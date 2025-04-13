Clothing

Arterton London Store Tour

by Sven Raphael Schneider

During our trip to London, Raphael visited Arterton London, a premier destination for high-quality men’s accessories housed in an innovative, meticulously curated showroom. In an exclusive interview, he speaks with William Wong, Director at Arterton, about the brand’s passion for craftsmanship and its dedication to creating heirloom-quality products.

This store tour offers an in-depth look at how Arterton’s modern approach elevates classic style while staying true to its timeless roots.

Table of Contents
  1. Arterton London: A Modern Destination for Timeless Menswear Accessories
  2. Highlights from this Video
  3. What We Were Wearing
  4. What to Watch Next
YouTube video

Arterton London: A Modern Destination for Timeless Menswear Accessories

Raphael’s Gets the Inside Scoop!

As Raphael tours the Arterton London storefront, William Wong reveals how the brand seamlessly merges heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design. Their curated materials, collaboration with skilled artisans, and meticulous attention to fine construction details set Arterton’s products apart from mass-market options.

Gift Shopping at Bentleys Antiques

find gems here!

Why This Arterton London Store Tour Deserves Your Attention

This tour provides deep insights into what makes Arterton products stand out in a saturated marketplace. You’ll learn how carefully sourced materials, time-honored production methods, and innovative design solutions create products that stand apart in today’s market.

For anyone curious about building a refined wardrobe with accent pieces that truly last, William Wong’s expertise and Raphael’s inquisitive approach make for an engaging and informative experience.

Highlights from this Video

1
Raphael on what he like about Arterton Store

“What I like about this is that you are not trying to be just another shop—you’re actually creating a space for community."

0:43

Learn how blending a retail space with a dedicated lounge fosters genuine connections among style enthusiasts.

2
Wood used in creating a wajima hanger in Arterton London

“This is a wajima hanger, hand carved from a single block of wood and then painted using sea shells of particular hues…"

4:43

See the attention to detail that distinguishes premium, handcrafted accessories.

3
Raphael holding a beautifully made hanger made by Arterton

“I think this is the most beautiful trouser hanger on the market right now. It supports your garment perfectly without creasing"

10:29

Discover innovative design that protects your wardrobe and preserves garment integrity.

4
Raphael and William checking the new briefcase with an umbrella slot

“Our new briefcase features a secret pass-through slot, allowing you to carry an umbrella without the hassle of an extra bag.”

16:45

Discover how clever design solves everyday challenges, making luxury accessories more practical.

5
Raphael discussing what he love about the boots

"Overall, I like this kind of almond shape…"

23:10

See how this distinctive almond-shaped design not only enhances the visual appeal but also improves the overall comfort and fit of the footwear.

William Wong, Director of Arterton

“The worst thing you can do for a quality garment is to hang it on a thin hanger.”

William Wong, Director at Arterton

What We Were Wearing

Raphael walking through a shopping arcade in London, wearing a navy blazer, pale yellow knit tie, striped dress shirt, light linen trousers, and brown leather shoes.

Raphael strikes a balance between relaxed sophistication and a modern edge by choosing a navy blue blazer and light-colored trousers. He adds a burst of sunshine with his Pale Yellow Silk Knit Tie and ties the palette together with a Navy Blue X-Stitch Edge Yellow Linen Pocket Square. Meanwhile, Khaki & Navy Shadow Stripe Cotton Socks pick up on the blazer’s deeper tones for a cohesive finish. He completes the look with Roberto Ugolini Oxford Cologne, adding an elegant scent that underscores his timeless yet contemporary style.

Ask the Expert

What sets Arterton’s accessories apart from mass-market offerings?

William Wong explains that Arterton’s focus on premium materials, time-honored production techniques, and innovative design ensures each piece is built to last, making them true heirloom-quality investments.

Are premium men’s accessories really worth the investment?

Absolutely. Quality materials and construction last significantly longer and create a polished look that stands out compared to cheaper, mass-produced goods.

How do I incorporate Arterton’s pieces into my existing wardrobe?

Start small by adding a refined umbrella or watch strap that complements your day-to-day attire. These accessories blend seamlessly with both casual and formal looks.

Why invest in heirloom-quality accessories over fast fashion alternatives?

Arterton believes that well-crafted pieces offer enduring style and value, transcending fleeting trends while allowing you to build a wardrobe that tells your unique story.

What to Watch Next

The interior of the Rudolf Beaufays Superior Vintage Style store in Hamburg, Germany, along with the store's logo and text reading, "Store Tour!" and "NOT Sponsored"

Interview & Tour

Rudolf Beaufays

Discover bespoke footwear insights from a master craftsman’s perspective.

View Rudolf’s Tour
Seated in easy chairs, two men laugh while chatting.

Store Tour & Interview

Jeremy Hackett

Explore how British heritage shapes a modern gentleman’s sense of style.

Watch the Hackett Tour
Raphael poses holding a cane in front of a display case of canes

Rare Cane Collection

Michael German Antiques

Unearth vintage collectibles that can inject unique flair into your wardrobe.

See Michael German Antiques

