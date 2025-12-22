Clothing

1 Year of Classic Menswear: The Outfit Rundown Compilation

by Gentleman's Gazette

From the crisp linens of high summer to the heavy tweeds of deep winter, 2025 was a year of sartorial experimentation. We shared dozens of “Outfit Rundowns” throughout the year, dissecting exactly what we wore and, more importantly, why we wore it.

Table of Contents
  1. The Secret to Every Outfit
  2. FAQ
  3. Explore Past Seasonal Lookbooks

Today, we are compiling the very best of those moments into a single sartorial lookbook. Watch the full year in review below, and discover how the Gentleman’s Gazette team mastered the art of the seasonal transition.

YouTube video

The Secret to Every Outfit

Close-up of Raphael wearing a tan tweed jacket, green knit tie, and distinctive green-framed sunglasses while sitting on a park bench.
Close-up view of a man's crossed legs, showing blue trousers, brown and light blue striped socks, and brown suede derby shoes with thick rubber soles.
Raphael in a tan tweed sport coat, green tie, blue trousers, and brown suede shoes walks along the Nyhavn harbor in Copenhagen.

You likely noticed a common thread in the video above: the details. Whether it was a knit tie adding texture to a business suit or shadow-stripe socks adding a pop of color to a casual look, the accessories made the outfit.

Preston's hand adjusting a bright orange Fort Belvedere silk boutonniere on the lapel of a navy blue suit jacket

FAQ

What is an Outfit Rundown?

An outfit rundown is a segment where we break down every item a person is wearing, explaining the brand, the fabric, and the reason for pairing these specific items together.

How do I transition my wardrobe from summer to fall?

As seen in the video, start by introducing texture. Swap silk ties for wool or grenadine, and trade linen trousers for cotton flannel or corduroy.

Where can I buy the accessories shown?

Most ties, pocket squares, socks, and boutonnieres featured are designed by us and available at Fort Belvedere.

Explore Past Seasonal Lookbooks

Four men wear Black Tie ensembles in front of a bar

Black Tie 2023 Lookbook

See It Now!
Raphael walking in the snow wearing a thick overcoat.

Winter 2022-23 Lookbook

See It Now!
Four men seated at a bench with a fifth standing behind all wearing suits

Fall 2022 Lookbook

See It Now!
