Secrets To Keep Your Shirt Tucked In All Day

Apart from socks that slide down, having a dress shirt that comes untucked constantly is one of the most annoying things in menswear. Today, we reveal the most important aspect of keeping a shirt tucked in all day.

You don’t want to tuck in your shirt 4 times a day at the office or even worse, having your shirt coming untucked during a meeting.

Some people come up with interesting techniques such as the military tuck which actually just helps to prevent the look of too much excess fabric on the sides if you get a shirt that is too wide. Or you can have the underwear tuck but ultimately, it’s not going to help you because the cause is actually a different one.

No, I’m not talking about shirt garters / shirt stays, you’ve watched different videos, you’ve probably seen them, little garters that are connected to your socks and they basically pull down your shirt when you move it up but ultimately, it’s just trying to fix the results of something, it does not go to the root cause.

Let’s compare the shirt getting untucked to a dripping faucet. You can either just put a little bucket underneath of it, or you can turn off the water of the main line every time you want to use it, or you can simply fix the faucet so it doesn’t drip anymore.Using sock and shirt garters or tucking in your shirt a certain way is the equivalent of putting a bucket underneath the dripping faucet.

The biggest secret to getting a shirt that stays tucked in all day is to have a shirt that fits you properly. More specifically, you have to look at the following things.

1. Get Long Shirt Tails

Dress shirts are traditionally longer in the back and in the front but shorter on the sides so there’s not too much excess fabric. I suggest that the rear of your shirt covers your bum and has a same length on the front, that way, it won’t become untucked no matter if you wear your pants or your trousers on your natural waistline or lower on your hips.

2. Small Tight Armholes

The proper fit of an armhole is relatively tight; that means there’s not much excess fabric around your armpit and your shoulders. It fits very close. Now, most people think, when something is smaller, it is less comfortable, but in this case, it’s the opposite.

When I have a small armhole and I move up my shirt, the bottom part doesn’t move because nothing pulls on it. Let’s assume my armhole is slightly bigger, now the minute I pull up my arm, everything is pulled up and becomes untucked. The second I go down again, I have excess fabric being undone above my waistband.

Basically, whenever you buy a dress shirt, you should try it on and make sure that the armholes are as small as possible while still being comfortable. So if you have shirt and sock garters, they may pull the shirt back in but it’s not always perfect because once it has been pulled out, something may get caught and you can’t pull it right back in. Also if you have a thinner fabric, it shows in your pants. Let’s assume you’re on a date and you get to the crucial part and you have to take off something as ridiculous as your sock shirt garters; not only is that really unattractive but it may also kill the mood.

On the other hand, if you have a small armhole, you can move around, you can wave for a cab, you can say hi, you can shake hands, you can sit down, and your shirt will be tucked in all day and you won’t have to worry about it. Now of course, if you go climbing in a dress shirt, or if you workout, it will come untucked eventually but dress shirts are not meant for these kinds of activities and if you want to do something physical, get a t-shirt that’s flexible or a polo shirt.

3. Sleeves That Have Enough Room

Right now, it’s very popular to have slim sleeves and that’s okay but you should always make sure to have a little bit of fabric in the top part around your biceps because the minute you move forward or up, you need that extra room so your shirt does not come untucked. If it’s super tight, you are more likely to pull out your shirt by moving your arms around. If your shirt body is wider or slimmer, will it have a huge impact on the fact where it comes untucked or not? If it’s super wide, it may come untucked a little easier and you’ll also have more fabric hanging around in the first place. So if you don’t like your shirts coming untucked, try to get a trimmer fit that is based on your body. Avoid something that’s overly tight or you’ll get x-wrinkles because that’s unflattering as well.

For classic evening shirts, back in the day, men wore a bib insert that was either starched or Marcella. They were quite stiff and so when people would sit or dance, they needed a little latch on the shirt that was able to be buttoned into the pants and that way, it would not move at all, all night. Unlike shirt garters, you can easily undo that very quickly, you don’t notice it and it really serves the proper purpose of not having your shirt come undone or move around because it’s connected to the pants. Again, for regular dress shirts, this is not necessary but it’s something specifically designed for evening shirts.

If you have a body that’s symmetrical or if you have issues with getting your shirt untucked, I suggest you invest in a custom shirt because you can really make sure that you get a tight armhole, that you can get a fitted shirt and you get the extra amount in your sleeve that is not too wide and that way, you’ll have a shirt that looks good on you, that flatters you, and won’t come untucked.

