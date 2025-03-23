6 Reasons Men Stopped Wearing Collar Jewelry

For much of history, collar jewelry was a staple in men’s fashion, blending functionality with ornamentation. From the Victorian era through the early 20th century, collar bars, pins, and clips helped men maintain a polished, structured look.
However, today, they are more of a novelty than a necessity. So, what caused the decline? Let’s explore six key reasons.
- 1. Collars Changed, Jewelry Wasn’t Needed
- 2. Attitudes Toward Jewelry Became More Reserved
- 3. Collar Jewelry Required Special Shirts
- 4. Negative Cultural Associations Made It Less Popular
- 5. Casual Dressing Reduced Demand for Ties
- 6. Finding Quality Collar Jewelry Became Difficult
- Can You Still Wear Collar Jewelry Today?
- How to Style Collar Jewelry for Modern Menswear
- Is Collar Jewelry Making a Comeback?
- Frequently Asked Questions
Why Did Men Ditch Jewelry?
1. Collars Changed, Jewelry Wasn’t Needed
Collar jewelry originally served a functional purpose—holding stiff, detachable collars and securing ties in place. During the Victorian and Edwardian eras, starched collars were common, and accessories like collar bars and collar pins were essential for maintaining formality.
However, as laundering techniques evolved and dress shirt styles shifted toward softer, attached collars (directly connected to the shirt body), the need for collar accessories diminished, becoming more decorative than essential.
2. Attitudes Toward Jewelry Became More Reserved
During the Great Depression (1930s), spending on non-essential fashion items—including decorative men’s jewelry—declined. Collar jewelry, once considered a practical accessory, was now seen as an unnecessary luxury.
Additionally, during WWII, rationing further reduced the use of metals and jewelry. Post-war, minimalism took hold, and formal men’s accessories like collar jewelry became less popular.
3. Collar Jewelry Required Special Shirts
Certain collar accessories, like collar bars, required shirts specifically designed with built-in holes. As mass-produced shirts without these specialty features became standard, using collar jewelry became less convenient and less accessible.
Collar clips and pins were slightly more adaptable, but spread and cutaway collars, which gained popularity in the mid-20th century, were not suited for them. Without the right collar structure, collar jewelry often looked out of place.
4. Negative Cultural Associations Made It Less Popular
As collar jewelry became rarer in everyday wear, it began to carry strong historical and cultural associations that made it less appealing in modern menswear:
Tied to a Bygone Era
Because collar accessories were widely worn during the early 20th century, they became intrinsically linked to that period. Much like disco bodysuits and the 1970s, collar jewelry was seen as belonging to a specific historical moment, making it feel out of place in contemporary fashion.
Associated with Costumes & Period Dressing
Most people today only see men’s collar jewelry in old photographs, period films, or historical reenactments. As a result, wearing collar bars, collar pins, or collar clips outside of those contexts can appear theatrical or overly nostalgic rather than stylish.
Linked to Flamboyant or Eccentric Characters
In modern media, collar jewelry is often depicted on wealthy, eccentric, or even villainous characters—mobsters, old-money elites, dandies, or mysterious figures inspired by 1920s aristocrats. These portrayals reinforce the idea that formal men’s accessories like collar jewelry are only for the overly flamboyant or out-of-touch.
Image credit: HBO
These perceptions negatively impacted their mainstream acceptance.
5. Casual Dressing Reduced Demand for Ties
Increasingly casual dress codes reduced demand for formal accessories. As fewer men wore ties daily, tie accessories and collar jewelry became less relevant.
- Casual workplaces: Business casual and relaxed office attire reduced the need for tie-centric accessories.
- Fewer dress shirts: Many men opted for open-collar shirts, polos, or t-shirts, eliminating the need for any collar accessories.
- Simplified style trends: The idea of “less is more” dominated fashion, favoring clean, unadorned looks over intricate accessories.
Men Embraced Casual Dressing
6. Finding Quality Collar Jewelry Became Difficult
As demand declined, manufacturers stopped producing high-quality collar jewelry. While vintage pieces exist, they are rare and often expensive.
Modern reproductions, inspired by shows like Peaky Blinders, sometimes sacrifice craftsmanship and classic style conventions, making well-made options increasingly difficult to source.
