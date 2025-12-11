The Best Things We Bought, Wore, & Used in 2025

Every year, the Gentleman’s Gazette team tests, wears, and experiences hundreds of different items. Some are fleeting trends, while others become permanent fixtures in our lives.
Today, the team shares their personal highlights from this year. From bespoke tailoring and custom hats to unexpected discoveries in the world of gastronomy and gaming, here are the things we truly couldn’t live without in 2025.
Highlights from the Collection
Untraditional Formal Wear & Custom Designs
For formal wear, we explored pieces that break the rules in the most elegant way possible. A standout this year was a Black Watch Tartan Dinner Jacket made from 100% cashmere. It offers a warmth and softness that standard wool simply cannot match.
A Favorite of Raphael
On the custom front, we ventured into Western wear with a Custom Cowboy Hat from Marquez Clasico in LA. Designed to bridge the gap between the rugged West and dapper city style, it features specific details—like a green lining and hidden monogram—that you have to see to appreciate.
The Accessories: Vintage Finds & DIY Solutions
Not every essential comes with a high price tag. Some of the team’s favorite items this year were born out of necessity or luck.
The S.T. Dupont Briefcase
A vintage find with a unique patina and a satisfying brass lock. It stands apart from the sea of black nylon bags seen in modern offices.
The "Tie Strap"
A DIY solution for the gentleman who hates tie bars but wants his neckwear anchored. Here, we show you exactly how this subtle mechanism works.
The "Smart" Wallet
Sometimes, a quick purchase at a department store ends up being a daily driver. We review a slim wallet with a pop-up card mechanism that changed how we carry currency.
Footwear Favorites
No year is complete without a shoe discussion. This year, the favorites ranged from Caiman Skin Cowboy Boots (that surprisingly double as Chelsea boots) to a stunning pair of Justin Fitzpatrick boots featuring a custom “Moonlight” patina that has to be seen under studio lights to be believed.
Which Item Was Your Favorite?
We covered everything from vintage silk shirts passed down from grandfathers to the latest Samsung technology. But we want to hear from you.
Watch the full video to see Raphael’s meat slicer in action and the specific details of the custom Safari Jacket, then let us know your favorite item in the comments!
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a “Tie Strap”?
It is a small strip of fabric or leather that anchors the tie to the shirt buttons, keeping it in place invisibly. It offers the function of a tie bar without the visual break.
Where can I find this custom hat?
The hat was commissioned from Marquez Clasico, a hatmaker based in Los Angeles.
What was the fragrance mentioned?
The team highlighted several scents, including Oxford by Roberto Ugolini and Bottled Beyond by Hugo Boss.
Reader Comments
First time hearing about the “tie strap” and I’m an old guy. I assume it’s not the fabric loop on the back side of the front flap (often with the makers label) but something else. Internet search not productive. Can you describe or show how it is made and works?
Thank you
Hi Jim, as shown in the video, the tie strap is a small length of fabric that is no wider than the placket of a shirt. A button hole is sewn at either end of the strap, at the same distance between two buttons on the shirt you wish to wear it with. After getting dressed, one end of the tie strap is buttoned on top of the shirt, and the loose end is passed through the tie’s keeper loop (you can use the maker’s label if it’s still affixed, but this is usually simply tacked on and may not hold well). Then, the loose end of the tie strap is buttoned to the next shirt button, pulling the strap taught and holding the keeper loop in place against your shirt front. In the video, Preston demonstrates how it works with his tie.
9:38 The name of the boots by Justin Fitzpatrick is pronounced “al-ki” (second syllable with the vowel of the word “I”) rather than “al-kee” (like the slang word for a drunkard). Like most, or maybe all, of the names of his products, it is the name of a place in western Washington state—in this case, a promontory on Puget Sound in West Seattle. I don’t think that he has called any piece of footwear the “Puyallup,” which is a place-name whose pronunciation is useful for distinguishing between locals and strangers. (Secret: it’s “pew-al-up.”)
Thanks for your additions, Miles
Where can we find tie straps?
Tie straps aren’t particularly common, but they are quite easy to make. You just need a length of fabric long enough to cover the distance between two shirt buttons, add a couple of buttonholes that correspond to the distance of the buttons on your shirt, and presto. This can be a great way to up-cycle an old shirt (by cutting the placket off and utilising the existing buttonholes), or a local alterations tailor should be able to make one up for you. Show them this video and they’ll be able to figure it out!