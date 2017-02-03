The Best Way To Build & Maintain Your Wardrobe

Your wardrobe, if you intend to build and develop it over time, will be a significant investment. Regardless of if you add hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of clothes and accessories to it each year, it’s natural to want to protect your investment (and your style!) over time. Ideally, each year’s additions are balanced with minimal throw-away.

Therefore, I’d like to show you different ways to maintain your size, and as a result keep your wardrobe and protect your wallet from waste.

This post was sponsored by SculpSure®, the world’s first FDA-cleared non-invasive body contouring treatment for the reduction of stubborn fat in areas like the abdomen and flanks. Find out how it helped me lose fat

Stay The Same Size

There are many ways to build and maintain your wardrobe, such as investing in good hangers, storing off-season clothing properly, minimizing dry cleaning, using shoe trees, and avoiding stains.

That being said, there is ONE particular thing you can do to preserve your ability to wear, build, and develop over time that will greatly overshadow even the most painstaking care of your clothes.

That one thing is: stay the same size

I know, this is a tough one. It’s rarely easy to stay the same size, and there are many things outside of one’s control that can affect it. Furthermore, you won’t hear me advocate that there is ONE size that should be held up as an ideal. Quite the opposite; men come in all different shapes and sizes, and how you present yourself regarding your style is more important. When I say “stay the same size,” I am specifically referring to the size which you think you can maintain over time and the size in which you buy your clothes.

A few months ago, we were contacted by the company SculpSure®, that helps you to remove belly fat and at first, I marked the email as spam because it seemed too good to be true. However, the company persisted and so I took a closer look at it. Once I realized it was cleared by the FDA, we decided to give their treatment a try. The results were as promised and I reduced my love handles significantly, find out how I did it and see my before after pictures.

How I Try To Maintain My Wardrobe

In my case, I can attest to the challenge of maintaining a certain weight, for the purposes of my health as well as fitting into my wardrobe. I’ve invested a considerable amount of time and effort into building my wardrobe, and I still reach for things I bought ten years ago because I practice what I preach – as in, I buy so that I can wear something indefinitely. My wife can certainly attest to my unwillingness to throw things away because I see each piece or accessory as having a specific long-term function in my wardrobe. Discarding something means that I wasted my money, and I wasted a resource which is not great for the environment.

I want to avoid both as much as possible. Some throw away is unavoidable; collars wear out, or a stain ruins a good sweater, but those occurrences are to be expected.

Since I began building a wardrobe around 2001, I’ve gained weight. I went from being a poor student that only used a bike to get around to a small business owner that sits at a desk all day. At one point my weight gain was nearly 25 pounds, and some of my favorite garments were getting tight. I once even split the seam of the seat of my pants and had to go back into the house to change!

As a result, I’ve actively been looking for ways to maintain my size, and therefore my ability to wear my wardrobe. I’ve tried diets, bouts of intense exercise, and cutting out entire food groups, which had a temporary effect. So, if you are like me and want the maximum long-term benefit for the money you spend on your wardrobe with minimal waste, then read on.

DON’T DO THESE to Maintain Your Size & Wardrobe

DON’T just rely on alterations to resize garments as your size changes. This technique will only take you so far. In fact, most RTW garments these days have almost no extra fabric in the seams to cut costs. Vintage and bespoke garments will often have a more (about an inch or two) of room to let out pants and jackets. Alterations are essential to get the fit right and can be made a few times to a garment, but if you constantly have to let out your pants at the alterations tailor, it will cost you a lot of money, and the trousers do not improve.

DO’s That Help To Maintain Your Size & Wardrobe

This list is intended only to cover the elements that are within the control of most people. Metabolism, certain health conditions, injuries, frequent travel, or a demanding work schedule are just some of the things that can challenge a person to maintain their weight. In fact, the average adult gains 1-2 pounds per year over time, which means that vigilance is important no matter what.

With that in mind, I am not an expert in weight or size maintenance, but I’m a clothes horse that has struggled with maintaining my weight and size and I’ve found a few things to keep in mind as you work towards your goal size and wardrobe. In my case, I’ve had to do MOST of these things, at the same time, but everyone is different.

Eat a healthy diet. This suggestion goes without saying, but I realize it can be a frustrating one nevertheless. What does a “healthy diet” really mean? First things first, the word “diet” can be used to mean more than one thing. It can mean a short-term style of eating taken on with the express purpose of losing weight, or it can be a broad term the describes what you regularly eat, without a certain time frame in mind. A healthy “diet”, in this case, refers to what you typically eat. It’s been shown that temporary diets rarely lead to permanent weight loss since after the diet most people return to their original eating habits and simply gain back the weight, or more. Extreme diets often cause a metabolic slowdown, which is another reason they don’t work in the long run. Instead, make healthy incremental changes to your overall diet, such as increasing whole fruits and vegetables, switching to whole grains, and reducing meat, sugar, and processed foods.

