Buttons Not Bullets: What Men Wear After War

For centuries, men have used accessories to add personality and refinement to their outfits. But did you know that men’s fashion has seen not one, but TWO major accessories renaissance?

As accessories continue to make a resurgence in modern menswear, let’s explore the history, impact, and lessons from past renaissances and see how they can assist today’s stylish gentleman.

What Does “Menswear Accessories Renaissance” Mean?

A “renaissance” refers to the rebirth of something that was once prominent. In the world of classic menswear, the Accessories Renaissance happened in two distinct periods:

After World War I

After World War II

Both periods saw a surge in men’s jewelry and accessories, reflecting newfound personal expression after wartime restrictions. Accessories became a way for men to showcase their individuality, adding refinement and personality to their outfits.

Pre-War: Accessories as Practical Essentials

Before these renaissances, accessories served primarily practical purposes.

In the early 1900s, accessories were an essential part of a gentleman’s wardrobe.

The late Victorian and Edwardian eras (1900s-1910s) were filled with functional yet decorative menswear pieces:

Collar studs – Held detachable collars in place.

– Held detachable collars in place. Stick pins – Tamed unruly ascots.

– Tamed unruly ascots. Cufflinks and rings – Served as status symbols.

– Served as status symbols. Walking sticks – In addition to aiding with walking, some even contained hidden blades!

Men’s fashion was structured and formal, emphasizing precision and elegance. However, World War I changed everything.

World War I: The Decline of Accessories

World War I brought extreme conformity and utilitarianism to menswear. Soldiers abandoned accessories for practicality, while civilians followed suit due to wartime rationing.

During World War I, soldiers adopted strictly utilitarian uniforms.

Relatively drab, simple fabrics became the norm, and accessories were viewed as excessive or even unpatriotic. As formality declined in favor of simple, regulation-friendly attire, many accessories disappeared from everyday wear.

End of World War I However, once the war ended, men embraced a revival of personal expression through their wardrobes.

The First Accessories Renaissance: Vibrant 1920s-1930s

After World War I, men embraced accessories as a means of self-expression and luxury, leading to the Roaring Twenties’ bold fashion trends:

Colorful bow ties and ascots – Added playful elegance.

– Added playful elegance. Pocket squares – Featured intricate, eye-catching folds.

– Featured intricate, eye-catching folds. Collar jewelry – Introduced sleek, polished refinement.

– Introduced sleek, polished refinement. Stick pins – Provided lustrous visual interest to ties.

– Provided lustrous visual interest to ties. Ornate cufflinks and rings – Offered more ornamentation, with some crafted from materials like teeth!

– Offered more ornamentation, with some crafted from materials like teeth! Walking sticks and boutonnieres – Symbols of elegance and refinement.

During the First Accessories Renaissance, men embraced bold, colorful accessories.

This era aligned with Art Deco aesthetics, celebrating bold designs and high-gloss finishes in gold and platinum. Even during the Great Depression, men invested in accessories, favoring quality over quantity—a principle still relevant in classic menswear today.

World War II: Another Decline in Accessories

History repeated itself as World War II ushered in another era of minimalism. Accessories became impractical and discouraged, as soldiers wore strictly functional attire with no room for embellishments.

Civilians avoided flashy jewelry as a show of patriotism, while wartime rationing further limited the availability of luxury accessories. However, once the war ended, men embraced accessories once more, eager to reintroduce personality into their wardrobes.

The Second Accessories Renaissance: Clean Lines and Sleek Look of the 1940s-1950s

With the war over, men eagerly embraced stylish accessories as a sign of optimism and celebration:

Wider, colorful ties – Featured intricate prints and patterns.

– Featured intricate prints and patterns. Belts replaced suspenders – Allowed for greater individual expression.

– Allowed for greater individual expression. Tie jewelry (bars, clips, chains) – Brought attention to the chest.

– Brought attention to the chest. Lapel pins – Began competing with boutonnieres for popularity.

