Why Did Men Stop Wearing High-Rise Pants & Trousers?

For most of history, men’s trousers sat at the natural waist. And even though high-rise trousers offer a flattering fit, comfort, and a refined silhouette, they have largely faded from mainstream fashion. Today, low- and mid-rise trousers dominate menswear. What caused the shift?

Let’s explore why.

Why Were High-Rise Trousers Popular Back Then?

During the Golden Age of Menswear (1920s–1950s), nearly all men’s trousers featured a high rise. They were favored for several reasons:

They complement a wider range of body types compared to low-rise options. They provide greater comfort, especially when worn with suspenders, as they remain in place regardless of movement. Their superior drape enhances the overall appearance of an outfit, creating a timeless and elegant silhouette.

Despite these benefits, cultural and historical factors led to their decline after World War II. But why did they fall out of favor? Let’s examine the eight key reasons.

8 Reasons Why High Waisted Pants Went Out of Style

1. World War II Fabric Shortages Made Slimmer Pants the Norm

World War II brought widespread fabric rationing, forcing designers to simplify clothing. High-rise trousers, with their fuller cuts, used more material, so slimmer, lower-rise styles became the practical choice. Once men adopted this new style, many never returned to high-rise trousers.

Material shortages during WWII led to lower-rise, fabric-efficient trousers.

However, the post-war years also saw an explosion of extravagant styles, including Victory Suits—featuring double-breasted jackets, wide lapels, broad ties, extra padding, and exaggerated high-rise trousers.

Great examples of these ultra-wide details can be seen in One Way Street (1950) starring James Mason. But like most fads, this excessive look faded quickly, reinforcing the shift toward mid-rise trousers as the new standard.

2. High-Waisted Pants Didn’t Work with Bold Shirts

Before the 1930s, exposing one’s dress shirt in public was considered improper—almost comparable to walking around in underwear today. Men covered their shirts with waistcoats, kept their jackets buttoned, and wore high-rise trousers that ensured minimal shirt exposure.

Bold, patterned shirts gained popularity in the mid-2oth century, shifting menswear trends.

However, as styles changed and shirts became more colorful and patterned, men started wearing them without jackets. Sport shirts, designed to be worn without jackets, inspired bold new designs.

Colorful & Affordable Dress shirts With improved manufacturing after WWII, men gained access to an array of dynamic, affordable dress shirts.

Since high-rise trousers covered too much of the shirt, they were increasingly rejected in favor of lower-rise styles.

3. Fitness Culture Encouraged Men to Show Off Their Physique

The 1950s sparked a fitness craze, with icons like Charles Atlas encouraging men to sculpt their bodies. A toned midsection became something to flaunt (i.e, “six pack abs”), and lower-rise trousers complemented this by revealing more of the torso.

Athletics boomed in the middle of the 20th century and encouraged men to showcase their physiques, leading to a preference for lower-rise trousers over high-waisted styles.

With gym culture booming, men wanted to highlight their physiques, and low-rise trousers became associated with a more athletic and modern appearance. As a result, lower-rise trousers became the go-to choice for men seeking a sleeker, body-conscious look.

4. Slimmer Jackets Made High-Waisted Pants Look Awkward

As athleticism influenced clothing styles, jacket cuts also changed:

Skinnier lapels

Tighter cuts

Shorter skirts with open quarters

Raised button stances (for tall, slender appearance)

High-rise trousers, with their higher waistlines, didn’t always pair well with these sleeker jackets. The extra fabric at the natural waist could bulge beneath slim-cut suit jackets, creating an awkward “hammer pants” (pants with excess fabric at the waist, resembling MC Hammer’s iconic style) effect that disrupted the outfit’s proportional harmony.

This blue jacket and Hammer pants were worn by the rapper and dancer MC Hammer in the 1988 music video for his song “They Put Me in the Mix.”

This imbalance in proportions made high-waisted trousers appear outdated and less compatible with evolving menswear trends.

5. Suspenders Fell Out of Style as Belts Became Popular

During the same period, belts overtook suspenders as the preferred trouser-retention method. While suspenders work best with high-rise trousers, they are less comfortable with lower-rise styles—where they can dig into the shoulders and wrinkle the shirt front.

