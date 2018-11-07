Low vs. Mid Vs. High Rise Pants: Choosing Your Best Fit
Like lapel width, the rise on a pair of pants is one of those things that go in and out, or rather, up and down, over the decades. But what exactly is it?
When you buy a pair of pants, do you look for the rise? If you are new to the finer points of men’s garments, the rise may not be your first consideration. So, in this article, let’s hike up our pants and address what trouser rise means and what sort of rise is best for you.
What is Trouser Rise?
Trouser rise is measured as the distance from the front waistband between the legs to the back waistband. This may be generically referred to as the “crotch.” Low rise pants have a smaller measurement and sit lower on the torso while higher rise pants have a higher measurement and sit higher on the torso.
This may be in the range from 7-13 inches depending on the size of the pants (smaller sizes have lower rise height). The waistband of low-rise pants rests at the hip bones, mid-rise between the navel and hip, and high rise at the natural waistline (close to the belly button or directly on it).
To remember this easily, keep in mind the two reference points of hips (low rise) vs. belly button (high rise). Rise height matters because the amount of fabric in this area dictates how long your legs and your torso are perceived to be. A higher rise makes your legs look longer, while a low rise elongates your upper body. As we’ll discuss later, this will factor in what sort of pants rise you choose.
Pants Rise and Fashion
As mentioned in our introduction, pants rise is heavily impacted by fashion. High-rise also referred to as “long-rise” or “high-waisted,” pants have had a bad reputation for several decades because they are associated with either out-of-touch granddads or young nerds with their pants hiked up to their chests.
High-rise trousers are colloquially referred to as “old man pants” and were worn by the likes of Steve Urkel on Family Matters and Martin Short’s character Ed Grimley on Saturday Night Live. Of course, these are either intended for comedic effect or illustrate simply that the majority of people don’t think about how to dress well.
Some older men may recall that “back in the day,” high-rise trousers were the standard, and this is true. If you look at illustrations in Apparel Arts or vintage advertisements, you’ll see high-rise trousers, also with wider legs, so quite the opposite of the skinny and low fits promoted in today’s fashions.
The changeover to a lower rise is only a recent development. Ironically, along with a move to casualization, lower-rise pants are at the opposite extreme on the continuum, sometimes lying below the hip bones, or in the case of streetwear down toward the buttocks.
As with most things in life, it’s best to avoid the extremes. If you choose a mid-height rise, you can be assured that what you wear from the waist down will have enduring value. However, the middle of the pack can be boring too, so there are other factors to consider.
What Rise Should You Choose?
Consider Your Body Type
The first consideration in choosing trouser rise is your body proportions. Because there’s more fabric in the rise of high-waisted pants, they create the impression that your lower body, and especially your legs, are longer. On the other hand, low-rise pants make your upper body appear longer because your pants only start at your hips.
So, if you have a long upper body, high-rise pants will counterbalance that and make you look more proportional. On the other hand, if you are short waisted, a lower rise should be your choice to make your upper body appear longer. Of course, if you wear a suit jacket or sport coat and keep it buttoned when you walk around, these differences will matter less.
Similar to pleats, a high rise can make your more comfortable if you carry weight in your abdomen. Often high-rise pants will also be pleated. As a side benefit, a higher waistline also helps disguise your belly.
If you wear low-rise pants, even some holiday overindulgence at the dinner table will give you an overhang or muffin top above your waistband. This makes the tucked-in bottom of your shirt look sloppy in turn, and if you wear a knitted sweater or vest, this in combination with lower-rise trousers will visually emphasize your gut.
Higher-rise pants are therefore more flattering under these several conditions. When sizing, be aware that if your waist measurement is a certain size but you have a belly, you may need to have high-rise pants let out at the waist because it sits up where your stomach is and not at your hips.
The shape of your body also tends to change with your number of years, and pants rise is also a part of dressing appropriately to your age. While younger men have a wider range of possibilities when considering rise, an older man wearing low-rise pants risks looking like he is trying to recapture his lost youth. However, for younger men too, low rise will maintain a perception of youthfulness, but a strong motive for wearing tailoring and classic menswear is to avoid dressing like a boy.
Usually, this means not wearing flip-flops, a t-shirt and a backward baseball cap as your day-to-day outfit, but to be perfectly frank, a moderately high waist gives you a more mature appearance than pants that hang off your hips.
