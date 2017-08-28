what shoe brands are worth their money

What Shoe Brands Are Worth Their Money

Join us live for a discussion about shoe brands. You can ask Sven Raphael Schneider anything about men’s shoes.

Here is what we discussed:

Are there any good Bespoke shoe companies in the US…What are they??

Alden?

OCHNIK leather shoes. They are from Poland and you can get them for a very good price and get top quality.

Thursday Boot Company? Are they really goodyear?

Peter Huber shoes?

Sperry boat shoes?

St Crispin?

CArly shoes?

Who do you get to resole your shoes? Do you always send back to the manufacturer or use a local cobbler?

How long do you suspect a shoe for $400 would last without shoe care?

Edward Green?

What can you tell me about R. M. Williams? Liebe Grüße aus Düsseldorf

Raphael what is your favorite shoe brand?I’m really curious!

How do you rate Johnston Murphy…..

Can you tell me what you think about R. M. Williams? I just bought my first 500€ Chelsea Boots from them.

What are your thoughts on Russel & Bromley? I found them to be great cheaper alternative to Church’s or Crockett & Jo.

Please How can we identify a good leather in a shoe?

Are Berluti overpriced?

Herring?

El Corte Ingles?

What are the most high end shoes you own? Were they worth the price?

How to buy quality shoes if you’re broke?

Borgioli?

Carlos Santos?

Tod’s?

Cheaney london shoes are they worth 500 pounds

John Lobb?

Magnanni?

Cole Haan?

J Fitzpatrick?

Church’s? Are Church’s shoes worth the money? As good as crockett & jones?

Meermin?

Loake L1 range?

Best brands under 200 Euro?

Best brand for oxfords?

Allen Edmonds?

Shoepassion?

Crockett and Jones? Bench grade?

Are Paul Evans shoes worth it?

Corthay?

Any good brands for widths – wider or narrower feet?

JM Westons?

Best brands for loafers?

Acemarks?

Expensive heritage brands like Gucci, Ferragamo? Santoni?

Baldinini?

Prime Shoes?

Fratelli Rosetti?

What do you think of Lottusse?

Stacy Adams, several comments about a great value for the money (sub $100). Thoughts?

Best brands less than $300? $300-500? $500+?

  3. Tim Dunne says:

    ALDEN’S of New England… I’ve been buying them for 30 years…I still have the first pair…
    They are worth every penny…

  5. Alistair Scott says:

    I love my Cheaneys, Crockett and Jones, Church’s and Loakes. Traditional British shoes. Built for comfort and made to last. They get better with age.

  6. Mark in OZ says:

    Dear Raphael,
    Shoes are almost as subjective as watches ; having that to say it is always about construction and the fit on your foot . Be prepared to spend a few bucks .
    A relaxed foot is a relaxed demeanour .
    A tutorial on shoe care would be a good ticket .

  11. Vaclav Kotyk says:

    Oh, pity I did not know. What about Berwick 1707 from Spain / John Crockett (basically Berwick manufactured shoe line for John Crockett store in Köln)?

  12. Marcus says:

    I’m a shoe fanatic. Well over 100 pairs. Boxed shoe bags and trees.
    Joseph Cheaney to me are the best shoes. The imperial range are superb.
    They fit lovely and their refurbished service is fantastic.

  13. Martie says:

    Had neither time nor patience to spend 40 minutes on this. Sorry. If you really want to share info in 21st century, make it quick and efficient. A slide show would do, for one…