Belts, on the other hand, paired naturally with lower-rise trousers, reinforcing their popularity. Additionally, younger men wanted to differentiate themselves from their fathers and grandfathers’ “old school vibe”, and belts helped signal a more modern, youthful look.

6. Casual Styles (Jeans, Chinos, Shorts) Took Over

By the 1960s, cultural shifts led to a general casualization of menswear. Jeans, chinos, and shorts became everyday staples, and casual trousers—originally designed for sports—suited for movement, align with the shift toward informal dressing.

Jeans Chinos Shorts

As men became accustomed to wearing lower-rise casual trousers, this preference extended to dress trousers. Wearing high-rise trousers without a jacket could also create “frog legs” (legs looking disproportionately long due to a high waist), an unflattering look where the elevated waistline exaggerated leg length.

With casual fashion dominating, men moved away from traditional tailoring, paving the way for brands to market lower-rise trousers as the new standard.

7. Fast Fashion and Marketing Reinforced the Low-Rise Trend

Fashion evolves in cycles, and manufacturers benefited from encouraging trends that required men to buy new wardrobes. Lower-rise trousers became the economical choice, using less fabric and requiring simpler tailoring.

As these styles gained traction, marketing campaigns reinforced the idea that lower-rise trousers were the future of menswear—encouraging men to replace their high-waisted pants even if they were still perfectly wearable.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of central heating led to a demand for lighter-weight fabrics. However, these materials draped poorly compared to the heavier fabrics of vintage high-rise trousers.

While Gurkha trousers and linen slacks can work well in a high-rise style, achieving proper drape requires more tailoring expertise—something fast fashion was not designed to accommodate.

The timeless design for Gurkha trousers.

8. Pop Culture and Fashion Trends Made High-Waisted Pants Uncool

The 1960s Mod Movement deliberately moved away from the fuller silhouettes of the ‘40s and ‘50s. By the ‘70s and ‘80s, high-rise trousers were associated with old-fashioned figures and nerdy, unfashionable individuals.

As illustrated in modern TV shows like Mad Men, slimmer, lower-rise suits were in style during the early 1960s. Even the 1980s resurgence of high-rise trousers—seen in Power Suits—was short-lived, as they were later dismissed as yuppie clothes rather than a serious style alternative.

Mad Men Suits & Men’s Clothes [Image credit: IMDB]

With this, the high-rise trousers were cast as relics of the past, while lower-rise style—like bell-bottoms and boot cuts—embodied the bold, forward-looking spirit of the era. The cultural upheaval of the time reinforced this divide, leading to the ultimate decline of the men’s high rise trousers.

How Can You Style High-Waisted Pants Today?

For those looking to incorporate high-rise trousers into their wardrobe, consider how they can enhance your proportions and create a timeless look. Now, I find that a contrasting belt on any type of trouser, but particularly a high-rise trouser, can look very attractive because it visually separates the upper part from the lower part. But as always, you have to work with what you have.

For example, I’m 6’1″ or 185 centimeters tall. However, my inseam is just about 31 inches. That means I have a long torso and relatively short legs. So for me, a high-rise pair of trousers in a full cut that accommodates my big bum and my big thighs is the perfect solution. It may not be the case if you have super long legs and a short torso.

Are High-Rise Trousers Back in Style?

While they are no longer the standard in menswear, high-rise trousers have seen a resurgence among classic style enthusiasts. Their comfort, drape, and refined silhouette make them a favorite among those who appreciate timeless fashion.

High-rise trousers are making a comeback among classic style enthusiasts who appreciate their comfort, drape, and timeless elegance.

So, where can you buy men’s high waisted trousers?

At Fort Belvedere, we have reintroduced high-rise trousers in modern cuts that cater to various body types, ensuring that well-fitting trousers remain accessible. Whether high-rise trousers will return to mainstream fashion remains to be seen, but their enduring appeal among sartorially inclined men suggests they won’t disappear anytime soon.

What do you think? Should we make a video on The Rise, Fall, and Rise Again of High-Rise Trousers? Let us know in the comments!