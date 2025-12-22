1 Year of Classic Menswear: The Outfit Rundown Compilation

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

From the crisp linens of high summer to the heavy tweeds of deep winter, 2025 was a year of sartorial experimentation. We shared dozens of “Outfit Rundowns” throughout the year, dissecting exactly what we wore and, more importantly, why we wore it.

Today, we are compiling the very best of those moments into a single sartorial lookbook. Watch the full year in review below, and discover how the Gentleman’s Gazette team mastered the art of the seasonal transition.

The Secret to Every Outfit

You likely noticed a common thread in the video above: the details. Whether it was a knit tie adding texture to a business suit or shadow-stripe socks adding a pop of color to a casual look, the accessories made the outfit.

FAQ What is an Outfit Rundown? An outfit rundown is a segment where we break down every item a person is wearing, explaining the brand, the fabric, and the reason for pairing these specific items together. How do I transition my wardrobe from summer to fall? As seen in the video, start by introducing texture. Swap silk ties for wool or grenadine, and trade linen trousers for cotton flannel or corduroy. Where can I buy the accessories shown? Most ties, pocket squares, socks, and boutonnieres featured are designed by us and available at Fort Belvedere.

“A man should never wear shorts in the city. Flip-flops and shorts in the city are never appropriate. Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach.” Tom Ford