Still not where you want to be?

I hear you. I have tried all of the DO’s above. I exercised a lot, but it also made me more hungry. So I ate more and justified it by arguing that I had just burned a lot of calories. Well, it did not work out. Even after a few months of this routine, I did not see true, lasting results. However, once I started to consciously eat less, and work out, I saw some great progress. The point is, to maintain your size and wardrobe, you need a holistic approach, and that can include some help!

Now, your body looses fat in the funniest places such as your thighs but keeps in in other areas more stubbornly such as your belly and flanks. I certainly had some love handles even after I committed to the DO’s above.

That’s when I gave SculpSure® a try.

What is it?

A non-surgical body contouring treatment which is FDA cleared for your flanks and abdomen. No, it is not plastic surgery.

This kind of treatment is called SculpSure®, and in my experience each customizable treatment can be completed in as little as 45 minutes, the actual laser treatment only takes 25 minutes.

What’s The Benefit?

It reduces up to 24% of stubborn fat on your abdomen and love handles.

How Does It Work?

It is a device with four applicators that are custom fitted to your problem areas. It runs for 25 minutes, and you can work with your physician to choose if you want to target just your flanks, just your abdomen or both at once. Basically, the laser destroys fat cells which are then permanently flushed out of your body by the lymphatic system over the course of several weeks.

I got my SculpSure treatment at Wayzata Cosmetic Surgery & Spa in Minnesota by Ms. Helm. After careful consultation of my belly, she placed the applicators on my treatment areas, and secured them across my abdomen with straps. Then I comfortably laid down on a mix of bed and sofa chair.

Once the treatment starts, you can feel a slow build-up of heat, which is followed by an interval of cooling and it goes back and forth. The intensity of the laser can be adapted to your comfort level because every person reacts differently. For example, I could handle the full intensity on my abdomen but had to dial it down on my flanks. When the area gets hot, it can be slightly uncomfortable, but you can adjust the intensity up and down at every point in time as the operator was always in the room to ensure my comfort.

My experience was very positive, and I answered emails during the procedure on my phone.

What’s The Result?

Immediately afterward, I saw a bit of swelling, but that disappeared after 48 hours. Once the laser has destroyed your fat cells, your body has to flush them out of your system. How long that takes depends on the person. I was told it helps to drink a lot of water and to be active, and so I just adhered to my routine without doing anything special.

I went into the practice for a SculpSure® treatment twice. The first time it took over 3 hours because I received four treatments, the second time (about six weeks after the first treatment) I did just 3, and it took a little over 2 hours.

Here are the results. Judge for yourself, but I had noticeably less fat on my flanks and abdomen.

Now, of course, I kept exercising 1-2 times a week, I ate healthy, etc. but as I said, maintaining your wardrobe is a holistic approach.

What’s The Downtime?

That’s the best part! None. Once the procedure was done, I just walked out and continued with my day without any limitations. I had no downtime at all. The first time around, I had one of the laser applicators close to my rib cage, and I could feel some soreness in the area for about three weeks after the treatment. The second time, I had the laser placed a bit lower, and I had no issues.

How Much Does It Cost?

This depends on the office you visit and how many treatments you have. To contact a physician and find out what it costs at an office near you, fill out this form. Note, make sure to fill out every line of the form to see the offices in your area.

Is SculpSure® A Good Fit For You?

To be honest, I don’t know. It worked well for me, and I am happy I did it. In the long run, I’ve done almost everything listed above and the combination works for me.

Conclusions

I could still use to lose a few pounds, but I’ve set a reasonable size and weight goal for myself, I eat a relatively healthy diet, exercise when I can, eat smaller portions, eat slowly. As a result, I am making progress towards my goal.

At the end of the day, we’re all adults that need to take responsibility for going after the things we want. In my case, I want to maintain a certain size to protect the investment I’ve made in my wardrobe. That means I cannot get fat, and I cannot double the size of my biceps because otherwise my clothes won’t fit. I take great pride and enjoyment in the process choosing and wearing an outfit, and I’d like to continue to enjoy the full contents of my closet for the foreseeable future. I continue to struggle to fit working out into my hectic lifestyle, but I’ve found other ways to make an impact on my goal. What do you do to maintain your weight and your wardrobe?