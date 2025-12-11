The Best Things We Bought, Wore, & Used in 2025

When you buy something using the affiliate links on our site, we may earn a small commission.

Every year, the Gentleman’s Gazette team tests, wears, and experiences hundreds of different items. Some are fleeting trends, while others become permanent fixtures in our lives.

Today, the team shares their personal highlights from this year. From bespoke tailoring and custom hats to unexpected discoveries in the world of gastronomy and gaming, here are the things we truly couldn’t live without in 2025.

Highlights from the Collection

Untraditional Formal Wear & Custom Designs

For formal wear, we explored pieces that break the rules in the most elegant way possible. A standout this year was a Black Watch Tartan Dinner Jacket made from 100% cashmere. It offers a warmth and softness that standard wool simply cannot match.

On the custom front, we ventured into Western wear with a Custom Cowboy Hat from Marquez Clasico in LA. Designed to bridge the gap between the rugged West and dapper city style, it features specific details—like a green lining and hidden monogram—that you have to see to appreciate.

The Accessories: Vintage Finds & DIY Solutions

Not every essential comes with a high price tag. Some of the team’s favorite items this year were born out of necessity or luck.

The S.T. Dupont Briefcase A vintage find with a unique patina and a satisfying brass lock. It stands apart from the sea of black nylon bags seen in modern offices. The "Tie Strap" A DIY solution for the gentleman who hates tie bars but wants his neckwear anchored. Here, we show you exactly how this subtle mechanism works. The "Smart" Wallet Sometimes, a quick purchase at a department store ends up being a daily driver. We review a slim wallet with a pop-up card mechanism that changed how we carry currency.

Footwear Favorites

No year is complete without a shoe discussion. This year, the favorites ranged from Caiman Skin Cowboy Boots (that surprisingly double as Chelsea boots) to a stunning pair of Justin Fitzpatrick boots featuring a custom “Moonlight” patina that has to be seen under studio lights to be believed.

These Justin Fitzpatrick Chelsea boots feature a stunning “Moonlight” patina by Greg Park.

Which Item Was Your Favorite?

We covered everything from vintage silk shirts passed down from grandfathers to the latest Samsung technology. But we want to hear from you.

Watch the full video to see Raphael’s meat slicer in action and the specific details of the custom Safari Jacket, then let us know your favorite item in the comments!

Frequently Asked Questions What is a “Tie Strap”? It is a small strip of fabric or leather that anchors the tie to the shirt buttons, keeping it in place invisibly. It offers the function of a tie bar without the visual break. Where can I find this custom hat? The hat was commissioned from Marquez Clasico, a hatmaker based in Los Angeles. What was the fragrance mentioned? The team highlighted several scents, including Oxford by Roberto Ugolini and Bottled Beyond by Hugo Boss.

