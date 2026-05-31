Shoe Care Guide with The Elegant Oxford

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We are pleased to collaborate with Preston Soto of The Elegant Oxford to present a comprehensive guide to the care of fine leather footwear. Whether your shoes are crafted from calfskin, suede, or more exotic leathers, this guide offers the essential knowledge required to preserve their elegance and integrity.

Table of Contents Expand Collapse Caring For & Maintaining Suede Leather

Make sure that you put your best foot forward with attentive and proper shoe care.

Attentive care not only enhances the visual appeal of your shoes but also safeguards their longevity, ensuring they remain a distinguished companion in your wardrobe for decades to come.



As we release new videos in this care series, they will be added to the existing collection below.

Caring For & Maintaining Suede Leather