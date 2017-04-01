#ASKGG About Brands, Their Quality, Value, Which Are Best & More
Today at 11am CST I am going to answer live questions from you our readers about brands live on our youtube channel.
The session will last 45 minutes, and I will try to answer as many questions as possible.
Therefore DON’T ask very wide questions, such as “what is the best shoe brand?” because I could talk for 45 minutes just about that.
Instead, DO ask specific questions such as “What do you think of the shirts of brand x or the oxfords of brand y” etc. That way I can answer a lot more questions.
Can you recommend the gucci loafer or do you just pay for the name?
What is feeling of Paul Evans shoes…
Has Brooks Brothers maintained their quality over the past 10 years?
What do think about bespoke Neapolitan Style Suits,Kiton,Cesare Attolini’s,Isaia,A.Testoni Shoes.
Also Brunello Cucinelli,Moncler jackets, coats. Borsalino hatstand Caruso.I live in Milan,and always going Naples ,Rome on weekends so I’m bias toward Italy.Tell me what you think.I like what you cover in the fashion world.Ciao