me. He’s also made me these bespoke trousers as well. So, that’s a sort of a wool twill with turn-ups and pleats.

My shoes are from Joseph Cheaney, bought on Jermyn Street, and the tie—again from eBay—is Dunhill. My shirt is from Charles Tyrwhitt, actually. I struggle with shirts, I suppose, because I have quite a wide back.

Julian Brett's silver watch

Accessories? Just my watch, which is Hamilton, some cufflinks, and my wedding ring.”

Antonio Jesus Barrenechea Pulache: Antwerp, Belgium

Antonio’s look is a blend of second-hand treasures and bespoke craftsmanship. His refined navy blazer, paisley pocket square, and well-fitted trousers create a sophisticated yet effortless aesthetic.

Antonio from Peru wearing a navy blazer with gold buttons, a white bespoke shirt from Vestificio in Milan, a Burberry tie, and cream bespoke trousers from Marco Serrato.
Antonio’s look is elevated by thoughtful details— a Burberry tie, a paisley pocket square, and suspenders—proving that timeless elegance is all about the details.

What Antonio Says About His Outfit

“Right now, I’m wearing a second-hand jacket that I found in a thrift store. A second-hand tie, also from Burberry, that I just happened to come across. A bespoke white shirt made by Vestificio in Milan.

Some suspenders—blue and red. A pocket square with small paisleys. Bespoke trousers from Marco Cerrato. Socks from Mes Chaussettes Rouges. And some chukka boots from TLB Mallorca.”

Elliot: Georgia, USA

Elliot’s attire embodies a traditional British countryside aesthetic. His Savile Row suit, hand-knit sweater, and vintage-inspired accessories showcase a deep appreciation for heritage style and meticulous craftsmanship.

Elliot's outfit attending Goodwood Revival
Elliot embraces a classic British countryside aesthetic with a green tweed jacket, layered over a V-neck sweater and paired with beige trousers and a brown fedora.

What Elliot Says About His Outfit

“I got this very light, subtle windowpane suit found at a festival for £65, and it came with a waistcoat. It’s from Savile Row. This jumper, my great-aunt made, all done by hand. And this pocket square, which of my grandma’s, kind of picks up the reddish-burgundy tones from the jumper.

The tie was a charity shop find—it has a micro-houndstooth pattern in blue and orange and kinda looks pink from a distance. It also matches the orange accents in the outfit.

Close-up of Elliot’s orange and blue micro-houndstooth patterned tie
Elliot’s micro-houndstooth tie in orange and blue adds a refined touch to his vintage-inspired outfit, complementing both the warm tones of his knitwear and the tweed jacket.

My chinos are from Double RL, and my shoes—honestly, I found them in a random store, and I’m not even sure where. The same goes for my hat—it’s from Denton Hats, I believe.”

What’s Your Favorite Look? Let Us Know!

All the gentlemen we met in London showcased an impressive range of classic menswear, each with their own unique approach to timeless style. From refined tailoring to vintage-inspired ensembles, their outfits reflected both personal taste and deep appreciation for classic menswear.

Which look resonated with you the most? Do you have a signature classic menswear piece that you always turn to? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Posted March 3, 2025 in , , ,

Reader Comments

  1. Hi I’m Elliot, the one you interviewed. Thank kindly you for filming me that day at goodwood. it was a once in a life time experience. look at me with my muddy brogues!

  2. In your email you have a photo of a group of guys walking down the street. For me only one of them really stood out yet he was not included in the video. He appears to be an asian guy wearing a very tailored navy jacket and taupe trousers. Why was this look not featured in your report if you’re showing in in a promo?

    1. Hi Myron, the simple fact is we ran out of time to interview everyone at the event. Although the video itself is only 8 minutes long, it took us an hour to film all those we did include. Our apologies to those we weren’t able to include, hopefully they’ll be able to join in the conversation either here or on YouTube to provide more details about what they wore.

  4. Thank you for a very interesting video. It’s really fun to see fellow Gazetteers coming together to share information and looks. I am especially grateful to see that so many looks came from vintage stores and eBay, purchased at reasonable prices. It proves that you can look like a million bucks on a budget.
    I just came back from a trip visiting my sister in Chicago, and my niece took me to a Salvation Army thrift store. I was able to buy a $2000 Zegna coat, a lambswool jacket that looked brand new, a summer linen jacket with tags still on it, three ties to go with them, a wool scarf, a straw hat for summer and a pair of Ted Baker Derby shoes, all for the grand total of $150.
    I hope to make your next rendezvous. When do you plan to issue official GG membership cards?

