Were These 50 Years THE BEST For Men’s Suits & Ties?

While visiting Richard’s Fabulous Finds in Chicago, Raphael explores an impressive collection of authentic vintage suits spanning the 1940s through the 1990s. In this fun conversation, the owner, Richard Biasi, offers a fascinating look at how suit silhouettes, lapel shapes, and tie widths have evolved—often returning in cycles.

Could these 50 years truly be the best era for men’s suits and ties?

How Vintage Suits Shaped Modern Menswear

Inside the Shop: Decades of Men’s Suits

In this video, Raphael chats with Richard, the owner of Richard’s Fabulous Finds, who showcases real vintage suits from six decades (1940s–1990s). They discuss key style elements like Hollywood trousers, double-breasted versus notch-lapel cuts, and even how tie widths match the lapel proportions of each era.

It’s a treasure trove for anyone curious about how fashions cycle back every 30 to 40 years.

Why This Video Will Help You Appreciate Classic Menswear

Richard’s insights on suit construction, fabrics, and distinctive decade-specific details will deepen your appreciation for men’s fashion history. You’ll also learn practical tips—like matching your tie width to your lapel—and discover how to spot authentic era pieces for your own wardrobe.

Highlights from this Video 1 "The true classic silhouette of the forties has always been the…" 0:43 Learn why this generation of suits remain favorites for vintage enthusiasts—and how they differ from modern double-breasted cuts. 2 "In the fifties, really the best novelty fabrics happened…" 2:41 Hear Richard reveal how the 1950s pushed fun, experimental textiles—something you rarely see in present-day mass-market suits. 3 “The seventies was really a backlash to the uniform dressing of the sixties…" 4:55 Dive into the loud patterns, wide collars, and bold silhouettes that marked 1970s menswear as a dramatic departure from the minimalism before it. 4 “My prediction is 2030—this will be back…" 8:36 Listen in on Richard’s forecast that today’s trends will cycle around yet again, proving that fashion is rarely as “new” as it seems.

“Fashion always comes around, always in a circle.” Richard Biasi, Richard’s Fabulous Finds

Ask the Expert How do I start collecting vintage suits without overspending? Richard suggests looking for 1980s versions of 1940s styles or 1990s versions of 1950s looks. These “echo” pieces have similar cuts at a fraction of true vintage prices. How can I tell which decade a tie is from? Pay attention to tie width, construction (lined vs. unlined), and the presence of bold prints or novelty fabrics. Shorter ties often hail from the 1930s–40s due to higher-waisted trousers. Are polyester suits worth buying? The 1970s popularized polyester for its durability and affordability. While it may not breathe like natural fibers, it can be fun for occasional wear or theme events. Just know it won’t drape quite like wool. Is it difficult to tailor vintage suits? A skilled tailor can often adjust the waist, hem, or jacket body. However, significant shoulder-pad changes can be trickier. Start with a piece that fits well in the shoulders for best results.

