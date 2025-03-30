You Asked, Kyle Answered! AMA with Kyle “The Style”

Getting to Know Kyle: Style, Inspiration, and Insights

1 Has your personal style changed or evolved since you've been with Gentleman's Gazette? 0:10 I definitely feel like I've seen a bit of a shift in my personal style in terms of how I examine clothing when I'm shopping, when I'm browsing around, viewing others, and how I want to present myself. But I think at the end of the day, I'm still me, I'm still Kyle, so I'm still going to kind of subscribe to a mixture of some sense of modern style with a casual or classic style influence, I guess is what I'm trying to say, with my own personal touches…

2 How do you choose a color palette that best complements you? 3:12 I think you kind of have to look at your own skin tone, where you live, and what's your workplace or where you're going to be wearing said outfit—what's going to make the most sense. If I lived hypothetically in a tropical area, I'd probably be adapting a lot more bright, sometimes pastels, but even brighter tones because of my skin tone too…

3 What first got you interested in classic menswear? 6:35 I would say it's probably going to be a combination of seeing people in my own life wear suits, whether that be from church, whether that be from weddings, funerals, all the above. There are all these different places that I would see people in suits. Maybe I didn't always enjoy in retrospect how it fit—some people wore things slim, some people wore things really boxy—but in general, just seeing everyone put together and how they carried themselves had an influence…

4 Are there any colors you feel especially confident in? 16:32 I feel like for screen, woodsy hues do well. Just earthy colors like that are certainly things that I do gravitate towards—lots of blues, but also tans, creams, burgundies, forest greens as well…