Can You Still Wear Collar Jewelry Today?
Yes. When styled correctly, collar jewelry remains a striking and timeless accessory that adds an elegant touch to classic menswear. While it’s not as common today, it can still enhance your outfit without looking outdated—if chosen and worn appropriately.
Types of Collar Jewelry:
Collar clips
Collar pins
Collar bars
Which Collar Jewelry Works Best for Your Shirt?
If you’re new to collar jewelry, collar clips are the easiest entry point since they attach with tension clips and require no modifications to your shirt. Meanwhile, collar pins and collar bars offer a more structured, polished look but require specific shirt styles.
- Collar Clips – The most versatile option, suitable for classic point collars, semi-spread collars, and narrow-spread collars. These attach with tension and don’t require special shirt modifications.
- Collar Pins – Pierces the collar for a bold, structured look, best suited for traditional point collars and moderate spread collars.
- Collar Bars – Requires special pre-pierced collar holes but offers a refined, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Works exclusively with tab collars or specially designed dress shirts with reinforced holes.
And, while wearing jewelry isn’t as common today, it can still serve as a stylish component to an outfit and we firmly believe that it’s worth trying out if you’d like to do so.
How to Style a Collar Clip
Tips for Men’s Collar Clips, Bars, & Pins
For a deeper dive into collar jewelry, including how to wear collar clips, pins, and bars with different shirt styles, check out our comprehensive guide.
How to Style Collar Jewelry for Modern Menswear
In today’s outfit, I’m wearing a collar clip in silver tones at a smaller size to accommodate the traditional point collar that my shirt has. This collar clip, of course, is from our own Fort Belvedere line and it’s in platinum plated sterling silver. The shirt with which I’m wearing it comes from Charles Tyrwhitt, and it’s in a lilac color on a white background in a small houndstooth that Tyrwhitt calls puppy tooth.
The shirt does have French cuffs, but I’m wearing them configured in a barrel style today so that they’ll more easily harmonize with the sweater I’m wearing. The sweater, of course, is a v-neck style in cashmere and in a berry purple tone to harmonize with the shirt. The v-neck also helps to show off the shirt collar, collar jewelry, and the necktie that I’m wearing, which is in a plain black.
This, in turn, harmonizes with the bottom half of my outfit, as my trousers, socks, and loafers from Jay Butler are all in plain black as well. Finally, today, the fragrance I’m wearing, Marzocco, from the Roberto Ugolini collection, has warm vanilla forward tones and it doesn’t hurt that the purple bottle happens to harmonize with my outfit.
Avoid Common Jewelry Mistakes
Is Collar Jewelry Making a Comeback?
While it may not dominate mainstream formalwear trends, collar jewelry is experiencing a quiet resurgence among enthusiasts of classic menswear accessories. It remains a sophisticated and unique accessory choice for those who appreciate timeless elegance.
Would you try collar jewelry? Let us know in the comments!
Frequently Asked Questions
What is collar jewelry?
Collar jewelry includes accessories like collar bars, collar clips, and collar pins. These items are designed to hold the collar points of a dress shirt together, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your outfit.
How do collar bars, clips, and pins differ?
Collar Bars: These are straight bars that pass through specially made holes in the collar. They require shirts with holes in the collar points.
Collar Clips: These clip onto the collar points without needing holes. They are easy to use and can be attached to any standard collar.
Collar Pins: Similar to a safety pin, these pierce through the collar fabric to hold the points together. They offer a classic look but may leave small holes in the fabric.
Can collar jewelry be worn with any shirt?
Collar bars require shirts with specific holes, while collar clips and pins can be used with most standard dress shirts that have a generally narrow collar spread. Ensure your shirt’s collar is sturdy enough to support the jewelry and is not overly wide.
How do I choose the right collar jewelry?
Consider the formality of the event and your personal style. Collar bars offer a sleek look, clips are versatile and easy to use, and pins provide a vintage touch.
Are there any care tips for collar jewelry?
Keep them clean and polished to maintain their shine. Store them in a dry place to prevent tarnishing. Handle with care to avoid bending or damaging the pieces.