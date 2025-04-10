Richard’s Fabulous Finds: A Vintage Men’s Store That Doesn’t Stink!

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Shopping for menswear in a vintage men’s store can feel like hunting through mothballs and musty fabrics, but Richard’s Fabulous Finds in Chicago breaks that stereotype. In this interview, Raphael discovers how Richard Biasi built a men’s store packed with unique items—without the unpleasant odors or disorder many vintage shops are notorious for.

From 1980s suits with matching belts to fully laundered coats and ties, you’ll see how Richard’s approach keeps classic menswear alive (and fresh) in 2025.

Why You Should Explore This Vintage Men’s Store

Take a Trip Through Time with 1940s through 1990s Menswear

In this walkthrough, Raphael tours Richard’s shop, discovering everything from 1940s Hollywood trousers to 1990s polo coats—all cleaned, sized, and ready to wear. Richard highlights the cyclical nature of menswear (yes, pleated trousers are back again!) and how men can incorporate vintage pieces into modern wardrobes without looking like they’re headed to a costume party.

Why This Video Is Essential for Vintage Menswear Enthusiasts

Tired of sifting through smelly vintage racks in search of suits that barely fit? Richard’s proven strategy offers a fresh, odor-free approach to retro clothing, so you can find well-constructed garments that elevate your style.

You’ll learn how to identify true high-rise trousers, spot quality fabric and tailoring, and even rescue fur coats and vintage underwear from the brink of discard. Expect practical tips, entertaining anecdotes, and a better understanding of how to blend timeless pieces into your current men’s style routine.

“I’d say to me, anything produced pre 2000s is always made better, is better quality.” Richard Biasi, Richard’s Fabulous Finds

Highlights from this Video 1 “I think most men today don't have to wear suits anymore…So why suits still matter in 2025?" 2:07 Hear Richard’s take on why suits still matter in 2025, even if daily dress codes have gone more casual. 2 “In the 10 years I’ve been in business, whenever I fit a groom, a soon-to-be husband, or a boyfriend in the right shirt, tie, and suit, the number of women who go, ‘Ooh, that’s fabulous!’ tells me I’ve done my job.” 2:36 Richard underscores that a perfectly tailored ensemble not only elevates a man’s style but also elicits immediate admiration—a testament to the enduring relevance of classic menswear. 3 “Well, you know, I envision my shop being what a haberdashery would've been in the day … a clock knows no gender, barware knows no gender.” 5:00 Learn Richard’s philosophy behind designing a shop that caters to men’s style yet appeals to everyone. 4 "Because no matter how big you get in the middle, a full cut trouser looks good on everybody." 20:01 Richard demonstrates how roomier silhouettes can flatter a variety of body shapes—further proof that timeless tailoring offers universal appeal. 5 “My original goal was to show men how to wear vintage in a modern way … so I try to accommodate most.” 28:22 Hear how Richard balances authenticity with practical everyday style for the modern man.

Ask the Expert Why is vintage menswear appealing if I can buy new pieces off-the-rack? As Richard points out, pre-2000s garments often feature better construction (canvassed suits instead of fused) and unique fabrics you rarely see today. You can save money, be more sustainable, and stand out from generic fast-fashion looks. What’s the best way to remove that “old” smell from vintage clothing? Along with professional dry cleaning, Richard recommends airing pieces outside in the sun, spot-treating with vodka applied as a fine spray, and thrifting materials like wool (which naturally resists odors). Are vintage sizes different from modern ones? Usually, yes. Men once wore trousers higher on the waist, and jackets might have more shoulder padding. Always check measurements, not just the marked size. How do I integrate vintage items into a modern wardrobe? Start with one piece (like a vintage sport coat) and pair it with contemporary basics—e.g., dark denim or a fitted dress shirt. This balances old and new, giving a distinctly personal look.