Check How the Pants Fit
Your decision then goes to which is more comfortable for you. When you try on a pair of pants, if the waistband is level and you feel like the crotch is bunching up or confining you, you may need a higher rise. On the other hand, if it looks like there’s excess fabric in the rise and the material is hanging down, you need a lower rise. On the internet, you can find some old tailor’s formulas for calculating the optimal rise for you based on taking your usual pants waist size, dividing by 52 and then multiplying by 18. So, if you have a 34 waist, you would calculate 34/52 x 18, giving you a rise of 11.8.” This seems about right, but try the formula for yourself.
Consider the Aesthetics of Your Look
Other aesthetic considerations come into play when choosing rise height. Note as well that high rise trousers usually will help keep your shirt tucked in as a whole simply because the shirt has a long way to rise out above the waistband. With lower-rise pants, simply moving around, bending and getting up will force you to re-tuck your shirt throughout the day.
Keep in mind that because your waistband is higher your tie will either have to be quite short to keep it just touching your waistband. Though the image of Oliver Hardy has some comic intent, such short ties were more common with the high-rise trousers of the time. Otherwise, you’d need to tuck your tie into your waistband or wear it sprezzatura style with the blades hanging below the waistband. The trick to pulling this off is to make it obvious that it is intentional.
If you like looking fashionable and contemporary, a low rise–in a slim fit, along with a fitted suit jacket or blazer–will be your choice. However, if you prefer a traditional, even vintage, look, opt for a higher rise. That’s the way men during the Golden Age of menswear wore them, and they knew what they were doing in creating a clean, uninterrupted transition from the jacket to the pants.
There should never be a small triangle of shirt showing below the buttoning point of your jacket when you have it closed as this disrupts the flow of your look. If your trouser rise is too low, that bit of shirt will certainly be visible where the quarters (front skirt) of your jacket begin to separate. You can disguise this gap with your tie, which is a little better though technically still incorrect form, but the best solution is a higher waistline; some mid-rise pants will be high enough.
Gents from the first half of the 20th century also knew high-waisted pants look best if you are wearing a suit jacket, blazer or sport coat, especially closed. If you open your jacket, high-waisted pants risk making your chest look concave or sunken and also shortens your torso. Even the Swedish sartorial icon Andreas Weinås looks better with his jacket closed when wearing high-rise trousers.
Where to Buy Mid- and High-Rise Trousers
So, ultimately, in most cases, it’s better to go with a mid- to high rise. That’s why many gents who try a higher rise say they’ll never go back to something lower. We certainly would welcome a return of popularity for the more traditional high rise on dress pants!
High Rise Pants are Rarely Available Off the Rack
In fact, it’s virtually impossible. The trend for lower rise pants, despite the fact that they are flattering for so few, means you’re less likely to find high-rise pants because they won’t appeal to a broad clientele. One possibility is to try small menswear boutiques and haberdashers. Berg & Berg, for example, only sell higher rise trousers, but the selection is fairly small.
Mid-Rise Pants, However, Are Much Easier to Find (Just Avoid Fast Fashion)
On the other hand, it’s much easier to find mid-rise pants from brands that lean classic, such as Ralph Lauren. They list the height of the rise in the “details” section of their product listings. Many of their OTR models are mid-rise, even though they aren’t advertised as such. In general, pleated pants require a higher rise to drape properly, so that feature is an indication the rise might be higher than average.
Avoid fast fashion brands entirely; they are simply too trend focused to offer mid- or high-rise pants.
Order High Rise Pants Bespoke or MTR
A better option, though often more expensive, is to go bespoke or made to measure. Luxire is a name that often comes up when discussing custom trousers. They’ll copy a pair of pants with a rise height you like in any fabric they stock, and they have a lot. The quality is not the highest, but the fits are good.
Buy Pants Large and Tailor Them to Fit
Ethan Wong of Street x Sprezza presents interesting advice for how to get around this shortcoming. He recommends buying pants 1-2 sizes larger than you normally wear and getting the legs tapered and the waist taken in. Bigger sizes will have longer rises by default, and you can will have a larger selection to choose from if you think outside the box this way.
