Classic Menswear in London: What Our Audience Wears

With a rich historical sartorial that continues to this day, England is home to many stylish people. When we were in town, we hosted a dinner and we also went to Goodwood Revival. Here are just a few of the classic style enthusiasts we met.

Jonas Froelich-Hiltner: Frankfurt, Germany

Jonas exemplifies a refined approach to classic menswear with his made-to-measure brown suit. His ensemble reflects a deep appreciation for quality tailoring and structured silhouettes.

Jonas Froelich Hiltner from Germany wearing his signature brown made-to-measure suit

What Jonas Says About His Outfit

Shirt and Suit “My suit is made to measure. It’s a heavier fabric—around 400 grams, I think—which is great because the weather was much colder than I expected. My shirt is made to measure as well from a large made-to-measure brand in Germany which has locations in all major cities.” Shoes and Socks “The shoes are Meermin, and I think the socks are just generic, I think. So, nothing special.” Tie “The tie, it’s from a local store in Frankfurt. They get ties, or they procure ties from Italy and stitch their name on it. Well, I can, I can check. There it is—Mulani. And it’s a little bit long, so I have to stuff it into the trousers.”

Mike Lein: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mike’s attire seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, demonstrating a thoughtful approach to layering and texture. His use of traditional patterns and structured tailoring highlights his keen eye for menswear.

Mike Lein from Amsterdam pairs a classic grey jacket with a vibrant Fair Isle sweater and olive trousers, finished with a bow tie and cap.

What Mike Says About His Outfit

“This is a jacket from Riverwoods, a pullover from Ralph Lauren, and pants from Scotland. I mean, it’s a lovely sort of winter fabric over here.

The shoes are from Magnanni. The pocket square—I got it from you guys, actually! The bow tie is from some store somewhere. My glasses are from Ace & Tate. They’re a bit modern, but I think they fit my style very well.”

Luca Farullim: Florence, Italy

Luca presents a distinguished take on classic menswear, merging Italian craftsmanship with British sartorial traditions.

Luca’s choice of a textured blazer and tailored grey trousers brings a relaxed yet sophisticated menswear aesthetic.

What Luca Says About His Outfit

“I’m wearing a tweed jacket, which I bought last year simply because I liked it. It is unlined, and it just fits me very well. I have had this wool tie for many years—I bought it in Florence about ten years ago.

A closer look at Luca’s classic accessories: a wool tie with muted stripes, a Fort Belvedere pocket square, and a perfectly worn-in tweed jacket.

My belt, I bought more than 20 years ago from a very nice shop in Florence that sold custom-made suits that doesn’t exist anymore. The pants are classic grey—it’s my take on the English countryside look.

I’m wearing two-tone socks and English brogues, plus a nice Fort Belvedere pocket square, which I think is really, really wonderful. My shirt is just a simple striped one, and I like it a lot.

I have worn glasses since I was a kid, so I figured if I have to wear them, I might as well make them beautiful. These are Japanese glasses, imported by a friend of mine in Florence, and I always go to him when I need to upgrade them.

As for jewelry, I wear my wedding ring, a small bracelet here which is a very Florentine thing—at least for the Florentines of my generation—and my vintage Rolex, which I bought, I guess, more than 30 years ago with my first paycheck.”

Christiaan Kirkness: Riga, Latvia

What Christiaan Says About His Outfit

“I would say quintessentially British. I have lots of British style clothing and kilts, so a bit of Scottish, but, very British. I tried Italian once and I just do not like sprezzatura; doesn’t suit me.”

A horology-inspired ascot and a watch movement pin bring a unique thematic touch to this sharp menswear look. Amazing!

Julian Brett: Southsea, UK

Julian takes a practical approach to classic menswear, curating a wardrobe of well-tailored, refined pieces. His mix of eBay finds and bespoke tailoring proves that great style is about fit and quality, not just labels.

Julian’s Ralph Lauren Green Label jacket, Charles Tyrwhitt shirt, and vintage Dunhill tie—an elegant combination of classic menswear staples.

What Julian Says About His Outfit

“My jacket comes straight from eBay. It’s a Ralph Lauren Green Label, tailored by my local tailor, who’s nipped it in everywhere for me. He’s also made me these bespoke trousers as well. So, that’s a sort of a wool twill with turn-ups and pleats.

My shoes are from Joseph Cheaney, bought on Jermyn Street, and the tie—again from eBay—is Dunhill. My shirt is from Charles Tyrwhitt, actually. I struggle with shirts, I suppose, because I have quite a wide back.

Accessories? Just my watch, which is Hamilton, some cufflinks, and my wedding ring.”

Antonio Jesus Barrenechea Pulache: Antwerp, Belgium

Antonio’s look is a blend of second-hand treasures and bespoke craftsmanship. His refined navy blazer, paisley pocket square, and well-fitted trousers create a sophisticated yet effortless aesthetic.

Antonio’s look is elevated by thoughtful details— a Burberry tie, a paisley pocket square, and suspenders—proving that timeless elegance is all about the details.

What Antonio Says About His Outfit

“Right now, I’m wearing a second-hand jacket that I found in a thrift store. A second-hand tie, also from Burberry, that I just happened to come across. A bespoke white shirt made by Vestificio in Milan.

Some suspenders—blue and red. A pocket square with small paisleys. Bespoke trousers from Marco Cerrato. Socks from Mes Chaussettes Rouges. And some chukka boots from TLB Mallorca.”

Elliot: Georgia, USA

Elliot’s attire embodies a traditional British countryside aesthetic. His Savile Row suit, hand-knit sweater, and vintage-inspired accessories showcase a deep appreciation for heritage style and meticulous craftsmanship.

Elliot embraces a classic British countryside aesthetic with a green tweed jacket, layered over a V-neck sweater and paired with beige trousers and a brown fedora.

What Elliot Says About His Outfit

“I got this very light, subtle windowpane suit found at a festival for £65, and it came with a waistcoat. It’s from Savile Row. This jumper, my great-aunt made, all done by hand. And this pocket square, which of my grandma’s, kind of picks up the reddish-burgundy tones from the jumper.

The tie was a charity shop find—it has a micro-houndstooth pattern in blue and orange and kinda looks pink from a distance. It also matches the orange accents in the outfit.

Elliot’s micro-houndstooth tie in orange and blue adds a refined touch to his vintage-inspired outfit, complementing both the warm tones of his knitwear and the tweed jacket.

My chinos are from Double RL, and my shoes—honestly, I found them in a random store, and I’m not even sure where. The same goes for my hat—it’s from Denton Hats, I believe.”

All the gentlemen we met in London showcased an impressive range of classic menswear, each with their own unique approach to timeless style. From refined tailoring to vintage-inspired ensembles, their outfits reflected both personal taste and deep appreciation for classic menswear.

Which look resonated with you the most? Do you have a signature classic menswear piece that you always turn to? Share your thoughts in the comments below!