Were These 50 Years THE BEST For Men’s Suits & Ties?

While visiting Richard’s Fabulous Finds in Chicago, Raphael explores an impressive collection of authentic vintage suits spanning the 1940s through the 1990s. In this fun conversation, the owner, Richard Biasi, offers a fascinating look at how suit silhouettes, lapel shapes, and tie widths have evolved—often returning in cycles.
Could these 50 years truly be the best era for men’s suits and ties?
How Vintage Suits Shaped Modern Menswear
Inside the Shop: Decades of Men’s Suits
In this video, Raphael chats with Richard, the owner of Richard’s Fabulous Finds, who showcases real vintage suits from six decades (1940s–1990s). They discuss key style elements like Hollywood trousers, double-breasted versus notch-lapel cuts, and even how tie widths match the lapel proportions of each era.
It’s a treasure trove for anyone curious about how fashions cycle back every 30 to 40 years.
Want an easy guide to matching ties and suits?
Why This Video Will Help You Appreciate Classic Menswear
Richard’s insights on suit construction, fabrics, and distinctive decade-specific details will deepen your appreciation for men’s fashion history. You’ll also learn practical tips—like matching your tie width to your lapel—and discover how to spot authentic era pieces for your own wardrobe.
Highlights from this Video
"The true classic silhouette of the forties has always been the…"
Learn why this generation of suits remain favorites for vintage enthusiasts—and how they differ from modern double-breasted cuts.
"In the fifties, really the best novelty fabrics happened…"
Hear Richard reveal how the 1950s pushed fun, experimental textiles—something you rarely see in present-day mass-market suits.
“The seventies was really a backlash to the uniform dressing of the sixties…"
Dive into the loud patterns, wide collars, and bold silhouettes that marked 1970s menswear as a dramatic departure from the minimalism before it.
“My prediction is 2030—this will be back…"
Listen in on Richard’s forecast that today’s trends will cycle around yet again, proving that fashion is rarely as “new” as it seems.
What We Were Wearing
Raphael is in a vintage-inspired, brown cable-knit cricket sweater with a wide contrasting V-neck trim in olive and mustard. He pairs it with a subtle textured shirt in a light shade and a coordinating yellow tie to bring out the warm tones in the sweater’s neckline.
It’s a casual yet classically inspired look that fits perfectly among the racks of mid-century suits at Richard’s shop.
“Fashion always comes around, always in a circle.”Richard Biasi, Richard’s Fabulous Finds
Follow Richard’s Fabulous Finds on Instaram
Ask the Expert
How do I start collecting vintage suits without overspending?
Richard suggests looking for 1980s versions of 1940s styles or 1990s versions of 1950s looks. These “echo” pieces have similar cuts at a fraction of true vintage prices.
How can I tell which decade a tie is from?
Pay attention to tie width, construction (lined vs. unlined), and the presence of bold prints or novelty fabrics. Shorter ties often hail from the 1930s–40s due to higher-waisted trousers.
Are polyester suits worth buying?
The 1970s popularized polyester for its durability and affordability. While it may not breathe like natural fibers, it can be fun for occasional wear or theme events. Just know it won’t drape quite like wool.
Is it difficult to tailor vintage suits?
A skilled tailor can often adjust the waist, hem, or jacket body. However, significant shoulder-pad changes can be trickier. Start with a piece that fits well in the shoulders for best results.
What to Watch Next
Suitsupply Suits Review
Are They Worth It?
Understand modern off-the-rack suits and how they compare to classic tailoring.
Presidential Style
Inauguration Suits Through the Decades
A look at historical suiting choices on America’s grand political stage.
Suit Fashions & Silhouettes
British, Italian, or American Suits?
Compare the drape, cut, and fit of three influential sartorial traditions.
Reader Comments
Highly informative, thankyou
Glad to hear you enjoyed the article, James.
Excellent! Great video!
Interesting post Raphael,
Looking back, I did not take much inspiration from the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s (God help us) 80’s or 90’s (Armani, Miami Vice, good grief!!) as far as silhouettes, details and accessories. There were exceptions of course. Ralph Lauren Polo, Brooks and local/regional players saved the day with updated traditional, and classics looks. Others located right here in our own backyard.
In the Twin Cities, Justers with Botany 500 and Liemandt’s Countess Mara Italian influence carved out a niche for value and style.
Special mention for:
Dayton’s North Briar British Tweed/Brooks influenced – Wonderful Herb DeGeneres with buyers Kent Tindall & Drew Lenthe Also The Kenwood Shop’s Bob Cramer holding forth and introducing us to Pierre Cardin, Hardy Aimes, Bill Blass and Saville Road take offs. Fashion forward
Bob Johnson’s U of M campus touching “Ivy League.”
Hubert White – Bob White and his Trunk Shows of classic traditional.
Sim’s Ltd – A Minnesota Treasure owned and operated by Isreal Newman and son Hugh who introduced us to Southwick, Sim’s brand, Gant, Hathaway, Troy Guild, Reiss, and pioneered Ralph’s Polo ties (that’s right)
What a team! Marshall Ferster, Jerry Woodward, Mike Wright, Butch Davis, Warren Lester, the Frost Bros Jim & John and the best Tailor in Minnesota.
We shouldn’t forget Merle Shapiro’s Directions for Men followed by Merle’s IDS. Merle took us back to the “Golden Age” shaped jackets belted backs with bi-swing/gusseted details. handmade ties, wide leg trousers. Merle showed us his classy creativity in launching Directions in the late 90’s with Cole Porter music backgrounds and scripts advertising the Golden Age. Wonderful stuff, indeed.
Although there was “standard” 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s looks Minneapolis, St. Paul had a bevy of haberdashers that each offered their own local takes on “Style” not Lemming’s fashion.
The Nicollet Mall was a place to be seen…
Humbly submitted and appreciating the GG,
Jim Laursen
PS I know you have previously posted on the Golden Age 20’s & 30’s. May we look forward to a refresh?
An impressive look into the history of style and haberdasheries in the Twin Cities, thank you, James! Out of interest, how do you feel we could do a refresh on the 20’s & 30’s?