Conclusion
Although many men don’t think much about the rise when buying a pair of pants, those who are true sartorialists understand that it has a tremendous impact on how the trousers fit, how they look and how they feel. Though the current trend is toward lower rises, a medium to high rise usually has more benefits in terms of appearance and comfort. The choice ultimately depends on your body shape and personal taste. So, what sort of rise do you prefer?
Great article….. will be trying the buy 2 sizes larger and having them taken in to get the high waist look… many thanks
Nice article.
However, I just wanted to say that high-rise pants are making a comeback, and can be found pretty easily if you look into creator/sartorial labels. In France, Officine Générale, Editions MR & Pini Parma all offer high-rise pleated pants, for example.
Cheers, Chris
Thanks for sharing!
Personally, I prefer mid to high rise on my pants, since they cover my waist and make me a bit taller. Also, I wear suspenders a lot so low rise pants just feel very uncomfortable in them.
High rise pants are the way to go. No more skinny hip-huggers. I only get high rise, since I believe a man’s trousers should sit at his waist and hang from his shoulders.
I’ve always felt most comfortable when my belt covered my naval.
What about jeans? How will it look if worn mid- or high rise? Is it possible to wear mid rise? I personally can never wear anything unless ita mid rise. Would the idea of buying 2 size larger and then tailoring it work for jeans?
Ramy, I understand your question concerns fashion. However, as a horseman I can tell you that no competent rider would wear anything but mid-rise jeans. A rise lower or higher would cause great discomfort, which in turn can affect safety and performance. I never thought about this before, as most if not all real riding jeans (Slim-fit Wranglers, in my case) are mid-rise. I believe mid-rise presents the best appearance as well.
Terry, yeah I totally agree with you mid rise is a safe place to choose. I personally nver wear jeans for the reason that most if them arw low rise. When I look to my mates ita wired how it looks especially from the back, I wonder how do they tolerate it.
Lucky iam, I have one Jeans that can be worn mid rise, but its light now iam looking for a darker ones, I will see, if didn’t find mid rise I may try the idea of buying 2 size bigger and tailoring it.
Same goes for motorcycles.
I’ve found it quite humorous that some older men may try to wear their trous in the lower end of the spectrum, so they can delude themselves as to their actual waist measurement. One such of my acquaintance, was claiming a 36″ waist when his pants were so low down he could have used his balls as a belt buckle. Both in apartments and pants crotches, High Rise is the way to go if you like classic style…IMHO.
1) isn’t it simply a question of whether one wants to look like a gentleman or a gigolo?
2) Isn’t rise simply the difference between the outer leg measurement and the inseam measurement?
Thank you Christopher, another great article. I, also, am disappointed by the scarcity of anything other than low-rise trousers these days. Although I doubt any of us would want to copy the look in Clark Gable’s photo. The combination of high-rise pants and high buttoning point on his jacket looks terrible!
Paul Beach, you sir do not know style. The 1930’s were the high point of men’s fashion. Everything looked great on a gentleman who knew how to dress and dressed well they did. All of Hollywood’s male stars would dress to the ninths. Today young men dress like trash, no elagance, or style. Their clothes don’t fit right. When I see young men dressed in tight suits I just cringe.
Very good information Having a long torso and short legs and researching what pant type would look best is what led me to this article. Very helpful and also agree that RL otr delivers higher waists than most. And I now know why I find them so well fitting and flattering. Thanks.
Great article – informative and well written (good editing). Especially providing the old tailor’s formula for the proper rise – spot on. However I have fitted many older guys with low rise jeans whenever there is a protruding belly. The jeans sit on the hips on the side of the waist but need go under the belly in the front. Therefore low rise jeans seeem to be provide a more comfortable fit in the waist and thru the crotch for these guys. I also find that the low rise jeans help the back side if there is a flat derrière.
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Golden Ratio, a.k.a. “Divine Proportion” is aesthetically pleasing, and is why The Golden Age of Men’s Fashion was The Golden Age of Men’s Fashion (1930’s). The Houndstooth Kid previously made the connection with his “Back to the Basics: Proportionality” post and “The Curse of the Low-Rise Pants” post. Thank you Dr. Lee for sharing your thoughts. You have to give it to Raft and Gable…doubt there are two better champions proving the masculinity of the long rise trouser.