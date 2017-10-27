Is It Worth It? The Burberry Trench Coat

As you may know, we rank a trench coat to be one of the 10 must-have garments every gentleman should have. We also filmed an in-depth trench coat guide, where we talked about the hallmarks, characteristics, the history, and everything you want to know about a trench coat.

Over the years, Burberry’s trench coats have changed, so let’s look at whether their new line of trench coats are worth it today.

The Burberry Trench Coat

Thomas Burberry wasn’t quite the inventor of the trench coat but his name became synonymous and he popularized it and therefore, today, if people think about a trench coat, the first thing that comes to mind is a Burberry trench coat. The company has been making trench coats for over 150 years, they’ve been around since 1856 and it’s just an iconic garment. It became popular because just like many other overcoats, it was a military garment and there was a surplus after World War II, and so they circulated in public and they became well known for every man and woman on the planet. Over the years, Burberry evolved and today, it’s much more of a lifestyle brand that you can see on catwalks and fashion shows, and not so much the original Burberry brand anymore that used to make a trench coat.

The classic Burberry double-breasted trench coat today costs $1,895 on the Burberry website. Yes, you should definitely go with a double-breasted version because that’s the original. They also have single-breasted ones but I suggest not to use those. The current heritage models they offer have the typical Novacek, they also added it underneath the collar which looks nice if you like it popped up, but also the lining is Novacek. Novacek is a name for a specific tartan that is usually associated with Burberry, although it’s also imitated by other companies. Unlike in previous years, this trench coat is made in England as the original one and it is made out of a hundred percent cotton gabardine which is a fabric Thomas Burberry invented, or at least became famous and well known for, and it’s the ideal material you want for a trench coat. Less expensive versions contain polyester in various amounts but 100 percent cotton is the highest quality you can get. Even though the lining is made of 100% cotton, the sleeves, unfortunately, are just made of viscose which is a really inexpensive artificial fiber made of cellulose.

The great thing about a modern Burberry trench coat is that it comes in four lengths as well as four fit styles. Now, the fit of all Burberry trench coats is slimmer than it used to be, it’s simply an adaptation to modern times which in my opinion, is not a bad thing because you want a trim look that flatters your body line. The relaxed fit is definitely the widest fit they offer and it’s made for layering, so if you wear jackets underneath a lot, maybe a sweater or a cardigan, this is the fit you should get. The classic fit is more tapered in the waist yet you can still wear a suit jacket underneath of it. The slim fit is the slimmest fit they offer and it’s not meant to be worn with something underneath but it creates a very nice if you shape. Last but not least, the tailored fit, it is somewhere between a classic fit and a slim fit.

In terms of a length, the original trench coat was quite long and ranged from ankle length, all the way up to knee length. Today, Burberry’s lengths are much shorter; with short being just ever so slightly longer than a jacket, the medium being what I would call short, and long being what I would call medium, even their extra long version just reaches the knee. In my opinion, it’s a classic length for a trench coat and if you want a classic look, I suggest to go with a relaxed fit, extra long. The armholes on modern Burberry trench coats are smaller than on the old ones which are nice because it allows for a better range of movement. While the original trench coat had Raglan sleeves and you can still get it from Burberry, most of them are in a more classic sleeve which means the sleeve is set in without a raglan. Personally, I own both styles and I like them. if I will just get one trench coat, I’ll probably up through Raglan simply it’s a traditional choice.

There was a time when Burberry left out traditional hallmarks simply to be more in line with current fashion, they also offered the original one with a belt, with a chest flap, and with a throat hooks.

Is It Worth It To Get The New Burberry Trench Coat?

Every gentleman should have a trench coat but it doesn’t necessarily have to be Burberry. Fortunately, it won’t go out of style and Burberry is associated with the original. Even though almost 1900 dollars for a cotton overcoat is quite a bit of money, you’d consider the cost per wear as this garment can be worn in every transitional season between fall-winter, and spring-summer. Sometimes they even come with a liner which extends the range of when you can wear it. Overall, if you want original length Burberry trench coat, the new model is not worth your money because it’s simply not long enough.

On the other hand, if you want a flattering fit and you want to choose between the different lengths and the fits, and if you have the money, it’s definitely worth it. It’s a good investment, it won’t go out of style, and you won’t regret your purchase. Just make sure you get a camel or khaki color which is the original, at least if it’s your first trench coat. If you have multiple ones, you can also go with maybe a navy, or a black one which is more advantageous when you travel simply because it doesn’t stain as easily. Definitely also make sure you get the 100% cotton version that is made in England because of a higher quality than other models you can find from them.

In terms of the model, I suggest you get the Westminster extra long heritage because that’s the closest one but still has a very attractive fit. Now if $1,900 are simply too much for you, I hear you, gladly there is a wonderful option which is vintage Burberry trench coats and there are lots of them out there.

Are Vintage Burberry Trench Coats Worth It?

Yes, absolutely! No matter your budget everyone can afford that one. The problem is, fit can vary hugely. You can find some very big ones that are more like sac style, or some more contemporary fitted ones. You can find them at flea markets or maybe on eBay, just make sure you’re able to return them.

As always, it pays to know the measurements of the garment as well as your own so you’ll find something that fits. Make sure you get a made in England model, and if you want to compromise, you can get maybe a composition with 70% cotton and 30% polyester or something in that range.

Ideally, you want a hundred percent cotton. price-wise, they go from anywhere between $100 and $400 depending on the condition. I’d always go for a little higher condition because otherwise, you have something with worn out edges, maybe the buckles are worn out, and if you get something that’s a little nicer, it’s better. Bear in mind, you can always exchange buckles and buttons just like I did here which really helps to create a different look for your trench coat.

So At The End Of The Day, Is A Burberry Trench Coat Worth It?

New, it is not worth it if you want the original length, and the original width, and fullness, however, if you want the modern fit and if you have the money, it’s definitely worth it. if you go with a vintage trench coat, it is definitely worth it because it will never go out of style, you can always wear it. The cost per wear is low and it’s just a classic staple that every man should have. Personally, I have three different trench coats. The first one I bought was a non-Burberry one and it had a typical khaki color but once I got it, I realized it lacks certain features. Next up, I got the black trench coat, I actually was able to find it at a secondhand store in Hamburg and I was only able to afford it at the time, it cost I think 200 bucks because I just made money selling my Goyard suitcases. I was ok with the black because I already had the khaki color and I really like the fit of this trench coat. It has a nice white overlap, the armholes are slim, the sleeve length was right, and it just looked really dapper in me. The third trench coat is the most traditional one, it has the widest cut, it also has the Raglan sleeves. It already came with some really nice buttons and just left them on there simply because I liked it. It also has a storm hooks, the latches, and it comes with the detachable green wool liner. I think this one is buttoned in, sometimes you can also find some that are zipped in but I think the button is more original.

Today's article is really just about the Burberry trench coat and we discuss whether it's worth it or if you should invest your money in another brand.

Let us know what you think! Feel free to drop a comment below.