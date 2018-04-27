7 Things Men Think Women Care About But Really Don’t

First of all, this list was compiled by my wife and business partner who asked twelve of her female friends to contribute.

Bottom line is, if a woman is really interested in you, the seven things we discuss here, may be nice to have but they’re definitely not a NEED to have.

Fortune

They also don’t care about the price of your car, your luxury watch, or the fact that you buy the most expensive dinner in town. However, they definitely care if the main fixation in your life is money or not. Most of the time, your work ethic, your passion, your ambition, and your hobbies matter more than your bank account.

This approach can be extended to many things; it’s less about what you have but what you make with what you have. If a woman is just interested in how much money you make, it’s probably not a good idea to date her in the first place.

When I met my wife in 2006, I was a broke student and couldn’t offer her anything financially, nevertheless, she fell in love with me and I knew she was into me because there wasn’t anything else. So you could almost argue that being poor in a way helps you in this point because people really only are interested in you and they spend time with you because of you and not because of anything else.

Physique

In fact, all the women we talked to preferred that you weren’t. Why? You might wonder. Well if you spent all the time in the gym and you’re very ripped yourself as a man, that may be intimidating to the woman and she might feel like you judge her all the time which can be unhealthy for the relationship.

Maybe they think you look at every flaw they have or that you judge their work ethic. It definitely makes women feel self-conscious especially if they don’t have the same lifestyle approach as you do. It might also come across as you’re just vain and that you just care about your appearance more so than you about her and spending time with her.

Size Of Your Manhood

99% percent of all women out there don’t care about your penis size. Many men out there think that the size of their penis is really important and the bigger the better, not just for their ego, but also to satisfy women. In reality, the vast majority of penis sizes out there are just fine for most women.

In fact, most women consider your size to be nun criteria in the first place. Why? Well, it doesn’t say anything about you as a person and it doesn’t even say whether you’re good in bed or not. The size of your penis should never be a measure of your self-confidence or your self-worth in life.

Women care more about your personality and your attentiveness in bed and outside of bed. Are you just as happy to give as to receive? Do you ask questions? Do you want to please her? These are all questions you should ask instead of focusing on the size. In all honesty, men who are fixated on their penis size likely have an issue with their self-confidence. Ultimately, women don’t care and neither should you.

Vulnerability

A lot of men think it’s unsexy or unmanly to show feelings and be vulnerable, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Most women are attracted to men who are emotionally stable and who can express their feelings. I think a lot of men don’t want to show emotions because they feel like they need to save face from other men who might judge them as weak. However, most women find it very sexy if men can express their feelings especially in their presence and it creates a stronger bond.

What does emotionally stable mean? Well basically, women like men who can cry when they watch a movie if they feel like it. In general, it means that men are willing to show their emotions, particularly in a private situation when they’re overmanned by their feelings. Now, it doesn’t mean that you should cry every time in public that you have a disagreement because that’s very unsexy.

Overall, being vulnerable and capable of expressing one’s feelings the relationship is very important especially if done so in a genuine way.

Putting Them On A Pedestal

Some men like to put women on a pedestal and compliment them all day long, however, that’s not what most women actually want. In fact, many women don’t like to be worshipped. Yes, everyone likes a genuine compliment every once in a while but if you’re being put on a pedestal all the time, it can lead to a disconnect between you as partners.

Most women want a connection with you and they want to be treated as an equal to you, not as something that is superior or inferior. They may also feel that they can’t be vulnerable themselves or share things because that would crush the illusion of that perfect body or that perfect woman. Being idealized as a woman can be very flattering in the beginning but long-term, it likely has strong consequences.

At the end of the day, nobody is perfect and everybody has flaws and it’s important to be able to talk about them and not being in that mindset that everything has to be perfect because that will lead to a woman feeling she has to wear makeup at night so she looks perfect when she wakes up. If you put a woman on a pedestal, chances that your relationship will break apart and you’ll both walk away disappointed are very high.

Superficiality

Don’t tell a woman she’s gorgeous looking all the time. Yes, it’s okay to compliment your spouse and your partner or the women in your life, however, if you repeatedly just tell them that they look gorgeous, it becomes old quite quickly.

Also, if you just give compliments based on her appearance, she might feel that all you care about is the way she looks, not her as a person. So instead of complimenting her on looking gorgeous, focus on the things that she does actively and the things that she cares about. If you can come up with a compliment about that, it will be much more gratifying and better in the long run for your relationship.

Vanity

Most men are really into their hair but in reality, most women don’t care much or not at all about your graying hair or your receding hairline. Many women also associate gray hair with maturity which is a big plus for us men. Most women also don’t care about the receding hairline, they care about your character, your humor, and the way you are as a person.

For example, just take a look at Jason Statham who doesn’t have much hair or George Clooney who has a lot of gray hair. They are still very popular actors. So if you’re on your 20s, 30s, or 40s, and your hair is getting grayer or you’re losing hair, just own it and have it be part of your personality.

The worst thing you can do is trying to cover it up by dyeing your hair because it’s always painfully obvious and most people will see it especially women and question you and your self-confidence. Honestly, it just makes it look worse than in your natural state and because of that, you should simply just not do it.

Do you agree with our list? Feel free to share your thoughts and experiences below!