6 Reasons Men Stopped Wearing Collar Jewelry

For much of history, collar jewelry was a staple in men’s fashion, blending functionality with ornamentation. From the Victorian era through the early 20th century, collar bars, pins, and clips helped men maintain a polished, structured look.

However, today, they are more of a novelty than a necessity. So, what caused the decline? Let’s explore six key reasons.

1. Collars Changed, Jewelry Wasn’t Needed

Collar jewelry originally served a functional purpose—holding stiff, detachable collars and securing ties in place. During the Victorian and Edwardian eras, starched collars were common, and accessories like collar bars and collar pins were essential for maintaining formality.

During an era when appearing in public without neckwear was socially unthinkable, collar jewelry helped secure heavy neckties and cravats, maintained neatness, and subtly drew attention to the wearer’s face.

However, as laundering techniques evolved and dress shirt styles shifted toward softer, attached collars (directly connected to the shirt body), the need for collar accessories diminished, becoming more decorative than essential.

2. Attitudes Toward Jewelry Became More Reserved

During the Great Depression (1930s), spending on non-essential fashion items—including decorative men’s jewelry—declined. Collar jewelry, once considered a practical accessory, was now seen as an unnecessary luxury.

Additionally, during WWII, rationing further reduced the use of metals and jewelry. Post-war, minimalism took hold, and formal men’s accessories like collar jewelry became less popular.

Post-war minimalism and changing attitudes made collar jewelry less common in men’s fashion.

3. Collar Jewelry Required Special Shirts

Certain collar accessories, like collar bars, required shirts specifically designed with built-in holes. As mass-produced shirts without these specialty features became standard, using collar jewelry became less convenient and less accessible.

As dress shirts became less common due to the overall casualization of menswear, fewer men were willing to invest in shirts with specialty features like pre-made collar holes.

Collar clips and pins were slightly more adaptable, but spread and cutaway collars, which gained popularity in the mid-20th century, were not suited for them. Without the right collar structure, collar jewelry often looked out of place.

4. Negative Cultural Associations Made It Less Popular

As collar jewelry became rarer in everyday wear, it began to carry strong historical and cultural associations that made it less appealing in modern menswear:

Tied to a Bygone Era Because collar accessories were widely worn during the early 20th century, they became intrinsically linked to that period. Much like disco bodysuits and the 1970s, collar jewelry was seen as belonging to a specific historical moment, making it feel out of place in contemporary fashion. Associated with Costumes & Period Dressing Most people today only see men’s collar jewelry in old photographs, period films, or historical reenactments. As a result, wearing collar bars, collar pins, or collar clips outside of those contexts can appear theatrical or overly nostalgic rather than stylish. Linked to Flamboyant or Eccentric Characters In modern media, collar jewelry is often depicted on wealthy, eccentric, or even villainous characters—mobsters, old-money elites, dandies, or mysterious figures inspired by 1920s aristocrats. These portrayals reinforce the idea that formal men’s accessories like collar jewelry are only for the overly flamboyant or out-of-touch. Image credit: HBO

These perceptions negatively impacted their mainstream acceptance.

5. Casual Dressing Reduced Demand for Ties

Increasingly casual dress codes reduced demand for formal accessories. As fewer men wore ties daily, tie accessories and collar jewelry became less relevant.

Casual workplaces : Business casual and relaxed office attire reduced the need for tie-centric accessories.

: Business casual and relaxed office attire reduced the need for tie-centric accessories. Fewer dress shirts : Many men opted for open-collar shirts, polos, or t-shirts, eliminating the need for any collar accessories.

: Many men opted for open-collar shirts, polos, or t-shirts, eliminating the need for any collar accessories. Simplified style trends: The idea of “less is more” dominated fashion, favoring clean, unadorned looks over intricate accessories.

6. Finding Quality Collar Jewelry Became Difficult

As demand declined, manufacturers stopped producing high-quality collar jewelry. While vintage pieces exist, they are rare and often expensive.

Well-made collar bars, pins, and clips are now rare, with modern options often lacking in craftsmanship.

Modern reproductions, inspired by shows like Peaky Blinders, sometimes sacrifice craftsmanship and classic style conventions, making well-made options increasingly difficult to source.

Can You Still Wear Collar Jewelry Today?

Yes. When styled correctly, collar jewelry remains a striking and timeless accessory that adds an elegant touch to classic menswear. While it’s not as common today, it can still enhance your outfit without looking outdated—if chosen and worn appropriately.

Types of Collar Jewelry:

Collar clips Collar pins Collar bars

Which Collar Jewelry Works Best for Your Shirt?

If you’re new to collar jewelry, collar clips are the easiest entry point since they attach with tension clips and require no modifications to your shirt. Meanwhile, collar pins and collar bars offer a more structured, polished look but require specific shirt styles.

Collar Clips – The most versatile option, suitable for classic point collars, semi-spread collars, and narrow-spread collars . These attach with tension and don’t require special shirt modifications.

– The most versatile option, suitable for . These attach with tension and don’t require special shirt modifications. Collar Pins – Pierces the collar for a bold, structured look, best suited for traditional point collars and moderate spread collars .

– Pierces the collar for a bold, structured look, best suited for . Collar Bars – Requires special pre-pierced collar holes but offers a refined, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Works exclusively with tab collars or specially designed dress shirts with reinforced holes.

And, while wearing jewelry isn’t as common today, it can still serve as a stylish component to an outfit and we firmly believe that it’s worth trying out if you’d like to do so.

How to Style Collar Jewelry for Modern Menswear Collar clips add a distinguished touch to any menswear look. In today’s outfit, I’m wearing a collar clip in silver tones at a smaller size to accommodate the traditional point collar that my shirt has. This collar clip, of course, is from our own Fort Belvedere line and it’s in platinum plated sterling silver. The shirt with which I’m wearing it comes from Charles Tyrwhitt, and it’s in a lilac color on a white background in a small houndstooth that Tyrwhitt calls puppy tooth. The shirt does have French cuffs, but I’m wearing them configured in a barrel style today so that they’ll more easily harmonize with the sweater I’m wearing. The sweater, of course, is a v-neck style in cashmere and in a berry purple tone to harmonize with the shirt. The v-neck also helps to show off the shirt collar, collar jewelry, and the necktie that I’m wearing, which is in a plain black. This, in turn, harmonizes with the bottom half of my outfit, as my trousers, socks, and loafers from Jay Butler are all in plain black as well. Finally, today, the fragrance I’m wearing, Marzocco, from the Roberto Ugolini collection, has warm vanilla forward tones and it doesn’t hurt that the purple bottle happens to harmonize with my outfit. Fort Belvedere Small Silver 45mm Collar Clip for Narrow Shirt Collars A Small Detail, Big Impact Roberto Ugolini Marzocco Cologne Shop the Scent of Classic Style

Is Collar Jewelry Making a Comeback?

While it may not dominate mainstream formalwear trends, collar jewelry is experiencing a quiet resurgence among enthusiasts of classic menswear accessories. It remains a sophisticated and unique accessory choice for those who appreciate timeless elegance.

Would you try collar jewelry? Let us know in the comments!