– Began competing with boutonnieres for popularity. Signet rings – A revival of a classic status symbol.

This era was further fueled by industrial advancements—accessories became cheaper and easier to produce. Brands like Swank marketed jewelry to the everyday man, shifting menswear accessories from exclusive luxury to widely accessible style.

Swank made men’s jewelry affordable and stylish for the middle class, turning it from a luxury into an everyday accessory through smart marketing.

The Jet Set and Mod styles of the mid-century also influenced accessories:

Cufflinks became understated yet elegant.

Dress watches were sleek and minimalist.

Tie bars and clips focused on function over flashiness.

ID bracelets grew in popularity.

The accessories of this period, while more restrained than the 1920s Renaissance, remained essential elements of classic style.

The 1960s-70s: The “Bling Era” & Decline of Accessories

By the mid-1960s, accessories became flashier and more excessive.

Sammy Davis Jr. epitomized the 1960s-70s jewelry craze with bold, statement accessories.

Figures like Sammy Davis Jr. popularized exaggerated looks featuring chunky gold chains, multiple rings, and oversized jewelry. This trend continued through the 1970s, but by the 1980s and 90s, it faded as men embraced minimalist fashion instead.

The 2010s-Present: A New Accessories Renaissance?

Since the mid-2010s, there has been a renewed interest in classic accessories. This revival stems from a growing appreciation for vintage fashion, a shift away from overly casual dress, and a renewed focus on craftsmanship in menswear.

Today, we see collar jewelry, tie bars, pocket squares, and signet rings making a comeback—not as a passing trend, but as timeless details that elevate personal style.

3 Lessons from the Accessories Renaissance

Looking at history, we can take three key lessons from past renaissance:

Accessories are timeless. Colors, patterns, and jewelry have always been a part of classic style and will continue to be in the future. So in short, don’t be afraid to use them. It’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to build your own personal style. Intentionality is key. Be mindful of how you employ your accessories. They should remain an intentional, even if ornamental, component of your look. It’s not very stylish or practical to just pile them on, and an excessive amount can lead to a costumey outfit if not worn confidently, so remain authentic to yourself and your style. Fashion is cyclical. The rebirth of a renaissance highlights the cyclical nature of fashions and trends that naturally ebb and flow, even within the world of classic style. What’s hot today might be not tomorrow. So following an overall moderate approach is your best bet for achieving a level of timelessness over appearing too trendy.

Are We on the Cusp of Another Accessories Renaissance?

As classic style enthusiasts embrace traditional menswear details again, we may be witnessing another resurgence. Will men fully return to accessorizing with purpose?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Frequently Asked Questions What were the “Accessories Renaissances?” They were periods after World War I and World War II, respectively, in which men wore more accessories like jewelry than they had previously, with particular types of accessories and styles being typical of each of the periods. Why did men’s accessories become popular after the wars? Following periods of regulation and rationing, there was a shift towards more relaxed and expressive styles. Men sought to showcase individuality, and accessories like hats, pocket squares, and cufflinks became popular for adding personal flair. How did World War II influence men’s fashion accessories? Post-World War II, there was an economic boom that led to increased consumerism. Men had more disposable income and were influenced by Hollywood and media, which popularized accessories like tie clips and watches. What types of accessories became popular during this time? Popular accessories included fedoras, bow ties, cufflinks, pocket squares, tie clips, and wristwatches. These items allowed men to express their style and status. Were there any cultural influences on men’s accessories after the world wars? Yes, with the counterculture throughout the 60s & 70s, accessories were heavily altered from being a more minimalist piece of an outfit to being a maximalist form of self-expression Did the materials used for accessories change after the wars? Yes, there was a shift towards more luxurious materials like silk and gold, reflecting the economic prosperity of the post-war era. This allowed for more elaborate and high-quality accessories. How did men’s accessories reflect societal changes after the wars? Accessories reflected a move towards individualism and self-expression. They also indicated a shift in societal norms, where men were more open to experimenting with fashion and style.

