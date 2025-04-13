When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

During our trip to London, Raphael visited Arterton London, a premier destination for high-quality men’s accessories housed in an innovative, meticulously curated showroom. In an exclusive interview, he speaks with William Wong, Director at Arterton, about the brand’s passion for craftsmanship and its dedication to creating heirloom-quality products.

This store tour offers an in-depth look at how Arterton’s modern approach elevates classic style while staying true to its timeless roots.

Arterton London: A Modern Destination for Timeless Menswear Accessories

Raphael’s Gets the Inside Scoop!

As Raphael tours the Arterton London storefront, William Wong reveals how the brand seamlessly merges heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design. Their curated materials, collaboration with skilled artisans, and meticulous attention to fine construction details set Arterton’s products apart from mass-market options.

Why This Arterton London Store Tour Deserves Your Attention

This tour provides deep insights into what makes Arterton products stand out in a saturated marketplace. You’ll learn how carefully sourced materials, time-honored production methods, and innovative design solutions create products that stand apart in today’s market.

For anyone curious about building a refined wardrobe with accent pieces that truly last, William Wong’s expertise and Raphael’s inquisitive approach make for an engaging and informative experience.

Highlights from this Video 1 “What I like about this is that you are not trying to be just another shop—you’re actually creating a space for community." 0:43 Learn how blending a retail space with a dedicated lounge fosters genuine connections among style enthusiasts. 2 “This is a wajima hanger, hand carved from a single block of wood and then painted using sea shells of particular hues…" 4:43 See the attention to detail that distinguishes premium, handcrafted accessories. 3 “I think this is the most beautiful trouser hanger on the market right now. It supports your garment perfectly without creasing" 10:29 Discover innovative design that protects your wardrobe and preserves garment integrity. 4 “Our new briefcase features a secret pass-through slot, allowing you to carry an umbrella without the hassle of an extra bag.” 16:45 Discover how clever design solves everyday challenges, making luxury accessories more practical. 5 "Overall, I like this kind of almond shape…" 23:10 See how this distinctive almond-shaped design not only enhances the visual appeal but also improves the overall comfort and fit of the footwear.

“The worst thing you can do for a quality garment is to hang it on a thin hanger.” William Wong, Director at Arterton

Ask the Expert What sets Arterton’s accessories apart from mass-market offerings? William Wong explains that Arterton’s focus on premium materials, time-honored production techniques, and innovative design ensures each piece is built to last, making them true heirloom-quality investments. Are premium men’s accessories really worth the investment? Absolutely. Quality materials and construction last significantly longer and create a polished look that stands out compared to cheaper, mass-produced goods. How do I incorporate Arterton’s pieces into my existing wardrobe? Start small by adding a refined umbrella or watch strap that complements your day-to-day attire. These accessories blend seamlessly with both casual and formal looks. Why invest in heirloom-quality accessories over fast fashion alternatives? Arterton believes that well-crafted pieces offer enduring style and value, transcending fleeting trends while allowing you to build a wardrobe that tells your unique story.

